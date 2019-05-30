Match reports and pictures from the Offaly Cumann na mBunscoil finals

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí MATCH REPORTS:

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Camogie D Final

Clonlisk 9 – 06 Carrig 3 - 03

In the first of three finals played in Kinnitty, Clonlisk NS took on Carrig NS. Clonlisk started brightly and

their outstanding number 4 Nicola Cleary had a goal and two points in the first few minutes. Carrig then

answered with a point from their centre forward Erica Fogarty. Clonlisk then took over again with a goal

from Katie Hanamy and two more excellent points from Nicola Cleary. Two points from frees from Erica

Fogarty would be the last score of the half for Carrig. Clonlisk would get the final scores of the half with a

great goal and a point from the ever-present Niclola Cleary.

The second half was more of the same for Clonlisk. Some good defending and goalkeeping from the Carrig

defence couldn’t stop the goals flying in and Clonlisk had three more goals in the first few minutes through

Mia Monahan, Ella Keeshan and Nicola Cleary. Carrig then scored a goal of their own through excellent

work and a finish from full forward Síofra Ginty. Nicola Cleary kept up her very high level of performance

and she scored three more goals during the half. At the end of the game Carrig moved their full-back Cara

Coakley to the full-forward line and she struck two great goals to make the final score Clonlisk 9-06 Carrig

3-03.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Camogie C Final



Mercy Primary School Birr 4-03 Rath 2-03

The second of three matches in Kinnitty saw Birr take on Rath. Rath started the quickest of the two teams

and an Aisling Horan goal and Ellen Gleeson free put them into an early lead. Then Birr’s excellent nujber 6

Roísín Kinsella helped them answer with a quick goal to put them only a point behind. Later in the half

Roísín Kinsella scored a point for Birr. Rath then went down the field and the full forward Makayla Murray

struck a goal before their captain Fianait Dooley scored a point. Even with great defending and

goalkeeping Rath could not stop Leah Emaike scoring a goal for Birr just before halftime to send the teams

in at halftime the score Rath 2-2 to Birr’s 2-1.

After a very tight first half Birr’s Roísín Kinsella took the game by the scruff of the neck and scored an

unanswered goal and two points to put Birr ahead early in the second half. Rath’s Aisling Horan then

scored a great point from play but it wasn’t enough because Roísín Kinsella then scored another to take

her personal tally to three goals and three points. To close the game Birr’s goalkeeper Margaret McCarthy

pulled off two great saves to leave the final score Birr 4-3 Rath 2-3.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Camogie A Final

Killeigh 2 – 11 Dromakeenan 2 – 05

In the final game of the day Dromakeenan took on Killeigh. Killeigh definitely had the better first half and

with their number 10 Aoife Greene in excellent form they took an early four point lead with two points a

piece for Aoife Greene and Mollie Kelly. Killeighs full forward Sinead Nunan then scored a goal to put them

further ahead. After some excellent play Dromakeenan then answered with a goal from full forward Molly

Loughnane. Killeigh finished the half with a great point from Aoife Greene and a goal from Molly Kelly

directly from a free. This left the score Killeigh 2-5 to Dromakeenan 1-0.

After moving their midfielder Lucy Kennedy into the forward line for the second half things improved for

Dromakeenan. They started brightly with a goal from Abby Loughnane and two points from Lucy Kennedy.

This is when Aoife Greene came into her own scoring a number of excellent points. With two more

unanswered points and a free from Mollie Kelly Killeigh were in command again. Dromakeenan were

pushing for a goal but couldn’t find it with a great defensive performance from Killeigh and their midfielder

Sarah Corcoran was immense clearing a lot of ball. Lucy Kennedy scored two more points for

Dromakeenan but with them pushing for goals there was space for Killeigh and Aoife Greene added two

more points to her tally and another point from Mollie Kelly ended the game on a score line of Killeigh 2 -

11 – Dromakeenan 2 05.

Camogie Matches report: Conor Hanamy

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Football D Final - Tullamore ETNS v Pullough

The first game of the day was a clash between the girls from Tullamore Educate together and Pullough NS.

Both teams started off well but with strong defense from Tullamore’s Adriana Strembu, Pullough NS struggled to score after a number of attempts. After minutes of brilliant play from both teams, it was

Pulloughs Ruby Delaney to put the first score on the board, scoring a point from a free in the 13th minute.

