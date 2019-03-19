Tullamore Harriers Report (March 20)

Harriers Juvenile Athletes Perform Well at Nenagh Indoor Athletics Meeting

Tullamore Harriers juvenile athletes travelled to Nenagh on Saturday, March 16 to take part in track and field events. Good performances were shown by all athletes in the 60 metres sprints, 60 metres hurdles, long jump, high jump and 4 x 200 metres relays. Grainne Lawlor ran a good 60M in the Girls U16 race winning in a time of 7.96 seconds and setting a new pb.

Good performances were also displayed by Kate Cunningham and Katelyn Farrelly. Shauna Slattery ran a time of 8.40 seconds to win the Girls U16 60M. Evan Farrelly also put in a fine performance winning his 60M sprint. Jack Saunders put in a good performance in the High Jump with a jump of 1.63M to take first place. Katelyn Farrelly and Diarmaid Finneran put in fine performances in the Long Jump. In the Girls U17 60M Hurdles,

Katelyn Farrelly put in a fine performance winning the event in 9.35 seconds and setting a new pb. The meeting finished off with 4 x 200M relays. The Girls U17 team, made up of Grainne Lawlor, Katelyn Farrelly, Shauna Slattery and Kate Cunningham, ran very well to win their race. In the Boys U17 race, Philip Dunne, Evan Farrelly, Evan Cunningham and Jack Saunders ran well to take second place.

Well done to all the athletes travelled and represented their club well at Nenagh. Thanks to Aishling Hoey, Bríd Leydon and all in Tipperary Athletics for their kind invitation to our athletes to enable them to compete as guests which is great help in there preparations for the upcoming nationals.

Streets of Portlaoise

The Streets of Portlaoise 5k, held on St Patrick’s Day, attracted over 900 athletes for the long-established race. This year’s event marks the start of the KIA Race Series. First man John Travers (Donore Harriers) posted 14.24, and lead lady Lindy Byrne (DSD) also posted an impressive time clocking of 17.09. Peter Bennett was first Tullamore Harriers athlete (20.07) with Derbhal Cuddy 4th Junior in 20.27. Matt Corcoran was next in 23.05, Pascal Naughton (25.05) and Melissa Hogan (36.09). Well done to all.

Mullingar Half Marathon

Just over 1400 athletes marked St Patrick’s Day at the Mullingar AON Half Marathon. The ever-growing event has always been popular with Tullamore athletes and this year was no different. First home for Tullamore was Pauric Ennis in 12th place with a time of 1:16:43. Our other athletes also posted great times with plenty of pb’s too. Well done to all.

Tullamore Harriers results: Pauric Ennis 1.16.43, Darragh Rigney 1.30.06, Leslie Buckley 1.30.03, Leonard Owens 1.30.04, Gerry Dunican 1.32.16, John O’Connell 1.36.23, Sean Reynolds 1.39.15, Sinead Rigney 1.40.27, Paul Shaw 1.41.04, David Doyle 1.44.13, Sean Spollen 1.45.01, Ken Doyle 1.50.47, Patricia Rusk 1.54.30, John Connolly 1.55.20, Aisling McCormack 1.57.44, Joe White 1.58.07, Ricky White 1.58.15, Ray Murray 1.58.20, Noreen Hunt 1.58.21, Anne Daly 1.59.13, Basil Cronin 2.06.04, Joanne Kelly 2.06.05, Clare Lawlor 2.08.13, Liz Ryan 2.09.24, Richeal Murtagh 2.09.37.

Paddy 10k Race, Urlingford

David Murray posted a pb of 33:54 with his win at the Paddy 10k in Urlingford on Saturday, March 16. Well done David.

Tullamore Harriers Couch 2 5k Race 2019

Congratulations to each and everyone who collected their well-earned medal at the Tullamore HarrierCouch 2 5k Run on Wednesday last, March 13. After ten weeks of serious training, almost 200 men and women crossed the finish line in the Tullamore Harriers Stadium having reached their goal --- that 5k. What was a massive challenge on January 7, was a massive achievement on March 13. You should all be so proud of yourselves and we hope you now maintain your fitness and perhaps aim even higher. The club members who have supported you on your journey must be commended too. Each Monday and Wednesday we had members parking cars, doing registration and giving encouragement on the track. On Wednesday, March 13, we had even more club members involved. Many lined out on the course to ensure your safety and last but not least thanks to all who prepared and served the lovely treats after the 5k. One of our C25k ladies even baked a fab C25k cake! Well done again.

