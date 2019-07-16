Tullamore Harriers Report (July 16)

National Juvenile Track & Field Championships Days 2 & 3

The Irish Juvenile Track & Field season came to an end on the weekend of Saturday & Sunday, July 13/14 with the last two days of the National Championships, hosted again by Tullamore Harriers. The Club had five athletes competing in the distance races, in 1500m and 3000m age group competitions. Ava O’Connor mirrored her success in the All Ireland Junior 1500m the previous week by winning the U17 Girls 1500m comfortably. Her victory secured selection to represent Ireland at the Nations Cup in August. Ronan Hyland won his first All Ireland medal the previous week when he won bronze in the National Junior 1500m. In the National Juveniles, he doubled his All Ireland medal collection when he again won bronze in a tactical race

that was very slow in the early stages. Earlier on, Sinead Walsh finished just outside the medals with a time of 4.55 in the Girls U14 1500m. This was a very fast run for a young athlete. Ruby Stueven also competed well in her 1500M and has made herself a regular feature at the front in national competitions both on the track and in cross country this year. Michael Murphy competed over 3000m and his run of 9.426 was a solid mark for a talented young runner.

In the sprints and field events, Aaron Keane was our first athlete on the podium when he took the silver medal in the U19 Boys 100m, in a time of 11:22. Aaron held second place after the first 10m and into a nice headwind but just ran out of track in order to catch the winner as he was steadily making ground all the way through the race. Katelyn Farrelly ran a comfortable heat time of 12:65 in the U17 Girls 100m to take second and then bettered her time in a closely contested final with 12:60 to take the bronze medal. Grainne Lalor, Luke Burke and Daniel Dowling also competed in the 100m sprints in their respective age groups but all narrowly missed out on qualifying for the finals. We also had four athletes competing in the Long Jump.

Aishling Cotter, in the U14 Girls, finished 9 th with a best jump of 454cm, 27cm off her best but her first experience of national finals and no doubt Aishling will use the learning for future competitions. In the U17 Boys, Michael Dowling finished in 4 th place with a pb of 581cm and just 7cm from the bronze medal. Diarmuid Finneran, not to far behind, finished in 6th place with a pb of 573cm, and the last jumper of the day was Cillian Burke who’s best of 479cm placed him 11th overall. Well done to all four jumpers, keep up the great work and the dividends will pay off. Also well done to Cannis Whearty, training partner with the Track & Field group who took the silver medal in the 400m with a time of 51:30. The next day, Day 3 of the Championships, six athletes competed in the respective events in the sprints and field events. Aaron Keane continued his great form from Day 2 taking the national silver in the Boys U19 200m. Aaron was ahead of the field with 60m to go but was unable to hold pole position. It was a roller-coaster season for Aaron dealing with injuries twice in the one season so the positive finish to his 2019 season will carry into his winter training for 2020. In the U17 Girls Long Jump, Katelyn Farrelly took the silver medal with a best of 538cm. Four of her six jumps were top quality but her landing technique was not her usual which shortened most of her jumps by 20-30cm. It was a long but a positively progressive season for this young lady and all learned

will be banked for coming seasons. Luke Burke easily qualified for the final in the U16 Boys 200m which was going to be a roaster. In the final Luke held his own up to 140m and fought hard to the finish line to place 5 th with a pb of 23:77 in a closely contested final. Grainne Lalor, Michael and Daniel Dowling all ran solid heats in their 200m but all narrowly missed out in making the finals. The season is over for most of our athletes and all the coaches would like to thank all our athletes for their valued efforts throughout the season and congratulate them all on the achievements, thanks also to all the parents for their super support.

Mark Milner Selected for Irish European Junior Championships Team

The Irish team selected for the European Junior Championships was announced on Saturday, July 6. It was great to see Mark Milner's name on the list. Mark will compete in the 800m in Boras, Sweden with the championships taking place from 18 th - 21 st July at the Ryavallen Stadium. Well done Mark, best of luck.

Harriers in Action at Drogheda IMC

Three of Tullamore Harriers’ Juniors and one of the Club’s Seniors travelled to Drogheda on Saturday 13th

July to participate in the Irish Milers Club organised Track meet. Over the 3000m distance, James Dunne

improved his PB by over twenty seconds with a run of 8m 41, while Kacper Kapturkiewicz ran 9m 47 as he

continued his return from injury. Aaron Mangan led for a period in the 800m which had an exciting field but

ended up as a tactical race. In the end, his front running paid off as he ran a new PB of 1.53:3. Darragh

McNamara was also in action in the 400m running 51 seconds against tough competition.

