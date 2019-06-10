PICTURES: Kilcormac-Killoughey claim one of two All-Ireland Feile titles for Offaly

Kilcormac Killoughey (Offaly) 1-6

Valley Rovers (Cork) 0-6

There was joy for the Faithful County as Kilcormac Killoughey lifted the John West Féile na naGael Division 2 title after an epic encounter against Cork’s Valley Rovers at Bishopstown, Cork on Sunday.

It was one of two titles for Offaly with Tullamore also claiming the Division 4 crown.

A goal from Arran Danzell proved decisive for Kilcormac-Killoughey and captain Brecon Kavanagh was the happiest man in the county when he lifted the prized trophy.

The John West Féile na nGael Under-14 hurling and camogie finals took place over a hectic weekend of action across Cork and Kerry.

This is the fourth year that natural protein experts John West have sponsored the underage tournament, which is the biggest of its kind in Europe.

Throughout its sponsorship of the Féile, John West has focused on encouraging children to participate in Gaelic Games while emphasising the importance natural protein plays in fuelling a young athlete.

The highly-anticipated competition gives up-and-coming GAA stars the chance to play in respective John West Féile tournaments (Divisions 1-9) at a level which suits their age and strengths.

160 boys and 96 girls teams from all over Ireland compete regionally to win a coveted place at the finals weekend.

Games were highly competitive with players showcasing great skill and determination.

All travelling teams were accommodated by host families, greatly enhancing the community spirit of the event.

John West Feile Peile Na nOg takes place this year across Galway and Mayo over the weekend of June 28-30.