Tullamore Harriers Report (June 11)

O'Connor Runs 1500m PB in Leixlip

Four of Tullamore Harrier’s younger athletes made their way to Leixlip on Saturday, June 8 for the Leixlip International organised with the Irish Milers Club. The conditions were tough with the wind very strong in the finishing straight. Ava O'Connor ran a new PB in her 1500m. She raced clear of the field after 800m and was pushing all the way to the finish line. Her time of 4.33:1 was six seconds ahead of her PB from last year.

Matthew Molloy also had a good run in the 1500m as he ran 4.17 in tough conditions. Earlier James Dunne ran in the A 800m and was always in contention, and, although he finished 6th this was a good mark because of the level of competition in the race with two European medalists only yards ahead of him. Liam Brady finished off the day with his usual battling style. He really got stuck in and pushed the group he was in along from the halfway point. His time of 8.34 a good run in challenging weather! Well done to all.

Paddy Dolan Memorial 5k Clara AC

Clara AC hosted the Paddy Dolan Memorial 5k race on Friday, June 7, Race 6 of the Offaly Road Race Series 2019. It was a great race, despite the downpour! First man was Mick Fogarty (Ferbane AC), with Tullamore Harriers' Paul Mitchell in 2nd place. First lady was Aisling O’Connor (Edenderry AC). Well done to all the prize winners and to all who ran, and well done to Clara AC on hosting such a well-organised race.

Tullamore Harriers Prize Winners: 2nd Overall - Paul Mitchell; 1st Junior - Cian Martin and Danielle Donegan;

1st O45 - Dympna Fox; 1 st O50 - Pauline Curley.

Tullamore Harriers Full Results: 2 Paul Mitchell 0:15:54, 14 Michael Murphy 0:17:16, 15 Glen Finlay 0:17:17,

19 Darragh Rigney 0:17:45, 22 Eanna Gowran 0:17:58; 23 Cian Martin 0:18:01, 25 Jonathan Dunne 0:18:08,

30 Liam Byrne 0:18:28, 31 Pauline Curley 0:18:29, 33 Rory Farrell 0:18:38, 34 Alan Heffernan 0:18:42; 35

Dannielle Donegan 0:18:44, 36 Nick McGowan 0:18:44, 38 Shane Origan 0:18:48, 41 Leslie Buckley 0:18:50,

43 Dave Dunican 0:18:53, 44 John Harkin 0:18:57, 46 Laura Mooney 0:19:11, 48 Rob Maunsell 0:19:14,

50 Fionnan Minnock 0:19:15, 53 Jason McDermott 0:19:23, 58 Johnny Feery 0:19:38; 60 John Donegan

0:19:43, 61 Nita McLoughlin 0:19:44, 64 Tara McKinney 0:19:49, 66 Jennifer Burke 0:19:50, 69 Gerry Dunican

0:19:56, 71 Evelyn Herlihy 0:20:05, 73 Lynn Mooney 0:20:05, 74 Dearbhail Cuddy 0:20:08, 88 Sean Reynolds

0:20:31, 89 Elysia McCormack 0:20:33, 90 Dympna Fox 0:20:35, 91 Eugene O Dea 0:20:37, 97 Sean Spollen

0:20:59, 100 Finian McDermott 0:21:11, 101 Brigid Fox 0:21:07, 128 Mag Grennan 0:22:03, 146 Aoife Marron

0:22:25, 148 Denis Flynn 0:22:37, 160 Tracey Kinnarney 0:23:04, 164 Tara McEvoy 0:23:05, 167 Ray Murray

0:23:15, 168 Marie Donegan 0:23:16, 172 Karen Martin 0:23:14, 174 Joe Wrafter 0:23:25, 175 Helena

Buckley 0:23:24, 194 Paschal Naughton 0:24:00, 205 Hilary Duncan 0:24:23, 210 Tracey Stewart 0:24:30, 215

Olivia Egan 0:24:39, 235 John McGowan 0:25:33, 238 Anne Daly 0:25:42, 243 Anne Cusack 0:25:53, 248 Olive

Mannion 0:26:08, 252 Jim Langan 0:26:28, 265 Sandra Busteed 0:26:44, 274 Dave Kavanagh 0:27:23, 280

Helen Reynolds 0:27:40, 304 Elaine Heffernan 0:28:46, 318 Noel Browne 0:29:09, 328 Ann Marie Lawlor

0:29:35, 331 Teresa Whelehan 0:29:49, 337 Miriam Brady 0:29:58, 347 Lavinia Leahy 0:30:46, 382 Melissa

Hogan 0:36:11, 392 Patricia Browne 0:41:07.

Portumna Half Marathon and 10k

Well done to all who travelled to Portumna for the Forest 10k and Half Marathon on Saturday, June 8. Olivia Weldon posted 53.30 and Clive Young 53.07 in the 10k. In the Half Marathon, Basil Cronin posted 1.27.54, Rita Daly (4th lady) 1.36.31, Una Mullen 1.48.02, Joe White 1.54.40, Leonard Owens 1.54.40, and Kevin Sampson 2.02.31. Great running everyone.

Central Park, New York 10k

Michelle Mullaney managed to fit in a 10k race while on holiday in New York! She joined over 8000 ladies in Central Park for the women-only race and posted 47.10. Well done Michelle.

Tullamore Summer Camp

Tullamore Athletic Summer Camp for 6 to 12-year-olds - July 8-12 2019. Limited places for the camp.

Register here www.eventmaster.ie/event/vOMcPoSb4

Tullamore Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now open for the 2019 Tullamore Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Half

Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it.



Fixtures

Fri 14th June Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 2 – Marian Geraghty 10k, Mountbolus

Fri 21st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 7 – Naomh Mhuire AC, Daingean

Fri 21st July Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 3 – Edenderry 10M

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamore.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from Tullamore website, www.tullamore.com/join

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.