Kiely dominance continues in Offaly Poc Fada competition

The Kiely brothers from Kilcormac-Killoughey continued their dominance of the Offaly Poc Fada competition at Lough Boora on Wednesday evening, June 19.

The younger of the two brothers, Cathal Kiely, prevailed on the old bog to win the senior Offaly title, ensuring his progress to the Leinsters.

Cathal's brother Cillian is the reigning All-Ireland Poc Fade champion.

At U16 level, a title previously won by Cathal Kiely, Diarmuid Kelly from St. Rynagh's won the evening with some excellent pucks.

In the ladies competition, Rachel Donohoe won the senior event while Caoimhe Kinsella claimed the U16 title.

Both Caoimhe and Rachel will now go forward to represent Offaly in their respective fields in Leinster.

Well done Caoimhe winning the Offaly camogie u16 Poc Fada tonight .Also to Rachel Donoghue winning the Senior camogie Poc Fada .Offaly camogie chairman Martin Delaney presented the trophies . pic.twitter.com/Az8URXiwI3 — barry kinsella (@kinsellabaz) June 19, 2019

Well done to Junior Cert Student Diarmuid Kelly on winning the Offaly U-16 Poc Fada competition in Lough Boora this evening. Best of luck in the Leinster competition. pic.twitter.com/zE9NoNLq7r — @BanagherCollege (@BanagherCollege) June 19, 2019