Shortly after, Ruby Delaney tips over yet another point from play in the 16 th minute. This was followed by

another point and a goal from Ruby Delaney and another point by Sophie McDonagh with another 1-2 to

Pulloughs score, leaving the halftime score at 1-4 to 0-0 with Pullough NS in the lead.

The second half started off with a quick response from Tullamore’s Jamila Mokrani scoring an outstanding

point from a free, in the first minute. Pullough came fighting back with a score of their own, a well taken

point set up by Lucy-Jo Hill. Despite Tullamore Educate Together’s best efforts and finishing off their score

with a powerful goal from Adriana Stembu, Pullough NS came out on top with another three points and a

goal scored by Sophie McDonagh and Ruby Delaney and with strong play from Abbey Tierney leaving the

final score at 2-8 to 1-1.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Football C Final - Ballybryan v GS Eadan Doire

The contest between Ballybryan and Gaelscoil Eadon Doire girls was the second match on show in

O’Connor Park, Tullamore. Starting off the match was a brilliant goal for Ballybryan with joint efforts from

the girls in the forward line. Ballybryans Faye Dunne put the ball over the bar in the 10 th minute, quickly

followed by an outstanding goal from Gaelscoils Lea Ni Riain. With strong play from both Grainne Foy for

Ballybryan and Grainne Ni Hogain for Gaelscoil Eadon Doire, meant the half time score of 1-1 to 1-0 was

tight with Ballybryan NS in the lead.

Ballybryan came out all guns blazing in the second half with Grainne Foy scoring a point in the first minute.

Answering back to this, Gaelscoils Mia Ni Bhroin scored an excellent goal only a minute later. Another 1-1

is then added to the scoreboard for Ballybryan. Gaelscoils Lea Ni Riain and Ciara Ni Chartaigh quickly cancel

this out scoring 1-1 of their own. Ballybryan then fought back with Grainne Foy scoring an excellent goal. In

the last five minutes Gaelscoil Eadon Doire scored two more points but this wasn’t enough to seal the win

as Ballybryan fought hard to score another point and goal from play leaving the final score at 3-4 to 3-3.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Football D Final – GS Eiscir Riada v Tubber

The last girls final of the day was a showdown between Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada and Tubber NS. STrating off

the match Gaelscoils Sunniva Horneck Nic Sheain scored an outstanding goal. With a quick reply from

Tubber, Jade Rosney scored a point and Eva Donlon scored a goal putting Tubber straight onto the

scoreboard within three minutes of the game. In the fifth minute, Gaelscoils Saoirse Ni Graith went on to

score another smashing goal from a distance. Gaelscoils Una Ni Bhriain, Saoirse Ni Graith and Huyen Ni

Ghloinn then score an excellent goal and three points. Shortly followed by a quick point from Tubbers Kate

Doolin leaving the halftime score at 3-3 to 1-2 with gaelscoil in the lead.

Kicking off the second half was Gaelscoils Una Ni Bhriain dominating play much like the first half, and

scoring a point from a free. In the next six minutes Gaelscoil went on to score another 1-1 from play. This

was then followed by Tubber scoring four points in the next five minutes, one of these being from a free

taken by Kate Doolin. Huyen Ni Ghloinn and Una Ni Bhriain went on to score another four points from play

for Gaelscoil with great help from forward line. Finishing off this game was another three points scored for

Tubber NS but this wasn’t enough as Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada came out victorious with a final score of 4-9 to

1-9.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Hurling F Final – GS Eiscir Riada v Crinkill

The first boys match of the day was a contest between Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada and Crinkill NS. First on the

scoreboard is Crinkill NS with three goals from Kate Pilkington, Tara Kennedy and Evan McEvoy. Gaelscoil

were quick to fight back with Odhran MacRaighaill scoring a smashing goal and Sean O Conaire scoring a

point from a free. In the 13 th and 15 th minute, Crinkills Tom O’Dwyer scored two cracking goals. Gaelscoils

full forward line playing an outstanding game scored two more points from play. Finishing off the first half

was a goal from Crinkills Tara Kennedy leaving the half time score at 1-3 to 6-0 with Crinkill NS in the lead.

