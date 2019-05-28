Tullamore Harriers Report (May 28)

Keane, Farrelly & Saunders Take Leinster Titles

Three of our Track & Field athletes competed in the Leinster Outdoor Championships held on Saturday, May 25 in the Greystones AC grounds, Co Wicklow. First up on the day was Katelyn Farrelly competing in the Junior Women’s Long Jump. Katelyn took the gold with a best jump of 525cm, a little off her best but a valuable competition leading up to the upcoming National Schools Finals. Later in the day, Katelyn also took bronze in the Junior Women’s 100m with a super pb of 12:58. Aaron Keane in the Junior Men’s took double gold in the 200m & 100m with solid times of 22.94 and 11:22. The 200m was a little tougher than usual with the bends a little sharper than the usual full-size track but Aaron flew off the bend and stormed home to a convincing win. His 100m times are progressively reducing with each race and all good prep work also for the National Schools Finals. In the U16 Boys Combined Event, Jack Saunders was on top form for all his 5 events. Jack had 4 pbs over the 5 events: Shot - 10:56 pb, 100m Hurdles - 15:15 pb, Long Jump - 557cm pb, High Jump - 165cm matching his pb, and 800m - 214:98 pb. His tally of almost 3500 points, approx 800 points ahead of the nearest competitor put Jack on the podium taking the gold and stamping his mark for the national combined event in June.

Leinster Juvenile Outdoor Relays

Three of our Juvenile Relay teams took part in the Leinster Juvenile Outdoor Relays, held at Le Cheile AC, Lexlip on Sunday, May 26. Our U11 Girls team, Lily Grennan, Roisin Cotter, Anna McGreal and Chloe McGowan, ran a super heat finishing in fifth place and just outside qualifying for the top eight places to progress to the final. Roisin and Chloe, both U10, and there first time to compete in relays at Leinster level, will no doubt learn from the experience. The U13 Girls team, Orla Hanlon, Alisha Maher, Ava Grennan & Eimear Cotter, took second place in their heat to quality for a tough final. Our girls gave a great display of speed, batton exchange and determination in the final to beat their heat time but unfortunately were out of the medals. Well done to Alisha and Orla on their first experience of relays at this competitive level and hopefully the positive result will see more from these young athletes. Our U16 Boys, Evan Farrelly, Luke Burke, Evan Cunningham, Philip Dunne and Jack Saunders were in a straight final. The boys stormed home in second with a pb time of 48:30 but shortly after where disqualified for been just outside one of the batton exchange zones, unfortunate after an exciting battle with the winners. Big thanks to the coaches and parents for their support on the day, helping with officiating jobs and for having the athletes at the event on time.

Galway Track & Field Championships

Well done to Rachel and Aaron Keane who both competed in the 100m sprint in the Galway Track & Field championships on Thursday 23 rd May. Both siblings took the bronze medal in their respective races. After a long gap due to injury it's great to have Rachel back training and competing.

Harriers United in Manchester

Three of Tullamore Harriers young athletes made their way to Manchester at the weekend to compete in the British Milers Club annual meet in Sportscity. Aaron Mangan had a great run from the front in his 800m heat and held on bravely to finish fourth in a new PB of 1.53:6. James Dunne and Ava O'Connor also competed over the 800m distance and both had solid races and gained great experience running against high class fields. James ran 1.53:7, while Ava was with four hundred’s of a second of her PB.

Killeigh Schoolboy/Girls Soccer Club Road Race

The first race of the Offaly Middle Distance Challenge was run in conjunction with the Killeigh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club 4-mile race on Friday, May 24. 300 finishers covered the undulating course and with some excellent times making little of the climbs and drags. Mick Fogarty (Ferbane AC) and Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry Ac) were the winners with Derek Nugent (Ferbane AC) and Aisling O’Connor 2 nd and Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire AC and Pauline Curley (Tullamore Harriers) taking the bronze position. Other Tullamore Harriers prize winners were: 1 st Junior - Cian Martin; 1 st O45 - Glen Finlay and Dympna Fox; 1 st O50 - Liam Byrne and Rita Daly; 1 st O60 - Johnny Feery and 1 st O70- Jim Langan. Congratulations to

the prize winners and to all who ran.

Tullamore Harriers Results: 5 Glenn Finlay 0.22.41, 7 Paul Reape 0.22.53, 8. Padraig Berry 0.22.58, 10 Cian

Martin 0.23.04, 12 Daragh Rigney 0.23.19, 14 Darren Butler 0.23.55, 16 Jonathan Dunne 0.24.01, 18 Liam

Byrne 0.24.21, 20 Pauline Curley 0.24.30, 21 Ian O Kelly 0.24.37, 22 Rory Farrell 0.24.44, 23 Ollie Neary

0.24.48, 24 Alan Heffernan 0.24.50, 30 Aidan Egan 0.25.20, 31 Johnny Feery 0.25.26, 35 Dave Dunican