Senior & Masters Offaly Track & Field Championships 2019

Well done to all athletes from Tullamore Harriers who competed in the 2019 Offaly Senior and Masters

Track and Field Championships, held on Thursday, July 11. Congratulations to the Club’s prize winners, who

will receive their medals at the Offaly Athletics Awards in November. Well done to all, and thanks to all who

helped run the successful event.

Tullamore Harriers’ Prize Winners as follows:

Ladies

O35 100m Sprint: 3. Verona Smyth; O50 100m Sprint: 1. Josie Lalor, 2. Una Mullen; O35 200m Sprint: 1. Nita

McLoughlin; O50 200m Sprint: 1. Josie Lalor, 2. Una Mullen; O70 200m Sprint: 1. Mary Walsh; O35 800m: 1.

Tara McKinney, 3. Tracey Kinnarney; O40 800m: 2. Lynn Mooney, 3. Michelle Mullaney; O50 800m: 1.

Pauline Curley, 2. Rita Daly; O60 800m: 1. Mary Galvin; O35 Mile: 1. Nita McLoughlin, 2. Tara McKinney, 3.

Tracey Kinnarney; O45 Mile: 1. Mags Grennan; O50 Mile: 1. Pauline Curley, 2. Martina Conlon; O35 3000m:

1. Nita McLoughlin, 2. Tara McKinney; O40 3000m: 2. Lynn Mooney, 3. Michelle Mullaney; O45 3000m: 1.

Mags Grennan; O50 3000m: 1. Pauline Curley, 2. Rita Daly; O60 3000m: 1. Mary Galvin; O35 Shot Putt: 3.

Verona Symth; O45 Shot Putt: 2. Sandra Busteed; O45 Javelin: 3. Anna Hyland Guilfoyle; O50 Javelin: 2.

Josie Lalor; O35 Long Jump: 1. Verona Smyth.

Men

O40 100m Sprint: 2. Declan Meehan, 3. Conor McGrath; O50 100m Sprint: 2. Aiden Egan; O40 200m

Sprint: 2. Nick McGowan, 3. Mark Evans; O50 200m Sprint: 2. Aidan Egan; Senior 800m: 1. Conor Butler, 2.

Matthew Molloy; O35 800m: 1. Shane Oregan; O40 800m: 1. Pauric Berry; 3. Declan Meehan; O45 800m: 1.

Glen Finlay; O50 800m: 1. Liam Byrne, 2. Dave Dunican; O70 800m: 1. Jim Langan; Senior Mile: 1. Conor

Butler; O35 Mile: 1. Darren Butler; O40 Mile: 1. Pauric Berry; O45 Mile: 2. Gerry Dunican; O50 Mile: 1.

Eanna Gowran, 2. Dave Duncian; O60 Mile: 1. Andy O'Grady; Senior 3000m: 1. Matthew Molloy; O45

3000m: 1. Glen Finlay, 3. Alan Mitchell; O50 3000m: 2. Eanna Gowran; O70 3000m: 1. Jim Langan;

O40 Shot Putt: 2. Conor McGrath; O50 Shot Putt: 1. Adrian Brennan; O60 Shot Putt: 1. Jim Dolan; O35

Javelin: 1. Darren Butler, 2. Jason McDermott; O50 Javelin: 1. Eanna Gowran, 2. Adrian Brennan; O60

Javelin: 1. Jim Dolan; O35 Long Jump: 2. Jason McDermott; O45 Long Jump: 2. Glen Finlay; O35 Hammer

Throw: 1. Jason McDermott; O50 Hammer Throw: 1. Adrian Brennan; O60 Hammer Throw: 1. Jim Dolan.

Relay Medley

1. Darren Butler, Conor Butler, Verona Mooney & Chloe Harte; 3. Cara Todd, Mark Donegan, Ethan Dunican

& Mary Galvin.

National 10 Mile Road Race Championships

Well done to Pauric Ennis who was 12 th Senior Male in the National 10-mile Road Race Championships held in the Phoenix Park, Dublin, on Saturday, July 13. In a highly competitive race, Pauric posted 55.53 for the 10 miles.

Edenderry GAA 5K Race/Fun Run

Richie Faulkner and Sinead Rigney were 1 st Man and Woman in the Edenderry GAA 5k fun run held on Sunday, July 14. Richie posted 17.14 and Sinead also had a great run with 19.19. Well done to both.

Tullamore Half Marathon 2019

