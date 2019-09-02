Kilcormac-Killoughey crowned Offaly U16 camogie champions

U16 O'Meara Sliotars A Cup Championship Final

Kilcormac Killoughey 3-7

St. Rynagh's 3-5

Kilcormac-Killoughey were crowned U16 O'Meara Sliotars A champions having prevailed against a determined St.Rynaghs side last Sunday afternoon.

Cayla Fletcher got KK off to a dream start scoring a point from play within the first minute, this was followed up minutes later with another point from a free.

The Kilcormac-Killoughey forwards were on song as Niamh Hayden added KK's third point of the game 12 minutes in. St.Rynaghs were slow to start but got their game underway with intent when Amy Sullivan broke through to point from distance.

This was cancelled out by a Niamh Hayden point just a minute later. The dangerous Aoife O'Regan added St.Rynaghs second point of the game as she gathered a breaking ball to punish KK. Sharpshooter Niamh Hayden was deadly for the double KK's as she scored her second point.

St. Rynaghs were handed a lifeline just before the halftime break when Sinead Hanamy and Kayla Hogan broke through the KK defence to score a goal each pushing St. Rynaghs ahead by one point and pulling the game back in St. Rynaghs favour.

The second half provided end to end entertainment as Sinead Hanamy pushed St. Rynaghs ahead with a point from play. As ever, KK continued the game with their never say die attitiude as goal-getter Eimear Mageen rattled the net push Kilcormac/Killoughey back in front once again.

The game was in the melting pot as KK continued to chase the u16 A title that they lost out on last year. Caoimhe Quinne and Aoife O'Regan exchanged scorers as KK remained with their noses in front. Kilcormac/Killoughey really turned on the style in the closing stages as they scored 2-3 in the second half.

Picking a significant moment in such a close affair can be difficult but in the period after Orla Kilmartin raised the third green flag for KK, In the context of how the scoreboard read at the final whistle, that goal was very significant.

Gradually, St.Rynaghs efforts began to take their toll. Once a bit more space started presenting itself, KK extended their advantage easily, with Cayla Fletcher in particular making hay to keep KK in front.

St. Rynaghs never gave up and almost stole the game back when Katie O'Connell goaled for St.Rynaghs in the 43rd minute and Amy Sullivan pointed with five to go but KK had more than enough done by then. The final score of the game came from the stick of Cayla Fletcher who would finish with four points to her name.

Scorers:

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Cayla Fletcher 0-4, Niamh Hayden 1-2, Eimear Magean 1-0, Caoimhe Quinn 0-1, Orla Kilmartin 1-0

St.Rynaghs: Amy Sullivan 0-2, Aoife O'Regan 0-2, Sinead Hanamy 1-1, Kayla Hogan 1-0, Katie O'Connell 1-0

Player of the match: Grace Leonard. Leonard wasn’t among those raising the flags but she was KK's most influential figure in the game. Leonard read the game and commanded from mid-field. Other players in contention were Amy Sullivan, Cayla Fletcher and Niamh Hayden.