The second half started off much the same as the first half with Crinkill dominating play and scoring a point

from a free. Gaelscoils Con O Beagain fighting back with a goal added to their score. In the 10 th minute of

this half Evan McEvoy scored a point from play, shortly followed by three excellent points from frees taken

by Sean O Conaire for Gaelscoil. Finishing this game was a brilliant point for Gaelscoil leaving the final score

at 6-2 to 2-7 with Crinkill NS coming out on top despite Gaelscoil Eiscir Riadas excellent performance.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Hurling G Final – Rahan v Scoil Bhride Edenderry

The second hurling match of the day was a challenge between Rahan NS and Scoil Bhride Edenderry.

Rahan were first to score, with forward line tipping over a point from play, quickly followed by four more

points scored by Aaron Keyes and Evan Monaghan, one of these being from a free taken by Evan

Monaghan. A serious long distant point scored for Edenderry in the 18 th minute. In the final five minutes of

this half, Rahan dominated play scoring two more goals and a point meaning a half time score of 2-6 to 0-1.

Starting off the second half much the same as the first, Rahan took control of the game playing a strong

performance and Ella Cantwell scoring a goal. Within seconds after Edenderrys second point of the game

scored by James Lynch. Brilliant long distance free taken by Evan Monaghan for Rahan scoring his 4 th point

of the match. Seconds after, Mikey Lynch set up a brilliant goak scored by Liam Grennan for Rahan NS.

After a brilliant performance from both teams, the skill and effort from the Rahan boys outshone Scoil

Bhride Edenderry with a final score of 4-7 to 0-2.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Colin Dunne Cup - Boys Hurling E Final Clara v Ballinamere

Two individual man of the match performances from their centre half back Liam Flynn and midfielder

Myles Handy , paved the way for Scoil Phroinsiais Naofa, Clara to their first Allianz Cumann na mBunscol

hurling championship win in eight years, when they defeated Ballinamere in a pulsating final held in O

Connor Park last week. Both teams had impressive wins in the group stages of the competition and this

eagerly awaited hurling final didn’t disappoint.

Clara were first to open the scoring with a point from a Greg Byrne free and they quickly increased their

lead with a goal from corner forward Aaron Kelly two minutes later. Despite Clara’s good start,

Ballinamere started to dominate the game and they drew level by the 12 th minute with a super point from

Cillian Bourke and a goal from Evan Murray. With Clara now struggling to properly clear their lines in the

warm swealtering conditions ,Ballinamere continued to dominate the first half and they increased their

lead with two outstanding points from Ballinamere captain Niall Kelly and one from forward Cillian Spollen

. Liam Flynn responded with a long range free , but just before half time, Ballinamere’s Cillian Spollen

scored an outstanding goal to leave the half time score 2-4 to 1-2.

This match proved to be a game of two halves however and within two minutes of the restart Clara were

level within two quick fire goals from Jamie Larkin and Ryan Carroll. Ballinamere’s Niall Kelly responded

with an excellent point from out by the sideline. The Clara half back line now began to get on top ,with

Kenneth Kelly, Liam Flynn and Ciaran McKeon beginning to impose themselves on the game. Clara’s

midfielder Greg Byrne pointed and Liam Flynn, who was impeccable from frees, converted three long

range frees.

Ballinamere responded with a Cillian Bourke scoring another point from play. Clara added a goal from the

dangerous Andrew Sanni and Greg Byrne added to the tally with another point from play . Ballinamere

kept fighting however with Cillian Bourke scoring a goal and a point . Finishing off the game Clara took the

last score with a free from Liam Flynn to leave final score at Clara 4-8 to Ballinamere 3-7.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Hurling H Final – Killeigh v Mucklagh

The last match of the day was a showdown between Killeigh NS and Mucklagh NS. Mucklagh taking the

lead in the third minute with a fantastic goal by David Coughlan. Killeighs Eoin Dunne and Conor Gannon

came fighting back, tipping over two points. Soon followed by four more points from Mucklaghs Dara Bates

and David Coughlan and a free by Eoghan Meacle. Killeigh came back scoring a point from a free which was

quickly cancelled out by another point from Mucklagh leaving the half time score at 1-5 to 0-3 with

Mucklagh in the lead.

Killeigh NS off to a great start scoring the first point of the second half with brilliant skill from forward line.

