PICTURES: Exciting send off for Tullamore Harriers athlete Ava O'Connor jetting off to European Youth Olympics

A Tullamore Harriers athlete from Mountmellick is set to wear the Irish colours at the European Youth Olympics.

Ava O’Connor of Knightstown, Mountmellick and Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise is one of the talented young athletes chosen to represent Ireland in July in the 1500m The European Youth Olympics (EYOFs). This will take place in Baku from Sunday, July 21 to Saturday, August 24.

Ava had a great send-off from family and friends on Thursday after packing her bags headed for Baku. She runs her heats next Thursday, July 25 and she has great support behind her.

The Tullamore Harriers athlete was on the team Athletics Ireland that will travel to Azerbaijan to take part in the Baku 2019 Summer Olympic Festival.

Ava has had a very successful year to date and is continually improving her personal best in both the 1500m and 800m events. She is coached by Damian Lawlor and the endurance crew in Tullamore Harriers.

Have a look at the pictures with family and friends in the gallery above, see where Ava even has the Irish tricolour painted onto her nails!

Best of luck to Laois champion Ava and all the Irish team in the European Youth Olympics.