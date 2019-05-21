Tullamore Harriers Report (May 21)

Leinster & Connaught Schools Track & Field Finals

The provincial stage of the schools track and field events took place over the week of Monday, May 13, and Tullamore Harriers had some great successes. Ruby Steuven competed in the Leinster Junior Girls 800m competition and was in the leading group from the start. With just 250m to go Ruby took the lead and won by a comfortable margin. In the Leinster Intermediate Girls 800m, Tullamore also had the winner with Ava O'Connor running clear of the rest of the field in what looked like a comfortable 2.12.

In the corresponding Boys race, Ronan Hyland was in the chase pack from early on and really pushed all the way. He was rewarded with a fine silver medal. A great return for a young man improving all the time! In the Senior Boys race, James Dunne and Aaron Mangan were at the front from the gun. They couldn't match Louis O'Loughlin's pace and finished second and third. Still their times were great, and both won medals, James getting silver and Aaron bronze. James ran a PB of 1.52:8 with Aaron running a SB of 1.54:04.

In the longer distances, Tullamore had a winner in the Connaught Schools with Philip King winning the 2000m Steeplechase in fine style. Ava O'Connor cruised in her 1500m at the Leinster’s winning a bronze medal. Sian Corrigan had a great run to finish fourth in her U16 Mile to qualify for the All Irelands. Also in action were Laura Mooney and Dearbhail Cuddy in the Leinster Senior and Intermediate 3000m. Both girls were out of the medals but gave it their all on the day.

Four more of our Juvenile Track & Field athletes who qualified from their regional Leinster competitions took on the best from Leinster where all races were straight finals. One of the toughest competitions on the juvenile calendar with only the first 2 athletes qualifying is the 400m distance and below. They then compete in the All Ireland Final in our own Tullamore Harriers stadium on June 1. Katelyn Farrelly (Oakland’s College, Edenderry) was first up in the Intermediate Girls 80m Hurdles. Facing her usual competitors Katelyn hurdled with good technique and speed to finish in second, only tens of seconds from first place. Also competing in the Leinster finals, Aisling Cotter (Killina Presentation, Tullamore), in the Minor Girls Long Jump, produced a

great performance to be narrowly beaten out of the medals. Her second jump of 469, a personal best, put her into second place until the final round where the top six get 2 extra jumps. A competitor’s 471 in round 4 put Aisling into third and then a 474 in round 5 put Aishling into 4th. Aisling had one more attempt but her 464 wasn’t enough to creep onto the podium. A great experience for Aisling and with the tough competition it was a great learning experience which will pay benefits in the upcoming summer competitions. Luke Burke (Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore), in the Junior Boys 200m ran a strong race to take the bronze medal. Luke was a little off his best in his favourite sprint race due to a slight injury over the last few weeks but Luke will bounce back in the upcoming outdoor competition. Daniel Dowling (Edenderry Secondary School), took bronze in the U16 boys 200m where it was extremely close between the first three.

On Day 2 of the Leinster’s, Katelyn Farrelly (Oaklands College, Edenderry) competed in the Intermediate Girl’s Long Jump. She completed the double by taking the silver medal in a very close contested event. Katelyn’s opening jump of 523cm put her in the mix with the leaders. Her fourth jump, best of the day, of 542cm put her in pole position until a familiar competitor jumped 569cm to take the gold. Katelyn’s 542cm is an improvement on her outdoor club record of 539cms. Best of luck Katelyn on June 1 st in the hurdles and long jump at the Schools National finals. Diarmuid Finneran competed in the Intermediate Boys Triple Jump and put in a solid performance to finish in seventh place. He also recorded a personal best with his jump of 10:97cm. Diarmuid only this season took on the triple jump and will no doubt improve over the summer months.

Aaron Keane, representing Moate CS in the Connaught Finals, competed in a double in the Senior Boy’s category. First up was the 200m where Aaron ran a strong race and pb to take the silver medal. Hours later, he lined up for the 100m, again powerful through the whole sprint a photo finish had to separate first and second but Aaron took the gold. Well done Aaron on a great day and 2 super performances. Best of luck on June 1 in the All Ireland finals.