In the 3 rd minute Mucklaghs Eoghan Meacle came fighting back scoring a point. Killeigh dominating play in

the next ten minutes with four brilliant goals from Conor Gannon and Charlie Bergin and tipping over two

more points. Mucklaghs Donal Dooley they replied with a strong ball to the back of the net and yet another

point adding another 1-1 to their score. Finishing off the final game of the day was a point for each team

leaving the final score at 4-7 to 2-8 with Killeigh NS coming out on top.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Camogie B Final- Ballinamere v St.Philomenas

The first game of the day was a clash between the girls from Ballinamere N.S and St.Philomenas. Ballinamere started a strong game with Jane Maher, Áine Varley

and Emily Walsh scoring 2-2 within the first five minutes of the game. Ballinamere remained dominant

throughout the first half scoring another two goals, leaving their half time score at 5-2 to 0-0

with St.Philomenas yet to get a score on the board.

The second half started off much the same as the first half with Ballinamere taking the lead and Niamh

Galvin scoring a brilliant goal from play. In the 11 th minute Caitlyn Lynam scored two outstanding goals.

This was quickly followed by St.Philomena’s first score which was from a free taken by Niamh Hughes.

Ending the game, Ballinamere’s forward line worked to score two more goals, and with outstanding play

from Jane Maher and Emma Buggy leading their team, Ballinamere N.S with a well-deserved victory with a

final score of 10-2 to 0-1.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Football D Final- Tullamore ETNS v Lumcloon

The first boys game of the day was the contest between Tullamore ETNS and Lumcloon. Tullamore ETNS

were quick to take a strong lead with players Adrian Pehlivan, Ibrahim Ali and Vjeko Grgic scoring 2-3 from

play within the first five minutes. Lumcloon’s Ruaidhrí Cahill responds to this by scoring an excellent long-distance goal. Lumcloon's final score of this half was a strong point from Lorcan Tierney in the 10th minute.

With outstanding performances from the forward line of Tullamore ETNS, they continued to score another

5 goals and 2 points, leaving the half-time score at 7-5 to 1-1.

Starting off the second half with Tullamore ETNS dominating play and scoring two points from

play. Lumcloon were quick to reply to this with joint effort from their forward line scoring a goal. After

Tullamore’s Vjeko Grgic, Adrian Pehlivan, Slyana Petrova and Denis Selickis playing a brilliant game, they

managed to score a goal and three points to finish off the scoring for the match. Despite Lumcloon’s best

efforts on the day Tullamore ETNS came out on top as the better team on the day with a final score of 8-1-

to 2-1.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Football E Final- Gaelscoil Eadan Doire v Pullough

The contest between Gaelscoil Eadan Doire and Pullough was the third match on show in O’Connor Park

Tullamore. Starting off this well contested match, Pullough’s David Tierney scores an excellent point from

play, which was quickly cancelled out by Eadan Doire scoring a point only seconds later. This was then

followed by Pullough’s Billy Buckley scoring 1-1 from play. With excellent back and forth play from both

teams, Eadan Doire’s Philip Mac an bSionnaigh, Ruairí ÓCearúil and Cónal Ó Fearall worked hard to get

another 3 goals and 2 points added to their score. This gave Eadan Doire an advantage going into the

second half with a score of 3-3 to 1-2.

To begin the second half Pullough came out fighting and were the first to score an impressive long-distance

goal taken from a free by Cian Molloy which was shotly followed by another point for Pullough from Kody

Molloy. Gaelscoil Eadan Doire replied to this with a goal and a point to finish off their scoring for the

second half. Pullough made a massive comeback scoring another 2 goals and a point leaving it at a draw

match, 4-4 to 4-4, therefore an extra 10 minutes of time was added onto the game (5 minutes aside).

Pullough’s Cian Molloy and Jack Delaney were the only two to score in the first half of extra time which

meant Pullough were now in the lead by 2 points. In the second half of extra

time Gaelscoil’s Ruairí Ó Cearúil and Lea Ní Riain came back on all guns blazing in the second half scoring 1-

1 which was quickly followed by Pullough’s last point of the games scored by Bobby Delaney. To finish of

the match Gaelscoil Eadan Doire came out on top scoring another 1-1 leaving the final, overall score at 4-7

to 6-6.



