Tullamore Harriers Report (August 20)

National Masters Track and Field Championships

Well done to our three competitors who competed in the National Masters Track & Field on home turf in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Sunday, August 18. Mary Walsh competed in the 200m sprint, Jim Langan in the 1500m and 800m, and Georgina Tuohey in the 3,000m walk.

National Half Marathon

Well done to Emer Guilfoyle who took on the hilly National Half Marathon in Dublin on Sunday, August 11. Emer had a great run with a time of 1.51.26.



Kilcock 10 from 10 Road Race

Well done to Basil Cronin and Olive Mannion who competed in the second running of the Kilcock 10 from 10

road race hosted by St Coca's Ac on Sunday, August 18. Basil posted 1:06:07 and Olive 1:32:46.



Launch of Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2019/Phyllis Delaney Cup

The Annual Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon which is traditionally run on the last Saturday in August is falling this year on Saturday, August 31. At 11am there will be up to 1000 athletes lined out for the 7th Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. On Friday evening, August 16, the race was launched and Mr Adrian Curley, Club Chairman, welcomed the sponsors to the Stadium. Without the generosity of those sponsors, the half marathon would not be possible. The annual event which attracted just over 300 athletes 5 years ago has now a superb reputation which resulted in an early sell-out this year! It also incorporates the Offaly and Leinster Half Marathon Championships. The sponsors supporting the Tullamore Harriers Half

Marathon are: Condron Concrete Works, Imagine Ireland, Tullamore Hardware, Capital Securities, Tullamore Court Hotel, Heatwise, Offaly County Council, Applegreen, Maunsells Gala, Willie O’Connor, K&E Mann, Seimens Gamesa, Glenisk, Wind Turbine Engineering, Hire Depot, Dolans Pharmacy, Ready2Run, Print Plus, Tullamore Camera Club, Leavy’s Centra, Renault.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Barry Woodnutt, Tullamore, who passed away recently. Barry was a club stalwart for many years. He served as club juvenile coach for most of the ’80s. His influence on that generation of athletes was immense. Known for his quick wit and jovial disposition he was hugely popular with all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.