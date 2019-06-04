Tullamore Harriers Report (June 4)

Medal Success for Tullamore Harriers Athletes at Schools All Irelands

Ruby Stueven (St. Mary’s, Edenderry) was first up for the Tullamore Harriers juveniles on Saturday, June 1, in the middle distance events, in the All Ireland Schools Track & Field Championships, held in Tullamore Harriers stadium. She was competing in the Junior 800m. Right from the gun Ruby got out hard and was in the leading group. When the pack spread out during the second lap Ruby continued to push and she got into second place. She raced hard all the way to the finish and collected a great silver medal for her efforts. Ava O'Connor (Coláiste Chríost Rí, Portlaoise) was next out and she was part of a three-person group who broke away from the rest of the field early on. Ava battled all the way and won a great bronze medal.

Ava was followed on the track by Ronan Hyland (Mountmellick Community School). Ronan really gave it his all and was unlucky to finish fifth in a very fast race! Still it was his first experience of the All Ireland’s and big things are expected in the coming years! In the Senior Boys 800m, Aaron Mangan (St. Mary’s Edenderry) and James Dunne (Tullamore College) were in the mix. After a tactical first lap, Aaron Mangan surged to the grin and led until 200m to go. He started to suffer then from fatigue but kept pushing. Only in the last fifty metres was he passed for third position. It was James Dunne who was moving into the medals! Dunne has had a remarkable season and his bronze medal a great return for all his hard work, while Aaron was unlucky not to medal. In the U16 mile, Sian Corrigan (St. Mary’s Edenderry) gave a good account of herself and is learning her trade in this longer distance. Ava O'Connor returned to the track to run in the 1500m and having led most of the way was only passed on the last lap by Aimee Hayden from Tipperary. Still, Ava's brave front running meant that she was a clear second and collected silver on the podium.

In other events, Katelyn Farrelly (Oaklands College, Edenderry) was our first athlete up in the Intermediate Girls Long Jump. In a very competitive field, Katelyn stamped her mark early with a huge pb jump of 575cm - a 25cm increase from her indoor best. She kept the consistency throughout her remaining jumps with 565cms, 565cms, 567cms and 568cms. Her best jump was good enough to earn Katelyn the national bronze medal with 584cms and 587cms taking silver and gold. Later in the day, Katelyn competed in the intermediate Girls 80m hurdles. With a lightning fast field and based on all provincial qualifying times, it was going to be a cracking final and it was exactly that. Katelyn was 4 th with a pb of 11:75 and the difference between 2 nd and 5 th was 0.06 hundreds of a second, a very very tight margin and a race that lived up to expectations. Aaron Keane (Moate CS) competed in the Senior category and took on the 100m and 200m. Both events were fully packed with top class sprinters and Aaron held his own in both events finishing with a 11:09 in the 100m and a pb of 22:48 in the 200m. Aaron’s training preparation for the season took a set back some weeks previously with a back injury and his times and form in the Finals saw a nice progress back to good times in preparation for the rest of the summer season. Also a big well done to Canice Wearty of Oughval AC, training with our T&F group over the previous 10 months who took the bronze medal in the senior 400 hurdles with a pb time at Morton Stadium. Well done to all the juveniles on great performances.

Leinster Senior, Master and U23 Track & Field Championships

Well done to our athletes who competed in the Leinster Athletics Track & Field championships in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Sunday, June 2. On home turf, our athletes did the club proud and took home some well-deserved medals. Congratulations to all those who competed.

Senior Ladies: Rachel Keane: 200m 5 th 26.24; Rachel Keane: U23 100m 2 nd 12.58; Nadine Donegan: 1500m 1 st

4.57.94; Laura Mooney: 1500m 2 nd 5.13.88; Emily Grennan: 3000m Steeplechase 1 st 12.09.86; Dearbhail

Cuddy: 3000m Steeplechase 2 nd 13.17.57.

Master Ladies: Georgina Touhey: O40 3000m Walk 1 st 16.55.80; Martina Conlon: 055 1500m 2 nd 6.14.41;

Mary Walsh: O70 200m 1 st 39.97.

Senior Men: Mathew Molloy: 3000m Steeplechase 1 st 10.26.88; Mathew Molloy: 1500m 4 th 4.37.95; Cian Martin: 1500m 5 th 4.54.03; Ethan Dunican: 800m 5 th 2.11.64.

Master Men: Glen Finlay: O45 1500m 4 th 4.46.78; Norman Browne: O40 100m 6 th 14.23; John Lowry: O50 800m 1 st 2.47.42; John Lowry: O50 5000m 3 rd 20.07.72; Jim Langan: O75 800m 1 st 3.19.72; Jim Langan: O75 1500m 1 st 6.56.46; Jim Langan: O75 3000m 1 st 20.09.19; Jim Dolan: O60 Weight for Distance 7 th

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

Tullamore Harriers was again well represented at the Ballyskenach AC 5k race, race 5 of the Offaly Road Race Series 2019, held on Friday, May 31. The winner was Clane Athletic Club athlete Brian Conroy with an impressive finish of 15:33. Fastest lady was Tullamore Harriers’ Nadine Donegan with team mate Pauline Curley second fastest lady. Congratulations to the prize winners and to all who ran, and well done to Ballyskenach AC for a great event.

