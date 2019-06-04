Tullamore Cycling & Touring Club Report (June 4)

Couch to 50km

Congratulations to our couch to 50km participants who completed their first coffee spin last Saturday. A group of 20 riders headed from the handball alley to Moate via Kilbeggan and back home to Tullamore through Clara. Completing a 54km round trip the beginner cyclists have reached their 50km goal in a few short weeks. As always thanks to Shirley at Tuar Ard in Moate for looking after the cyclists with coffee and scones on arrival. Thanks to Liam Mulhall and the TCTC club members who give up their time each week to ensure the success of this programme.

Mullingar Sporfit

Well done to Emma Cathain and Lorraine Maher who took part in the Mullingar Lions Club 50km sportif on Monday, June 3. A great achievement for the two girls who started our couch to 50km programme in May.

Irish Veterans Cycling Association

The Vets racing took place on the Green Sheds circuit last Tuesday, May 28. Congratulations to Vinny Wyer who finished his race in 4th place. In the scratch race, TCTC’S Richard Wyman crossed the line in 7th place. Well done to Eddie Scully who competed in the Usher two day race over Sunday & Monday.

Buckley’s Cycles Midland Interclub League

Last Thursday, May 30, the 6th round of the Midland League was hosted by Longford CRC on what was yet another wet evening for racing. TCTC was well represented in all races. Following his upgrade to the C league, Martin Dooley’s flying form continued and he crossed the line in 2nd place and James Corcoran placed 4th.

In the D race, TCTC’s Ray Brown finished in 2nd place with Adrian Martin 3rd, Lar Tierney 4th and Mary Daly 7th. Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club are now sitting comfortably at the top of the leader board across all divisions. Well done to all TCTC riders.

Next Thursday the Midland League will take place at Mount Temple, best of luck to all racing.