Well done to all Tullamore Harriers athletes on great performances representing your schools.

GV Ryan Track Meet

Four of Tullamore Harriers athletes travelled to Dublin on Saturday, May 18 to take part in the GV Ryan in Irishtown. First up were Lydia Buckley and Sian Corrigan who ran 2.29 and 2.32 in their 800m heat. Liam Brady ran in a competitive 5000m and broke 15 minutes with a solid time of 14.55. Nadine Donegan equalled her 1500m PB with a time of 4.38. Well done to all.

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 4 – Banagher AC

Well done to all who competed and supported the Banagher Athletic Club 5k road race on Sunday, May 20. First home for Tullamore Harriers was Michael Murphy (Jnr) in 8th place overall. Michael took the Junior Male prize with his 17.09 finish. The ladies had a clean sweep with Nadine Donegan 1st lady winner, Pauline Curley 2nd lady and Danielle Donegan 3rd. Other Tullamore Harriers prize winners were - 1 st 045 Dympna Fox, and Mike Murphy; 1 st O50 Mary Daly and Liam Byrne; and Mary Galvin took the O60 prize. Congratulations to the prize winners and to all who ran.

Tullamore Harriers Results:

8 Michael Murphy 17.09, 10 Mick Murphy 17.34, 12 Mark Donegan 17.40, 17 Harry Flynn 18.16, 18 Jonathon Dunne 18.19, 19 Jody O Reilly 18.38, 21 Nadine Donegan 18.43, 22 Liam Byrne 18.45, 23 Brendan Abbott 18.46, 24 Alan Heffernan 18.54, 28 Rory Farrell 19.01, 29 Pauline Curley 19.03, 30 Danielle Donegan 19.14, 31 Aidan Egan 19.21, 38 John Harkin 19.58, 39 Fionnan Minnock 19.48, 40 Tara McKinney 20.01, 42 Darragh Carroll 20.10, 44 Gerry Dunican 20.12, 49 Nita McLoughlin 20.18, 55 John Donegan 20.27, 63 Evelyn Herlihy 20.49, 69 Dympna Fox 21.05, 71 Máire-Tríona Keane 21.15, 73 Sean Reynolds 21.11, 80 Mag Grennan 21.49, 86 Charlotte Abbott 21.55, 97 Aoife Marron 22.24, 101 Mary F Daly 22.38, 108 Mary Galvin 22.45, 114 Emer Guilfoyle 23.07, 118 Karen Martin 23.11, 125 Brian Daly 23.24, 126 Una Mullen 23.23, 127 Martina Conlon 23.25, 133 Hilary Duncan 23.38, 150 Marie Donegan 24.08, 153 Tracey Stewart 24.29, 168 Fallen Conlon 25.08, 180 David Kavanagh 25.31, 185 Paschal Naughton 25.48, 195 Eithne Moran 26.12, 202 Norman Maxwell 26.32, 227 Helen Reynolds 28.09, 248 Ann Marie Lawlor 29.50.

Deadmans Dash 8k

Sinead Rigney was 2 nd lady in the Ballyfin AC Deadmans Dash, on Sunday 19 th May in a time of 31.48. Peter Bennett (33.10) Paschal Naughton (42.21) and Clive Young (42.28) also competed in the race. Well done to you all.

Tullamore Harriers Summer Camp

Tullamore Harriers Athletic Summer Camp for 6 to 12 year olds - July 8 to July 12, 2019. Limited places for the

camp. Register here: www.eventmaster.ie/event/vOMcPoSb4.

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now open for the 2019 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1,000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1,000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it, More at www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Fixtures

Fri 24th May Offaly Novice & Master Championships – Killeigh 4 Mile

Fri 31st May Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2019 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from Tullamore Harriers website, www.tullamoreharriers.com/join

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.