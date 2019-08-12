Tullamore Harriers Report (August 12)

Peter Bennett Wins Neville 10 Mile Race 2019

Well done to everyone who took part in the Neville 10 Mile Club Race on Tuesday, August 6. The annual

race is a tribute race to one of the club';s greats - Mick Neville. Congratulations to all the prize winners of the

handicapped race, especially Peter Bennett who was first man across the line. Thanks to all who helped out

and to Joe Wrafter for setting the handicaps. Full results as follows:



1 Peter Bennett 01:54:32 00:45:45 01:08:47 Winner, 2 Amanda Owens 01:56:31 00:36:40 01:19:51 2 nd

Finisher, 3 Lorcan Scally 01:57:21 00:45:45 01:11:36 3 rd Finisher, 4 Alan Heffernan 01:57:37 00:49:00

01:08:37 4 th Finisher, 5 Jonathan Dunne 01:57:41 00:54:10 01:03:31 5 th Finisher, 6 Kevin Samson 01:58:02

00:30:10 01:27:52 6 th Finisher, 7 Gary Whittle 01:58:05 00:51:10 01:06:55, 8 Pauline Curley 01:58:14

00:54:10 01:04:04 Fastest Woman, 9 Padraig Berry 01:58:32 00:58:50 00:59:42, 10 Tracy Kinnarney 01:58:37

00:39:10 01:19:27, 11 David Murray 01:58:43 00:62:15 00:56:28 Fastest Man, 12 Mary Galvin 01:58:48

00:37:20 01:21:28, 13 Basil Cronin 01:58:51 00:51:10 01:07:41, 14 Fra Mollen 01:58:57 00:49:50 01:09:07, 15

Dympna Fox 01:58:59 00:45:45 01:13:14, 16 Michael Murphy 01:59:15 00:57:00 01:02:15,

17 Rory Farrell 01:59:17 00:52:10 01:07:07, 18 Ollie Neary 01:59:18 00:52:10 01:07:08, 19 Leonard Mooney

01:59:19 00:58:50 01:00:29, 20 Eugene O Dea 01:59:20 00:46:40 01:12:40, 21 Eanna Gowran 01:59:29

00:58:20 01:01:09, 22 Leonard Owens 01:59:30 00:49:50 01:09:40, 23 Martina Lydon 01:59:40 00:29:20

01:30:20, 24 Diarmuid Finlay 01:59:48 00:36:40 01:23:08, 25 Paddy Rowland 01:59:50 00:36:40 01:23:10,

26 Mags Grennan 01:59:52 00:41:15 01:18:37, 27 Rob Maunsell 01:59:54 00:49:00 01:10:54, 28 Diarmuid

Herlihy 02:00:00 00:45:45 01:14:15, 29 Paul Hensey 02:00:07 00:37:20 01:22:47,30 Denis Flynn 02:00:15

00:40:15 01:20:00, 31 John O'Connell 02:00:17 00:48:00 01:12:17, 32 Conor Mooney 02:00:23 00:55:45

01:04:38, 33 Darragh Rigney 02:00:23 00:55:45 01:04:38, 34 John Joe Galvin 02:00:26 00:49:50 01:10:36,

35 Aidan G Egan 02:00:36 00:51:10 01:09:26, 36 Darren Butler 02:00:37 00:54:10 01:06:27, 37 Nick

McGowan 02:00:39 00:52:10 01:08:29, 38 Sean Spollen 02:00:43 00:43:30 01:17:13, 39 Andy O'Grady

02:00:44 00:34:50 01:25:54, 40 Michael McConigley 02:00:48 00:27:15 01:33:33, 41 Sinead Rigney 02:00:51

00:51:10 01:09:41, 42 Anne Daly 02:01:06 00:30:10 01:30:56, 43 Alan Mitchell 02:01:11 00:46:40 01:14:31,