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Football B Final- Boher v Cappagh

The next match of the day was a battle between Boher N.S and Cappagh N.S. Starting off the game

Cappagh’s Ciarán Owens tips over two excellent points, one of these being from a free. This was quickly

cancelled out by Boher’s Colm Egan scoring six outstanding points from play. Cappagh continue to fight

back scoring yet another four points by Dylan Dunne and one from a free taken by Ciarán Owens. With

brilliant play from both teams the half time score was 0-6 to 0-6.

Cappagh’s Paul Conway was off to an epic start to this half scoring a point in the second minute. Shortly

after this Cappagh then managed to get another two points scored by Paul Conway and Sean

Gerathy. Boher’sJack Daly, Gordan Feery and Alex Grennan then came fighting back scoring a fantastic 1-2

from play. In the last five minutes of this game both teams really showed off their skill and determination

as Boher scored another goal and point from and Cappagh scored 3 more points. In the end, after an

excellent game of football Boher N.S came out on top with a final score of 2-10 to 0-12.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Football A Final Tubber v Scoil Bhríde Edenderry

The next final of the day was a match between Tubber N.S and Scoil Bhríde Edenderry. Tubber’s Enda

McLoughlin started off the game by tipping over two points from play in the first two minutes of the game.

Luke Sweeney Noonan then came fighting back for Ednderry, scoring 1-2 from play. After a tough half for

both teams the half time score came out a draw as Tubber scored another 4 points from play

and Edenderry scored another goal and point leaving the half time score at 0-6 to 2-2.

Tubber’s Enda McLoghlin and Sennin Gilroy getting the second half off to a great start after tipping over a

point and scoring 2 goals in the first two minutes of this half. Edenderry’s James Lynch and Luke Sweeney

Noonan came right back with another 2 points which added to their score. Tubbers forwards were quick to

cancel this out by scoring 2 points of their own. In the last ten minutes of the game Tubber scored a

fantastic goal and Edenderry scored a point. After outstanding play from both teams on the day and

despite Edenderry’s best efforts and brilliant skill it just wasn’t enough to secure the win,

leaving Tubber N.S on a score line of 3-9 to 2-5.

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Boys Football C Final Walsh Island v Daingean

The last boys final of the day was a showdown between Walsh Island and Daingean. Within seconds of the

throw-in Daingean’s Adam Kelleghan scored a point. Walsh Island were quick to cancel this out by scoring a

goal only a minute later. Ryan McKenna scored 1-1 while Tadhg McCloskey scored a point, both for Walsh

Island. Daingean then took over with Adam Kelleghan and Finn Byrne scoring a point each. Followed by 2

more points and a goal for Daingean ending this as their half time score. Walsh Island were in control in the

last fifteen minutes of this half scoring 7 points and a goal from play with the help of Roisin Murphy,

Cody Donagher, Matthew Fossit and Ryan McKenna. This left the half time score at 3-9 to 1-5.

Walsh Island’s Tadhg McCloskey was quick to score a goal in the first minute of this half. Daingean’s Shane

Marsden went on to score 1-3 for hid team. While Walsh Island players Lee Duffy, Ryan McKenna, Sam

Murphy and Matthew Fossit carry on scoring 3-6 from play. With an outstanding performance from both

teams, Walsh Island came out on top with a final score of 7-15 to 2-8.



Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Uíbh Fhailí Girls Football A Final- Mucklagh v Durrow

The last match of the day was a clash between Mucklagh N.S and Durrow N.S. Mucklagh’s Ellen Dolan

starts off the match with a long-distance goal in the first minute. After this, Mucklagh continued to take

charge of play scoring a total of 4 goals and 5 points, however Durrow’s Poppy Meyer managed to get a

point for her team. With outstanding play from Sarah O’Rourke, Ellen Dolan and Clodagh Power on

the Mucklagh side, they end this half in the lead with a half time score of 4-5 to 0-1.

Durrow’s Poppy Meyer is first to score in this half scoring an excellent point from a free. This is very quickly

cancelled out by Mucklagh girls Ellen Dolan, Clodagh Power and Nicole Merryman completely dominating

the rest of this game scoring an outstanding amount of goals and points leaving the final score at 6-11 to 0-

2. Both teams played an excellent match but Mucklagh were the better team on the day.