Tullamore Harrier Report (August 6)

Ava O’Connor Wins International Gold

Ava O’Connor finished up her outdoor season competing in the Youth Nations Cup in Santry Stadium on Saturday, August 3. She faced stiff opposition on the day with England’s India Pentland probably the favourite going into the race as she has a PB of 4.25. Ava let the English duo lead the way in the early stages and only took the lead with a lap to go. In the back straight she was able to stretch clear and was a clear winner by the finish line. Well done Ava.

Silver for Katelyn Farrelly

Congratulations to Katelyn Farrelly who had her debut in the Irish singlet also in the Youth Nations Cup in Santry on Saturday, August 3. In her first international, this truly dedicated athlete put in a super performance in the 4 x 100m relay. Running the third leg she whipped around the bend at top speed giving her team the best chance available against a very strong English and second Irish team. The girls took second place in an exciting and lightning-fast race. Katelyn, still U17, will be eligible for the Youth Cup again in 2020 and will value the experience of the entire two days for future endeavours. A great performance

and a promising way to finish her season. Well done Katelyn.

National Senior Track and Field Championships

Well done to Paddy Heffernan and Darragh McNamara who competed in the recent National Senior Track and Field Championships held in Santry. Paddy was 8th in the final of the 110m Hurdles (16.21) and Darragh was 5th in his heat of the 400m (51.47).

Birr AC 5K Road Race

Well done to all our club runners who competed in the Birr AC 5K held on Friday, August 2, the last of the Offaly 5K Road Race Series. Congratulations to Liam Brady who was a clear winner and our other age group winners: Evelyn Herlihy 1st O40, Pauline Curley 1st O50, Cian Martin Junior Male and Danielle Donegan Junior Female. Great running everyone, thanks to Birr AC for a great event.

Tullamore Harriers Results: 1 Liam Brady 00:15:14, 15 Michael Murphy 00:17:04, 16 Glen Finlay 00:17:05,

21 Jonathan Dunne 00:17:50, 22 Darren Butler 00:17:56, 24 Cian Martin 00:18:00, 28 Rory Farrell 00:18:14,

33 Pauline Curley 00:18:22, 37 Alan Heffernan 00:18:43, 42 Fionnan Minnock 00:19:00, 43 Liam Byrne

00:19:02, 44 Leslie Buckley 00:19:02, 45 Danielle Donegan 00:19:03, 50 John Donegan 00:19:13, 52 Dave

Dunican 00:19:21, 54 Nita Mc Loughlin 00:19:22, 55 Jennifer Burke 00:19:24, 60 Tara McKinney 00:19:32, 64

Rob Maunsell 00:19:44, 66 Richard Galvin 00:19:49, 68 Alan Mitchell 00:19:48, 79 Gerry Dunican 00:20:15,

87 Evelyn Herlihy 00:20:31, 88 Sean Spollen 00:20:31, 91 Rita Daly 00:20:36, 92 Diarmuid Herlihy 00:20:36,

93 Sean Reynolds 00:20:38, 103 Johnny Feery 00:20:56, 111 Dympna Fox 00:21:03, 134 Rachel Donegan

00:22:08, 136 Mag Grennan 00:22:11, 137 Dave Smith 00:22:03, 139 Mary F Daly 00:22:17, 149 Ricky White

00:22:29, 152 Dennis Tennison Ihaza 00:22:27, 154 Tracey Kinnarney 00:22:38, 155 Mary Galvin 00:22:41,

159 Aoife Marron 00:22:43, 168 Gary Dwyer 00:23:00, 174 Marie Donegan 00:23:21, 190 Emer Guilfoyle

00:23:56, 194 Paschal Naughton 00:23:57, 201 Tracey Stewart 00:24:15, 203 Martina Conlon 00:24:28, 210

Charlotte Abbott 00:24:46, 217 Olive Mannion 00:24:58, 240 John McGowan 00:25:42, 289 Noel Browne

00:27:58, 290 Dave Kavanagh 00:28:02, 318 Elaine Heffernan 00:29:17, 345 Teresa Whelehan 00:31:38, 352

Lavinia Leahy 00:32:37, 359 Sharon Newman 00:34:44.

50k Run for Mick Hogan

Well done to Rodge Larkin and his team of Finian McDermott, John O'Connell and Aidan Egan who ran 50k on Saturday, August 3 to help towards the Mick Hogan Benefit Fund. They were encouraged along the way by other club members who ran part of the distance and others who cheered them along. Great achievement lads.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2019/Phyllis Delaney Cup

The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. This year we have the brand new Ladies Team Trophy, the Phyllis Delaney Cup. The Men's Team trophy is also up for grabs. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Half Marathon. The event is now sold out having being capped at 1,000. See you all on August 31.

Fixtures

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.