Kiely dominance continues in Offaly Poc Fada competition

The Kiely brothers from Kilcormac-Killoughey continued their dominance of the Offaly Poc Fada competition at Lough Boora on Wednesday evening, June 19.

The younger of the two brothers, Cathal Kiely, prevailed on the old bog to win the senior Offaly title, ensuring his progress to the Leinsters.

Cathal's brother Cillian is the reigning All-Ireland Poc Fade champion.

At U16 level, a title previously won by Cathal Kiely, Diarmuid Kelly from St. Rynagh's won the evening with some excellent pucks.

In the ladies competition, Rachel Donohoe won the senior event while Caoimhe Kinsella claimed the U16 title.

Both Caoimhe and Rachel will now go forward to represent Offaly in their respective fields in Leinster.