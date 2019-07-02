Tullamore Harriers Athletics Report (July 2)

Athletics Ireland National Finals U12/U13 Events

The National Finals Day 1, U12/U13 Events, took place on Saturday, June 29, in Tullamore Harriers Stadium.

Five of our youngest Track & Field members lined up in the U12 Girls Sprints. Grace McNally ran a superb race in the 60M in a tough heat finishing 4th but was unfortunate not to make the final. Grace’s second venture in national finals and her persistence will eventually pay off. Well done Grace and keep up the super work.

In the afternoon, our U12 Girls Relay team of Laura Condron, Meabh Coll, Emma Mooney, Grace McNally and Anna McGreal ran an impeccable heat to take second and qualify for a lightning fast final. Our ladies gave all right through to the finish line finishing in a solid 6th place, an outstanding performance, considering three of the team are still U11. Well done girls, great performances and teamwork.

Success for Mark Milner in Junior International in Germany

Congratulations to Mark Milner on his 3rd place finish in the U20 Men's 800m, in a time of 1:50.72, at the Mannheim Junior Gala in Bauhaus, Germany on Sunday, June 30. Mark was selected as part of a 32 member Irish team to travel to the competition, where more than 400 of the best young athletes from all over the world competed against one another. There were 19 countries represented at the competition including Germany, Kenya and New Zealand. Well done Mark, great achievement and fantastic result.

Ava O'Connor Selected to run in the European Youth Olympic Festival

Athletics Ireland announced its team to travel to Azerbaijan to take part in ‘Baku 2019’ XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF). Tullamore Harrier’s Ava O'Connor is one of the talented young athletes chosen to represent Ireland at the end of July. She will compete in the 1500m. The EYOF will feature seven days of competition in 10 sports such as wrestling, tennis, basketball, handball, swimming, volleyball, cycling, athletics, artistic gymnastics, judo at 12 competition venues. Some 3,600 athletes and team officials are expected to take part in Baku 2019, assisted by 2,500 volunteers. Congratulations Ava and best of luck.

Dearbhail Cuddy Selected to Run in U18 International Mountain Running Cup

Dearbhail Cuddy has been selected to run for Ireland in the U18 International Mountain Running Cup which will take place in Susa in the North West corner of Italy. The competition is fixed for the weekend of August 24/25 with the races taking place in the evening of the 24th. Dearbhail has been selected as part of a three-person Irish team after winning the trial held by the Irish Mountain Running Association in Glendalough on Saturday 22 nd June. Congratulations Dearbhail and best of luck.

Mountmellick 10k

Well done to our athletes who competed in the Mountmellick AC 10k on Sunday, June 30. First home for Tullamore Harriers and fourth lady overall was Rita Daly in a time of 45.02. Pascal Naughton posted 51.44, Olivia Weldon 52.37, Olive Mannion 56.47 and Melissa Hogan 78.06.

Tullamore Summer Camp

Tullamore Athletic Summer Camp for 6 to 12-year-olds - July 8-12, 2019. Limited places for the camp.

Register here: www.eventmaster.ie/event/vOMcPoSb4

Tullamore Half Marathon 2019

The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. This year we have the brand new Ladies Team Trophy so get your team together. The Men's Team trophy is also up for grabs.

Fixtures

Thurs 11th July Offaly Athletics Track & Field Championships Tullamore Harriers

Fri 21st July Offaly Novice &; Master Championships Race 3 - Edenderry 10 M Edenderry AC

Fri 2nd Aug Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 8 Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

