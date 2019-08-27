Tullamore Harriers Report (August 27)

Cuddy in Action in Italy

On Saturday, August 24, under the historic Roman Arch of Susa, the 14th edition of the International U18 Mountain Running Cup took place. Dearbhail Cuddy was part of the Irish squad and on a tough and very technical course, she raced well to finish 42nd. Dearbhail will again represent Ireland in a month’s time in Wales. Well done Dearbhail, and best of luck in Wales.

National Masters Track and Field Championships

Well done to our three competitors who competed in the National Masters Track & Field on home turf in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Sunday, August 18. Mary Walsh took gold in the W70 200m sprint in 47.05, Jim Langan took the silver medal in the M75 1500m (7:25.46) and silver in the 800m (3:20.18).in the 1500m and 800m. Georgina Tuohey took gold in the W40 3000m walk in 16:28.46. Congrats to all.

Celbridge 5k

Well done to Rodge Larkin, John O'Connell and Pascal Naughton who raced in the Celbridge 5k on Thursday, August 22. Rodge posted 20.18, John 20.19 and Pascal 24.06. The race was hosted by Celbridge Athletic club and won by Rathfarnham Ac Paul Stephenson in 15.21. Great running lads.

Frank Duffy 10 Mile Road Race

Pauric Ennis had a great run in the annual Frank Duffy 10 Mile Road Race in Dublin on Saturday 24 th August.

Pauric posted 56:22. Well done Pauric.

Longford Half Marathon

Well done our three ladies who took on the Longford Half Marathon on Sunday, August 25 - Helena Buckley, Mary Fox Mann and Arlene Finnerty. Leslie Buckley unfortunately had to pull out with a hamstring strain. Great runs for the ladies - Helena posted 1.52.23, Mary and Arlene posted 2.13.25. Well done girls.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2019/Phyllis Delaney Cup

The Annual Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon which is traditionally run on the last Saturday in August is falling this year on Saturday, August 31. At 11am, there will be up to 1,000 athletes lined out for the 7th Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. With the preparation in full swing, we wish to thank the many local and national sponsors for their generous contributions. We truly appreciate every single one and with this support, we hope to host the best Half Marathon of the year! Again from Tullamore Harriers - Thank you all. The sponsors supporting the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon are: Condron Concrete Works, Imagine Ireland, Tullamore Hardware, Capital Securities, Tullamore Court Hotel, Heatwise, Offaly County

Council, Applegreen, Maunsells Gala, Willie O’Connell, K&E Mann, Seimens Gamesa, Glenisk, Wind Turbine Engineering, Hire Depot, Dolans Pharmacy, Ready2Run, Print Plus, Tullamore Camera Club, Leavy’s Centra, Renault. John Connolly, Nick McGowan, Paula Nolan, Barbara O'Connell, Aisling McCormack Troy, Capital

Homes (Michelle Mullaney). See you all on 31 st August.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.