Results: 1 Adrian Lynch 23.24 1 st Man; 2 Dennis Ihaza Tennison 24.11; 3 Jonathan King 24.19;

4 David Kavanagh 25.43; 5 878 Tracey Dunne 25.50 1 st Lady; 6 235 Sarah O'Brien Tyrrell 26.22;

7 Zeta Brady 27.15; 8 Isabelle Keyes 27.35; 9 Sinead Scally 27.50; 10 Laughlin Fitzsimons 27.57;

11 Olivia Dunne 27.58; 12 Joseph Varley 28.04; 13 Lisa Molloy 28.10; 14 Martin Martina 28.39;

15 Martina Gannon 28.40; Karen Flynn 28.43; 17 Paul Moran 28.48; 18 Paula Beacon 28.59;

19 Laura Molloy 29.30; 20 Anne Devery 29.46; 21 Anna Marie Rowland 29.46; 22 Noel T Browne 29.47;

23 Siobhan O'Brien 29.55; 24 Dave Plunkett 29.57; 25 Jean Gannon 30.06; 26 Sinead Beacon 30.08;

27 Aideen Marron 30.17; 28 Rachel King 30.26; 29 Matilda Falkhede 30.32; 30 Eimear Garvey 30.33;

31 Michael Hynes 30.34; 32 Elaine Casey 30.38; 33 Frances Corcoran 30.42; 34 Ciara Meehan 30.46;

35 Ciara Kinnarney 30.50; 36 Evelyn Browne 30.54; 37 Kayleigh Bryant 30.59; 38 Catherine Conlon

31.00; 39 Charlotte McInerney 31.01; 40 Declan Carroll 31.04; 41 John O'Shea 31.12; 42 Georgina

McMahon 31.13; 43 Victoria Kearney 31.19; 44 Deirdre Hunt 31.27; 45 Julie Keegan 31.29; 46 Emer

Wright 31.35; 47 Eileen O'Ceilleachair 31.36; 48 Regina Murtagh 31.42; 49 Michelle Purcell 31.43;

50 Clodagh Kelly 31.47; 51 Ciaran Daly 31.52; 52 Amy Berry 31.54; 53 Ann Marie Benson 31.57;

54 Tanya O'Connor 32.02; 55 Margaret Murray 32.07; 56 Teresa Finnerty 32.12; 57 Joanna Deverell

32.13; 58 Brendina Spollen 32.14; 59 Liz Lewis Hogan 32.16; 60 Orla Spollen 32.18; 61 Serena Cahill

32.28; 62 Teresa Dunne 32.35; 63 Pauline Hayes 32.43; 64 Sam Hayes 32.44; 65 Áine Brady 32.45;

66 Ann Marie Quinn 32.46; 67 Jakki Moriarty 32.48; 68 Nicola McEvoy 32.48; 69 Áine Lee 32.50;

70 Sharon Newman 32.52; 71 Bernie Mills 33.08; 72 Gerry Hamill 32.32; 73 Maura O'Toole 33.39;

74 Cora Wright 33.41; 75 Mary Murphy 33.42; 76 Emer Boland 33.42; 77 Claire Grehan 33.49;

78 Cathy Ford 33.57; 79 Rene Gallagher 34.11; 80 Teresa Whelahan 34.12; 81 Tracey Beatty 34.14;

82 Rhona Dillon 34.17; 83 Catherine Lally 34.18; 84 Joan Casey 34.19; 85 Bernie O'Donovan 34.22;

86 Aisling Dolan 34.30; 87 Carmel Hamill 34.34; 88 Tracey Bryant 34.36; 89 Sinead Nolan 34.36;

90 Mary Geoghegan 34.39; 91 Saoirse Meehan 34.40; 92 Jennifer Foster 34.43; 93 Patricia Moore

34.43; 94 Ray O'Donovan 34.45; 95 Martina Feehan 35.12; 96 Jane Hensey 35.13; 97 Corrina Gallagher

35.14; 98 Miriam Twomey 35.15; 99 Pam Brennan 35.16; 100 Sinead McEvoy 35.17; 101 Marian Whelan

35.23; 102 Lisa Cunningham 35.36; 103 Stacey Colgan 35.51; 104 Wendy Young 35.52; 105 Margaret

Whitaker 36.01; 106 Ann Galvin 36.02; 107 Tracie Kelly 36.12; 108 John Clarke 36.17; 109 Lynda Burke

36.36; 110 Damian Keating 36.40; 111 Jasmine Elkhershi 36.43; 112 Hazel Smyth 36.47; 113 Aisling Ryan

37.06; 114 Maura Flynn 37.15; 115 Danielle Devine 37.15; 116 Myra McDermott 37.16; 117 Colleen