44 Sean Reynolds 02:01:44 00:45:00 01:16:44, 45 Michelle Mullaney 02:01:44 00:45:00 01:16:44, 46

Anthony Hughes 02:01:54 00:43:30 01:18:24, 47 Dave Smith 02:01:54 00:43:30 01:18:24, 48 Emer Guilfoyle

02:01:55 00:36:40 01:25:15, 49 Paul Shaw 02:02:03 00:43:30 01:18:33, 50 Micheal O'Brien 02:02:09 00:60:15

01:01:54, 51 Adrian Martin 02:02:09 00:42:40 01:19:29, 52 Jody O'Reilly 02:02:19 00:55:45 01:06:34,

53 Paschal Naughton 02:02:24 00:34:00 01:28:24, 54 Tracey Stewart 02:02:25 00:34:00 01:28:25, 55 Liam

Byrne 02:02:32 00:52:30 01:10:02, 56 Dave Kavanagh 02:02:37 00:22:40 01:39:57, 57 Olive Mannion

02:02:51 00:27:15 01:35:36, 58 John Connolly 02:03:32 00:34:50 01:28:42, 59 Padraic Sweeney 02:03:34

00:52:30 01:11:04, 60 Aisling McCormack 02:04:00 00:30:10 01:33:50, 61 Mark Harpur 02:04:07 00:48:00

01:16:07, 62 Ann Marie McNamara 02:04:27 00:33:30 01:30:57, 63 Dennis Tennison Ihaza 02:05:04 00:40:15

01:24:49, 64 Evelyn Herlihy 02:05:58 00:46:40 01:19:18, 65 Charlotte Abbott 02:06:38 00:40:15 01:26:23,

66 Melissa Hogan 02:08:33 00:00:00 02:08:33, 67 Ian Dunne 02:09:38 00:46:40 01:22:58, 68 Ann Marie

Lawlor 02:11:16 00:17:00 01:54:16, 69 Sandra Busteed 02:11:16 00:22:40 01:48:36, 70 Martina Conlon

02:11:25 00:39:10 01:32:15.

Offaly Athletics 5k Road Race Series

Well done to all who from the club who competed in the Offaly Athletics 5k Road Race Series 2019, and

congratulations to the prize winners who will receive their medals and trophies at the Offaly Athletics Awards Night in November.

Tullamore Harriers Prize Winners:

Senior Ladies: 1 st Jennifer Burke, 2 nd Nita McLoughlin, 3 rd Tara McKinney. O40 Ladies: 2 nd Evelyn Herlihy, 3 rd

Lynn Mooney. O40 Men: 3 rd Darragh Rigney. O45 Ladies: 1 st Dympna Fox, 3 rd Mags Grennan. 045 Men: 1 st

Mick Murphy. O50 Ladies: 1 st Pauline Curley, 2 nd Rita Daly, 3 rd Mary Daly. O50 Men: 2 nd Liam Byrne, 3 rd Alan

Heffernan. O60 Ladies: 1 st Mary Galvin. O60 Men: 1 st Johnny Feery. 070 Men: 1 st Jim Langton. Junior Ladies:

1 st Danielle Donegan. Junior Men: 1 st Michael Murphy, 2 nd Cian Martin. Ladies Team: 1 st Tullamore Harriers.

Men’s Team: 2 nd Tullamore Harriers.

Streets of Galway 8K Road Race

Well done to Nita McLoughlin, Mags Grennan, Olivia Weldon and Melissa Hogan who competed in the

annual Streets of Galway 8k on Saturday, August 10. Nita posted 34.19, Mags 36.26, Olivia 41.47 and

Melissa 59.30.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2019/Phyllis Delaney Cup

The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday 31st August 2019. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon

Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. This year we have the brand new Ladies Team

Trophy, the Phyllis Delaney Cup. The Men's Team trophy is also up for grabs. Every year we get huge

positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of

the Tullamore Half Marathon. The event is now sold out having being capped at 1,000. See you all on 31st

August.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New

members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-

8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.