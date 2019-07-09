Tullamore Harriers Report (July 9)

National Junior and U23 Track & Field Championships

Tullamore Harriers hosted the National Junior and U23 Track & Field Championships on Saturday, July 6, and with almost seven hundred athletes entered there was stiff competition throughout the day. Tullamore had a great spread of athletes throughout all events and whether in sprinting, jumps, throws or distance running, blue and white singlets were to the fore. The many fine individual performances are reported below.

Team wise, from the calculations of Tullamore’s coaches, the club won the overall prize in the Junior Men’s competition, which means that Tullamore Harriers will represent Ireland at the European Clubs Championships in 2020.

Junior Men

James Dunne became the club's first ever 1500m National Junior Outdoor Champion as he won the title convincingly. After an easy pace early on, James started to push the pace on the last lap. He ran 57 seconds on that lap giving him a lead of over 20m on the second finisher. Meanwhile, Ronan Hyland had run conservatively early on, and on the last lap also had a great sprint to get the bronze medal in a time of 4.06. Mark Milner and Aaron Mangan finished their leaving certificate exams a fortnight ago and were straight back to top form in the 800m. Mark showed his class by taking the lead with 200m to go. He found himself under pressure on the finishing straight but still dipped at the line hoping to be the winner. He only missed out on gold by .01 of a second. It was still a huge performance by one of Ireland’s best Junior talents. Aaron Mangan had run a good tactical race and moved up to fourth in the back straight, a position he held until the finish line.

Aaron Keane ran a great 100m to finish 6 th in 11.26 in the final. Immanuel Ilori was unlucky to miss the final having ran 11.85 in the heats. Immanuel went on to also compete in the 200m. He comfortably made the final but was unlucky to get disqualified for a false start in that final. Philip King continued his good form in the 3000m Steeplechase winning an All Ireland bronze medal in a time of 10.38. In the 3000m, Tullamore was represented by Kacper Kapturkievicz, Michael Murphy and Cian Martin. All three really pushed hard and in a tough race, where the top three broke 8.30, it was great to see the lads running all the way to the line.

In the 4 by 100m relay, the club’s team was unlucky to be disqualified for being out of their zone at a changeover as at that point they were in the bronze medal position. In the 4 by 400m the Club fielded two teams. The A team lived up to the title having a commanding right from the gun. Mark Milner's second leg split of 48 seconds was the standout run on the day. The lads combined to win in 3.25, over ten seconds ahead of the second place team. This was the second year in a row that the Club had won this title. To make things even better, the B team also won national medals as they came home in third. There was a great team effort in the field events which earned valuable points. In the Shot Putt, Michael Dowling and Darragh Carroll earned seven points as they came 7th and 8th. In the discus, Daniel Dowling and Cian Law competed well and finished 10th and 11th. Meanwhile, in the 35lbs weight throw, Cian Martin and Michael Murphy finished 7th and 8th to win another seven points, while Kacper and Daniel recorded the same points total in the Javelin. In the long jump, Michael Dowling came 12th.

Junior Women

Ava O'Connor continued her recent good form when she won the 1500m. This was the first time that a Tullamore Harriers athlete had won the National 1500m title and Ava did it in some style leading the pace from gun to tape. It was great to see Claire Rafter back in the Club’s singlet. She really gave it her all in the 800m and finished a creditable fourth in 2.19. In the 3000m Steeplechase Laura Mooney, Danielle Donegan and Dearbhail Cuddy ran well to finish 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. All three ran controlled early on and showed good technique right to the finish line. Dearbhail doubled up in the day and also ran the 3000m finishing 5th in 11.34.

In the Relays, the Club fielded teams in both 4 by 100m and 4 by 400m. In the 4 by 100m, the girls ran well to finish 5th, while in the 4 by 400m the girls ran 4.25 to finish 6th. Katelyn Farrelly was the first field eventer in action and she earned 4 points as she came 7th in this, her first Junior Championships. In the Shot Putt, Sian Corrigan came 8th.

Under 23 Men

Matthew Molloy represented the club in the 3000m Steeplechase and ran a new PB of 10.21 to win a silver medal. Ethan Dunican performed well in the 800m and ran 2.10.

National Juvenile Track & Field Championships

The next day, Sunday, July 7, Tullamore hosted the National Juvenile Track & Field Championships. Three of our Track & Field Juveniles competed in hurdles and triple jump. Katelyn and Evan Farrelly were the early starters in the Hurdles. In the U15 Boys Hurdles, Evan was second in his heat and repeated the same in a very close final taking national silver with a PB of 11.75, just six hundreds of a second from the winner. In the U17 Girls Hurdles heat, Katelyn, unfortunately, clashed with the ninth hurdle when leading the race and it finished her opportunity to qualify for the final. Diarmuid Finneran, in the U17 Boys Triple Jump, put in a super performance with 2 pb jumps of 11.10 and 11.18 to finish in 5th overall. Well done Diarmuid, keep

up the good work. Well done to all the young athletes on great performances at both national events.