Tullamore Harriers Prize winners: Junior: Michal Murphy; O40 – Lynn Mooney; O45 Dympna Fox; O50 – Rita Daly; O60 - Mary Galvin; O70 – Jim Langan.

Tullamore Harriers Full results: 12 Mark Donegan 0:16:52, 15 Michael Murphy Jnr 0:17:12, 32 Darren Butler

0:18:03, 40 Liam Byrne 0:18:29, 41 Nadine Donegan 0:18:30, 42 Rory Farrell 0:18:36, 44 Alan Heffernan

0:18:38, 46 Pauline Curley 0:18:41, 48 Cian Martin 0:18:49, 53 Brendan Abbott 0:19:04, 58 Aidan Egan

0:19:10, 63 John Harkin 0:19:21, 70 Jack Donegan 0:19:32, 71 Fionnan Minnock 0:19:32, 73 John Donegan

0:19:41, 75 Finian McDermott 0:19:34, 76 Darragh Carroll 0:19:43, 77 Nita McLoughlin 0:19:46, 81 Johnny

Feery 0:19:53, 84 Francis Mollen 0:19:55, 86 Dave Dunican 0:19:54, 87 Tara McKinney 0:19:55, 88 Lynn

Mooney 0:19:56, 89 John O Connell 0:19:57, 94 Gerry Dunican 0:20:19, 102 Ken Doyle 0:20:32, 106 Dympna

Fox 0:20:44, 107 Sean Reynolds 0:20:44, 115 Brendan Carroll 0:21:02, 118 Rita Daly 0:21:13, 119 Sean

Spollen 0:21:10, 151 Mag Grennan 0:22:17, 162 Mary Galvin 0:22:29, 164 Charlotte Abbott 0:22:29, 167

Denis Flynn 0:22:32, 168 Aoife Marron 0:22:34, 169 Joe White 0:22:35, 184 Una Mullen 0:22:57, 199 Karen

Martin 0:23:22, 200 Emer Guilfoyle 0:23:21, 203 Martina Conlon 0:23:30, 211 Leslie Buckley 0:23:50, 212

Helena Buckley 0:23:45, 220 Hilary Duncan 0:23:43, 239 Brian Daly 0:24:16, 248 Paschal Naughton 0:24:41,

253 Noreen Hunt 0:25:05, 257 Naomi Galvin 0:25:08, 259 Donal Rigney 0:25:24, 262 Anne Daly 0:25:22,

294 Eithne Moran 0:26:17, 299 Kevin Sampson 0:26:18, 300 Olive Mannion 0:26:32, 305 Trisha Shaw

0:26:26, 311 Jim Langan 0:27:04, 323 Dave Kavanagh 0:27:26, 342 Helen Reynolds 0:28:16, 363 Dara Byrne

0:29:20, 385 Teresa Whelehan 0:30:36, 386 Miriam Brady 0:30:20, 387 Sharon Daly 0:30:21, 416 David Flemimg 0:32:12.

BHAA 5 Mile

Well done to Richie Faulkner and Pauric Ennis who raced the BHAA Government Services 5 mile in Dunboyne on Tuesday, May 28. Pauric posted 28.13 and Richie 29.53.

Sinead wins the Tullaroan Half Marathon

Sinead Rigney was lady winner and 7th overall in the Tullaroan Half Marathon, held on Saturday, June 1, in a time of 1:36:02. She has been recovering well after her long absence due to injury and improving with every race.

Cork Half Marathon

Well done to our three ladies who competed in the ever popular Cork City Half Marathon on Sunday, June 2- Siobhan Stewart (2:10:59), Barbara O’Connell (2:37:37), and Melissa Hogan (3:01:57).

Derry Walled City Marathon

Mike McConigley competed in the Derry Walled City Marathon on the same day, Sunday, June 2, and posted 4:55:44 for the 26.2 miles. Over 800 athletes took part in the event on a hilly testing course. Well done Mike.

Tullamore Summer Camp

Tullamore Athletic Summer Camp for 6 to 12 year olds - 08 th to 12 th July 2019. Limited places for the camp.

Register here: www.eventmaster.ie.

Tullamore Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now open for the 2019 Tullamore Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it.

Fixtures

Fri 07 th June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 6 – Clara AC

Wed 12 th June Colin Dunne Primary Schools T&F – Tullamore Harriers

Fri 14 th June Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 2 – Marian Geraghty 10k, Mountbolus

Fri 21 st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 7 – Naomh Mhuire AC, Daingean

Fri 21 th July Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 3 – Edenderry 10M

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Colm Madden, Kells, father of club member Martina Lydon, who passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamore.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from

Tullamore website above.

Access to Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.