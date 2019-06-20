Kinsella and Donohoe victorious in Offaly Ladies Poc Fada competition

Rachel Donohoe and Caoimhe Kinsella have emerged victorious from the Offaly Ladies Poc Fada competition at Lough Boora on Wednesday evening, June 19.

Rachel won the senior event while Caoimhe Kinsella claimed the U16 title.

Both Caoimhe and Rachel will now go forward to represent Offaly in their respective fields at Leinster level.

On the men's side, the Kiely brothers from Kilcormac-Killoughey continued their dominance of the Offaly Poc Fada competition.

The younger of the two brothers, Cathal Kiely, prevailed on the old bog to win the senior Offaly title, ensuring his progress to the Leinsters.

At U16 level, a title previously won by Cathal Kiely, Diarmuid Kelly from St. Rynagh's won the evening with some excellent pucks.