Berry 37.21; 118 Andrea Lynch 37.54; 119 Fionnuala Kavanagh 37.55; 120 Una McAndrew 37.56;

121 Dolores Lynam 38.16; 122 Martina Boland 38.18; 123 Davina Bryant 38.25; 124 Geraldine Martin

38.27; 125 Muireann Scally 38.27; 126 Laura Lynam 38.46; 127 Sylvia Lynam 38.47; 128 Margaret Maher

38.48; 129 Jessica Maher 38.48; 130 Patricia Browne 39.09; 131 Emma Ryan 39.13; 132 JoeAnn Kaupert

39.14; 133 Sharon Gonoude 39.21; 134 Freda McGuinness 39.33; 135 Marie Moran 39.34; 136 Deirdre

Farrell 39.34; 137 Nuala Courtney 39.35; 138 Marie Walsh 39.43; 139 Michelle Walsh 39.44;

140 Teresa Gallagher 39.46; 141 Sarah O'Connor 39.47; 142 Rosaleen Dunne 39.49; 143 Dorothy

Deegan 39.50; 144 Mary Nolan 39.50; 145 Rena Lynam 40.17; 146 Ivan Mulrooney 40.21; 147 Tina

Stones 40.28; 148 Elaine Grattan 40.29; 149 Sarah Daly 40.41; 150 Niamh Rabbitte 40.42;

151 Siobhan Larkin Boland 41.01; 152 Victoria Walton 41.08; 153 Rachel Ward 41.08; 154 Geraldine

Fagan 41.35; 155 Debbie Melia 41.40; 156 Grainne Gonoude 41.50; 157 Teresa Cronly 41.55; 158 Claire

Pidgeon 42.47; 159 Therese Nugent 43.05; 160 Liam Nugent 43.06; 161 Jean Lynam 43.12; 162

Marguerite Hensey 43.26; 163 Pauline Deering 43.29; 164 Rebecca Hensey 43.31; 165 Moya O'Brien

44.12; 166 Lisa Geraghty 44.21; 167 Niamh Hensey 44.31; 168 Regina Barrett 44.39;

169 Fergus Brennan 44.39; 170 Alice Campbell 44.47; 171 Olivia Delaney 45.19; 172 Anna Marie O'Neill

45.24; 173 Karen Reilly 45.25; 174 Carol Kilroe 45.36; 175 Davina Dumpleton 45.40; 176 Derek Coyne

45.41; 177 Tracie Kelly 46.01; 178 Tommy Kelly 46.01; 179 Karena Kavanagh 46.24; 180 John Dunne

48.24; 181 Lily Leavy 48.31; 182 Eileen Spollen 49.14; 183 Sheila Daly 49.59; 184 Fiona Bracken 53.15;

185 Bernadette Kerry 54.32; 186 Louise Gorman 66.02.

The Tullamore Harriers Book

The recently published Tullamore Harriers History Book is available to buy in: Ready2Run, Tyrrells Bakery, Dolan's Gala Shop, Tullamore Hardware, Cards & Things, Heatwise and Centra Fingerboard for only €20 for a great read on the History of Tullamore Harriers. The book is also available to buy in Offaly History bookshop or online, www.offalyhistory.com/shop

Tullamore Harriers 5k - Race 1 in Offaly Road Race Series

The Tullamore Harriers Annual 5k will be run on Sunday March 24 at 10am. On closed roads, and on a flat course, this race is definitely one for a fast time! This race is the first race of the 2019 Offaly 5k

Road Race series and offers prizes in all age groups. Pre-register www.popupraces.ie/tullamore-harriers-ac-5k-road-race-2019/ or register on the day from 8.30am.

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now open for the 2019 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1,000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1,000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it at www.register.primoevents.com.

Full details about the race is on our website www.tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/

Fixtures

Sun March 24 Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 1 – Tullamore Harriers AC

Sun March 24 Offaly Juvenile Mini League – Tullamore Harriers

Sat March 30 Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoors Day 1 – Athlone IT

Sun March 31 Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoors Day 2 – Athlone IT

Sun March 31 Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 2 – Naomh Ciaran AC, Castlejordan

Fri April 2 Tullamore Harriers Spring League 3 rd Leg – 1 Mile Burlington

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Leo Troy, Cappincur, father of club friend Kevin Troy and father-in-law of club member Aisling, who passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

Get Well Wishes

The club wishes club member Nita McLoughlin a speedy recovery from her recent injury, and hopes to see her back in action soon.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Club Registration

Please note that membership for 2019 is now overdue. Forms are available in the clubhouse or from Tullamore Harriers website, www.tullamoreharriers.com/join

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.