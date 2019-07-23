Tullamore Harriers Report (July 23)

Milner in Action in Sweden

Mark Milner travelled with the Irish U20 squad to Boras in Sweden to compete in the European U20 Track and Field competition on Friday 19 th July. Mark was seeded to compete in the third of three heats on Thursday morning. He was probably a bit unlucky that the first heat was a fast affair and, as a result, both the second and third heats became tactical affairs. Mark was the early leader in his heat but the pace was very slow and in the final sprint Mark just missed out on qualification. It was a huge achievement to qualify for competitions like this and Mark may not have got on the podium but has proved that he can compete at this level. We look forward to seeing Mark compete in the months ahead.

Brady and Dunne Compete in London

Two of Tullamore Harriers athletes travelled to London on Saturday 20 th July to compete in the British Milers

Club track meet in Eltham. Liam Brady has a great run to finish 9 th in his 5000m in a time of 14m39. James

Dunne competed over 1500m and ran a new PB of 3.53:5 to finish fourth in his heat. Well done to both

athletes on great performances.

Katelyn Farrelly Selected For Irish Youth Cup Nations Team

Katelyn’s hard work over the last couple of years paid off with her selection for the Irish 4x100 Relay team in

the Youth Nations Cup, to be held at Morton Stadium in Santry on Saturday 03 rd August. Congratulations to

Katelyn on her selection and also to her coach Ger Hensey on the fantastic achievement. Congratulations

also to Canice Whearty from Oughval AC who also was selected for the 4x400 relay team. Canice is also

coached by Ger and trains with the group weekly.

Frank Kilrane 10 Mile Road Race

Well done to all from the club who competed in the Offaly Athletics 10 Mile Championship Race which was

hosted by Edenderry Athletic Club on Sunday 21 st July. The Frank Kilrane Cup was also part of the Kia Race Series.

Almost 400 took part in the 10 mile and relay races. The Frank Kilrane Cup was presented to the first Offaly Man

and Woman finishers. Derek Nugent, Ferbane AC and Aisling O’Connor, Edenderry Ac were the deserving

recipients of the trophies with Derek 2 nd overall man and Aisling 3 rd overall female. The race was won by Paddy

Sharkey – Longford AC and 1 st lady was Portlaoise AC’s Mary Mulhare. Age Group prizes went to Pauline Curley -

1 st O50, Mary Galvin – 1 st O60 and Johnny Ferry – 1 st O60. Lavinia and John Leahy won the Relay Race.

Tullamore Harriers results:

Padraig Berry 59.21, Eddie Garry 1.01.55, Darragh Rigney 1.02.35, Conor Mooney 1.02.44, Jonathan Dunne

1.03.43, Pauline Curley 1.04.03, Ian O'Kelly 1.04.34, Leslie Buckley 1.05.50, Ollie Neary 1.05.53, Rory Farrall

1.06.07, Garry Whittle 1.07.11, Liam Byrne 1.08.29, Darren Butler 1.08.44, Alan Heffernan 1.09.31, Rob Maunsell

1.09.45, Tara McKinney 1.10.21, John O'Connell 1.10.24, Finian McDermott 1.10.24, Shane Origan 1.10.42, Aidan

Egan 1.11.04, Johnny Feery 1.11.23, Fionnan Minnock 1.11.26, John Joe Galvin 1.11.34, Nita McLoughlin 1.12.20,

Gerry Dunican 1.12.31, Lorcan Scally 1.13.02, Peter Bennett 1.13.05, Alan Mitchell 1.13.31, Rita Daly 1.13.40,

Aidan Egan 1.13.51, Sean Reynolds 1.14.11, Maire Triona Keane 1.14.18, Martina Costello 1.14.15, Karen Nolan

1.15.11, Evelyn Herlihy 1.16.25, Sean Spollen 1.16.49, Mags Grennan 1.17.07, Helena Buckley 1.20.22, Una Mullen

1.20.38, Jack Ryan 1.21.01, Mary Galvin 1.21.23, Aoife Marron 1.23.25, Tracey Stewart 1.25.55, Pascal Naughton

1.28.59, Noreen Hunt 1.30.33, Martina Lydon 1.30.29, Patricia Shaw 1.33.30, Olive Mannion 1.35.38, Eithne

Moran 1.36.00, Emer Guilfoyle 1.45.29, Dara Byrne 1.45.21, Carmel McGreal 1.57.43, Barbara O'Connell 1.57.43.

Brandon Bay Half Marathon

It was 1, 2 and 3 for Tullamore Harriers in the Brandon Bay Half Marathon in West Kerry on Saturday 20 th

July. Mick O'Brien was winner of the beach run and broke the race record with a time of 1.20.36. Eanna

Gowran was 2 nd in 1.23.02 and he was followed into 3 rd place by Glen Finlay in 1.25.44. Our fourth club

runner was Kevin Corrigan who was 13 th overall in 1.34.50. Great result lads.

Run Killarney 10k and Half Marathon

Laura Mooney had a fine run in the Killarney 10k, also on Saturday 20 th July. She was 2 nd lady overall with a

time of 39.03. Jason McDermott, Paul Hensey and Sandra Busteed competed in the Half Marathon with

times of 1.32, 1.49, and 2.10 respectively. Great running all.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2019/Phyllis Delaney Cup

It's getting very near! Only 5 weeks to the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7 th annual

event will take place on Saturday 31 st August 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were

disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so

please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half

Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race.

This year we have the brand new Ladies Team Trophy so get your team together. The lady to whom the

trophy is dedicated to is Phyllis Delaney or Mrs. Delaney as she was addressed by everyone in Tullamore

Harriers many years ago. She played a huge part in the development of the Juvenile section of the club in

the 1970s. Phyllis and her late husband Jim, moved to Tullamore from Surrey, UK in 1973 and immediately

became involved with the club. They both dedicated huge time and effort into coaching the younger athletes

helping them win provincial and national medals. Mrs. Delaney had a great relationship with the club

athletes leaving them with fond memories of their earlier days in athletics. It is apt that the lady’s trophy is

named The Phyllis Delaney Cup, as it was Phyllis who helped form the first ladies section of Tullamore

Harriers in 1975. Up to that time it was mainly a male-dominated membership. Phyllis now lives in Bray

where we recently visited her for a photograph with the Phyllis Delaney Cup. She will present the trophy to

the winning ladies team at the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon on August 31 st. So get your

teams in ladies….and that trophy could be yours!

The Men's Team trophy is also up for grabs. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Half Marathon. More at www.tullamore.com

Fixtures

Fri 02 nd Aug Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 8 Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New

members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-

8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from

Tullamore website, www.tullamore.com/join

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.