Tullamore crowned U16 B camogie shield champions

Offaly U16 B Shield Final

Tullamore 4-7

Shinrone 1-4



Tullamore breezed into an early lead when Robin Leavy picked up the break from the clash ball and soloed through the Shinrone defence to score the first point of the game within the first minute.

Shinrone were quick to answer this score when Aleesha Brewer found herself inside the danger zone and goaled a groundstroke which moved at such an angle the Tullamore keeper could not get her stick to it.

Tullamore didn’t fret either, not even when this goal put Shinrone ahead. They were level four minutes later. On the back of the puckout, Roisin Hughes broke through midfield and added Tullamore's second point of the game. Hughes was very influential in reading puckouts and she chased a Shinrone puckout to gain possession and fire the ball into the deadly accurate Ciara Brady who took an amazing touch to land the ball into her hand and she made no mistake to smash the ball to the back of the net.

Robin Leavy added her second point of the game as the centre forward showed great skill to break the tackle and point from distance. Aoife Liffey had a great game at wing-back and her work rate paid off when she broke up the wing to pass the ball to Leah Hoctor and score a point for her side. Number Marie Cantwell, played a captains role in the game commanding the game at centre back snuffing out any potential Shinrone attacks.

Chloe Fogarty added a '45 when a tenacious Shinrone defence stopped a potential goal which resulted in a '45 just before the half time break making it 1-5 to 1-1 at the half time break with the wind now in favour of Tullamore.

Shinrone suffered a big blow before the game with marquee forward Ava Maloney being ruled out of action with a shoulder injury which was picked up in Shinrone's junior B championship campaign. In replicating their first five minutes again, Tullamore were straight out of the blocks when subsitute Amy Berry in her first possession of the game dipped and dogded through the Shinrone defence to blast the ball to the back of the net.

Tullamore were on the hunt for goals as a long pass from Ciara Brady landed in front of Emily Doughan and she cleared her lines but Roisin Hughes picked up the break and again Doughan saved the shot. The break of this shot landed in front of Ciara Brady who took the right option to put the ball over the bar.

Shinrone worked tirelessly to grasp back the game but Tullamore were deadly upfront with sharpshooters Berry, Leavy and Brady. Shinrone's Emily Doughan had her work cut out in between the posts however the goalkeeper pulled off plenty of saves to keep Tullamore attacks at bay.

Chloe Forgaty was magnificent at midfield. When she wasn't defending, she was knitting passes together to set up scores, managing possession from defence to attack. Fogarty was free to pick up a Tullamore puckout to find Ciara Brady on the edge of the small square and although Brady was wearing one on her back she was definitely a dangerous full-forward line player. Brady collected the Fogarty pass and score her second goal of the game.

Shinrone found it very hard to transfer the ball from defence to attack under constant pressure from the Tullamore forwards but Emer Maher worked hard to score Shinrones first point of the second half late in the game. Fogarty was now lining out at full-forward and a pass from Amy Berry meant the number six added a goal to her tally raising the fourth green flag for Tullamore.

Shinrone did their utmost to stay in the game but Hannah Dooley at fullback stopped any potential goal threat. The final two scores from Nicola Cleary and Emma Bergin were the final two scores in the game as Tullamore were crowned under 16 B shield winners.



Teams:

Tullamore: Leah Gallagher, Chole Buggy, Hannah Dooley, Eabha Jordan, Emily O’ Brien, Marie Cantwell, Clodagh Spollen, Chole Fogarty, Roisin Hughes, Emily Conlon, Roybn Leavy, Aishling Hughes, Lauren Levy, Dearbhaile Kirwan, Ciara Brady.

Shinrone: Emily Doughan, Leah Landy, Alanna Cleary, Ellie Grant, Aislinn Ryan, Leah Ryan, Aoife Liffey, Emer Maher, Emma Bergin, Nicola Cleary, Keileigh Townsend, Louise O’Brien, Aileen Gleeson, Leah Hoctor, Aleesha Brewer

Player of the match: Chloe Fogarty. The midfielder ran direct lines from defence to attack to convert passes from defence to attack perfectly. Along with that, Chloe scored 1-3. Ciara Brady and Marie Cantwell were also in contention for the nod while for Shinrone, Leah Ryan stood out.

Scorers:

Tullamore: Ciara Brady 2-1, Chole Fogarty 1-3, Roisin Hughes 0-1, Roybn Leavy 0-2, Amy Berry 1-0.

Shinrone: Aleesha Brewer 1-0, Leah Hoctor 0-1, Emer Maher 0-1, Emma Bergin 0-1, Nicola Cleary 0-1