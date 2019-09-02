Birr Athletic Club Report (September 2)

News

Well done to the 29 Birr club members who completed the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon last Saturday. A lot of PBs were recorded. Special mention to those who were competing in their first race at this distance. Great achievement.

A big shout out to our Masters team of Nicky Dunne, Andy Masterson, Liam Spain and Pat Mellsop on coming third in Leinster. Great running Lads.

Also, huge congrats to Nicky Dunne on finishing second in the O50 category of the Offaly Running Challenge 2019.

Thanks to Tullamore Harriers for running a wonderful event. The organisation, stewarding and refreshments were top drawer as always.

Juveniles

Juvenile training resumes after the summer break on Saturday, September 14, at 10.30am in Crinkle. We look forward to welcoming everyone back and would especially love to see new faces.

Training

Training for seniors continues on Mondays and Wednesdays in Crinkle at 7.30pm. New members always welcome. Come and try it out, there's always a great welcome for new faces.

Upcoming fixtures

8th September 8 11.00am Drumcullen GAA 6k Registration from 9.30am at GAA Clubhouse

Facebook

Birr Athletic Club Juniors/Seniors