Gowran 8 - Wins for Tara McKinney and Pauric Ennis

Well done to everyone who competed in the annual Gowran 8 Mile Club road race on Tuesday, July 2 and

congratulations to our 2 Novice winners - Pauric Ennis and Tara McKinney. The Gowran Trophies were

awarded to the 1 st Novice Man and 1 st Novice Woman - the fastest man and woman who hadn’t won this

particular race before. Pauric Ennis was first man across the line and was delighted he was eligible for the

Gowran Trophy. Tara has had a super road racing season this year and was a deserving winner of the Ladies

Gowran Trophy. This ever-popular race is dedicated to Noel Gowran, one of the founding members of

Tullamore Harriers all those years ago. Club Chairman, Adrian Curley welcomed everyone to the event and

especially Noel's son Brian and family. Brian said a few words before the race and stressed how appreciative

the Gowran family was for the continued support of the Gowran 8 Miler. We had the help of many marshals

along the race route ensuring the safety of our athletes. Thank you also to those who manned the water

stations and a special thank you to the very young enthusiastic children at those water stations! Thank you

to Anna, Adrian and Liam for recording times and results.

Full results: 1 Pauric Ennis 45.40 1 st Novice Man, 2 98 Micheal O'Brien 46.19 Fastest Man, 3 Padraig Berry

47.19, 4 Glen Finlay 47.52 2nd Novice Man, 5 Mark Donegan 48.28 3rd Novice Man, 6 David Murray 49.02,

7 Darragh Rigney 49.18, 8 Michael Murphy 50.12, 9 Jonathan Dunne 50.42, 10 Darren Butler 52.07, 11 Jody

O'Reilly 52.37, 12 Padraic Sweeney 52.40, 13 Rory Farrell 52.47, 14 Ollie Neary 52.49, 15 Sinead Rigney 52.59

Fastest Woman, 16 Leslie Buckley 53.30, 17 Alan Heffernan 54.07, 18 Aidan G Egan 54.30, 19 Tara McKinney

55.03 1 st Novice Lady, 20 Jason McDermott 55.05, 21 John Donegan 55.10, 22 John Joe Galvin 55.22, 23

John O'Connell 56.06, 24 Lynn Mooney 56.07 2nd Novice Lady, 25 Dermot Smith 56.21, 26 Nita Mcloughlin

56.37, 27 Eugene O'Dea 56.47, 28 Dympna Fox 56.57 3 rd Novice Lady, 29 Sean Reynolds 57.06, 30 Finian

McDermott 57.21, 31 Diarmuid Herlihy 57.43, 32 Lorcan Scally 58.08, 33 Leonard Owens 58.11, 34 Mark

Harpur 58.27,35 Rodge Larkin 58.52, 36 Alan Mitchell 59.02, 37 Michelle Mullaney 59.21, 38 Dave Dunican

59.38, 39 Eugene Mann 59.53, 40 Mag Grennan 61.49, 41 Kenneth Doyle 62.07, 42 Ivan Dunne 62.09, 43

Denis Flynn 63.18, 44 Tracy Kinnarney 63.19, 45 Adrian Martin 63.21, 46 Charlotte Abbott 63.39, 47

Jonathon King 64.31, 48 Helena Buckley 65.19, 49 Paul Hensey 65.31, 50 Aoife Marron 66.34, 51 Joe White

67.39, 52 Andy O’Grady 69.28, 53 Ann Marie McNamara 71.57, 54 Bernie Daly 72.28, 55 Mary Daly 72.28, 56

Paschal Naughton 72.45, 57 John Connolly 77.43, 58 Dave Kavanagh 78.32, 59 Elma Ravenhill Quinn 78.33.

Roscommon 10 Mile Road Race

Well done to our athletes who joined over 500 others in the Roscommon 10 miler road race on Saturday, July 6 which was hosted by Roscommon Athletic Club. First for Tullamore Harriers in 30th place overall was Michael Murphy 1.01.35, followed by Basil Cronin 1.08.07, Dympna Fox 1.12.55, Leonard Owens 1.12.06, Amanda Owens 1.22.01 and Helena Buckley 1.23.48. Well done to all.

Tír Chonaill AC 10k Road Race

Michael Murphy went back to Donegal and took part in the Tír Chonaill AC 10k, held on Sunday, June 30, and finished in a fantastic third position in a time of 36:21, well done Michael great running.

Achill Half Marathon

Huge congratulations to David Murray who was the winner off the Achill Half Marathon on Saturday, July 6. Dave posted 1.16.25 for the renowned hilly challenging race. Great run Dave.

Clontarf 5 Mile Road Race

Well done to four of our athletes who were in Clontarf the 5 miler on Saturday, July 6. Olivia Weldon posted 41.34, Clive Young 41.41, Carmel Hamill 57.12 and Gerry Hamill 58.31.

Tullamore Half Marathon 2019

It's getting very near! Only 7 weeks to the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. More details on entering at www.tullamore.com.

Fixtures

Thurs 11th July Offaly Athletics Track & Field Championships Tullamore Harriers

Fri 21st July Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 3 - Edenderry 10 M Edenderry AC

Fri 2nd Aug Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 8 Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamore.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from Tullamore website, www.tullamore.com/join.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.