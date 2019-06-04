Offaly Camogie Notes (June 4)

U14

Our U14 team travelled to Kinnitty on Saturday evening to play Birr in the U14A semi final and emerged victorious with a score line of 8-6 to 3-2.

U10s

Meanwhile, our U10s participated in the U10 All County Blitz in Tullamore while two U8 KK teams played their socks off in a blitz hosted by Birr. Well done to all the players and managers involved.

Seniors

Hard luck to the Offaly Senior Camogie team in their bid for a Senior title in the Leinster final.

Feile

All eyes are now firmly focused on Feile next weekend. There will be a presentation evening for all the sponsors of this year's Camogie team in advance of the team's departure on Friday morning.

Best Wishes

KK Camogie Club sends its best wishes to St Rynagh’s Camogie team who are also participating in Feile this year and especially to the KK U14 hurling team who will be playing in Cork this coming weekend too. It’s an amazing achievement to have two teams at Feile but we know it’s causing headaches for some families with children on both teams!

The club sends its best wishes for safe travelling and an enjoyable weekend to all the players, management and supporters. All details from the Camogie Feile will be posted on our Facebook page so stay tuned!