0.25.42, 36 Fionnan Minnock 0.25.56, 39 Tara McKinney 0.26.13, 40 John O Connell 0.26.15, 42 Fra Mollen

0.26.18, 43 Nita McLoughlin 0.26.22, 46 Alan Mitchell 0.26.25, 47 Martin Carroll 0.26.32, 49 Gerry Dunican

0.26.31, 50 John Donegan 0.26.33, 53 Lorcan Scally 0.27.06, 56 Mette Cleary 0.27.14, 57 Eugene O Dea

0.27.17, 60 Evelyn Herlihy 0.27.25, 62 Rita Daly 0.27.31, 63 Sean Reynolds 0.27.32, 64 Eabhadh Multany

0.27.23, 65 Dympna Fox 0.27.37, 66 Martina Costello 0.27.36, 68 Diarmaid Herlihy 0.27.51, 73 Michelle

Multany 0.28.09, 74 Brendan Carroll 0.28.10, 76 Ava Spollen, 0.28.20, 78 Paul Shaw 0.28.24, 92 Brigid Fox

0.28.56, 94 Sean Spollen 0.29.04, 95 Mag Grennan 0.29.09, 103 Simon Byrne 0.29.38, 110 Mary F Daly

0.30.01, 111 Emer Bermingham 0.30.11, 112 Denis Flynn 0.30.12, 115 Joe White 0.30.20, 119 Ray Murray

0.30.38, 126 Martina Conlon 0.30.56, 146 Tracey Stewart 0.32.13, 155 Cian Multany 0.32.55, 156 Noreen

Hunt 0.33.06, 158 Clive Young 0.33.21, 159 Paschal Naughton 0.33.18, 166 Anne Daly 0.33.52, 167 Arlene

Finnerty 0.33.51, 170 Joanne Kelly 0.34.21, 174 Olive Mannion 0.34.37, 179 Donal Rigney 0.34.50, 183 Trisha

Shaw 0.35.38, 194 Sandra Busteed 0.36.26, 198 Dave Kavanagh 0.36.42, 208 Helen Reynolds 0.38.07, 210

Dara Byrne 0.38.21, 217 Josie Lawlor 0.38.43, 221 Jim Langan 0.38.59, 234 Mary Fox Mann 0.40.49, 235

Sharon Daly 0.40.50, 236 Anne Marie Lawlor 0.40.51, 239 Miriam Brady 0.41.00, 270 Aaron Rigney 0.52.30,

285 Aoibhe O Rourke 0.56.52, 290 Jenny Byrne 1.02.51.

Bob Heffernan 5k Road Race

Well done to our athletes who competed in the ever popular Bob Heffernan 5k on Tuesday 21 st May. Hosted by Na Fianna Athlethic’s Club, the event attracted over 600 athletes to take on the notably flat fast route. The race was also part of the Kia race series. The winning time for the day was 14:18 by Hiko Tanosa (DSD AC). Tullamore Harriers took team prizes and many posted personal best times making for a great evening of running. Nadine Donegan was 5th lady in the very competitive race with a pb of 17:35, just two days after she took the win in the Banagher 5k. Paul Mitchell was 1 st Tullamore Harriers man and 12 th overall with 15:53, followed by Mathew Molloy, 16th, in 16:06. Michael Murphy Jnr who is in flying form was 1 st Junior with 16:44 and Cian Martin took the 3 rd Junior prize with a super run of 17:28. Danielle Donegan took the ladies junior prize and, along with her sister Nadine and Elysia McCormack, came home with 3 rd Senior Lady’s prize. The Senior Men also featured in the team prizes. Paul Mitchell, Mathew Molloy, Mick Murphy and Mark Donegan took 2 nd Senior Men title.

Tullamore Harriers Results:

Paul Mitchell 15:53, Mathew Molloy 16:06, Michael Murphy Jnr 16:44, Mark Donegan 17:07, Cian Martin 17:28, Nadine Donegan 17:35, Michael Murphy 17:34, Danielle Donegan 18:40, Elysia McCormack 20:39, Rodge Larkin 20:40, Rita Daly 21:02, Paddy Rowland 23:41.

Great Manchester Run

Olivia Weldon joined over 30,000 runners in Manchester on Sun 19 th May for the Great Manchester Run. Olivia posted 54.00 for the 10k. Well done Olivia.

Tullamore Harriers Summer Camp

Tullamore Harriers Athletic Summer Camp for 6 to 12 year olds - July 8-12, 2019. Limited places for the

camp. Register here: https://eventmaster.ie/event/vOMcPoSb4

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now open for the 2019 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it, www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Fixtures

Fri 31st May Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

Fri 7th June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 6 – Clara AC

Wed 12th June Colin Dunne Primary Schools T&F – Tullamore Harriers

Fri 14th June Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 2 – Marian Geraghty 10k, Mountbolus

Fri 21st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 7 – Naomh Mhuire AC, Daingean

Fri 21st July Offaly Novice & Master Championships Race 3 – Edenderry 10M

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from Tullamore Harriers website, www.tullamoreharriers.com/join

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.