Tullamore Harriers athlete medals at All Ireland Cross Country Championships

On Saturday last, twenty or so Tullamore Harriers Juveniles travelled to Navan to take part in the All Ireland Cross Country Championships.

Conditions were rough from early morning with rain and strong winds. Despite this, there were loads of smiling faces as these youngsters gave it their all.

The stand out performance came from Sinead Walsh. Sinead was competing in the Girls Under 13 race over 2500m. After the first kilometre she was sitting in 15th place but from there to the finishing line she was passing competitors. This was Sinead's first All Ireland medal and is well deserved for the commitment she has shown all Autumn.

The rest of the girls on the Under 13 team ran well too. Andrea Ryan, Meabh Rouse, Mette Cleary, Jane Maher, Polly Duffy and Ava Spollen are a great bunch of kids who really seemed to enjoy the day.

Earlier, Tullamore had teams in the U11 Girls and Under 11 Boys races. Eabhabh Multaney Kelly led the girls home with a fine 21st place finish while Emma Mooney, Saoirse Murtagh, Kara Daly, Madeline MacDonnell and Emily MacDonnell all acquitted themselves well.

In the Boys Under 11 race, Cian Horkan was first home in 31st place. His team mates Connor Murtagh, Patrick Duffy, Eoin Rouse, JP Larkin and Liam York all competed well in the tough conditions. The other Harriers Juvenile in action was Ruby Steuven in the Girls Under 15. She had a great race to finish 24th with over one hundred athletes behind her. She is getting more confident all the time. Well done to all.

National Novice Cross Country Championships

Well done to our athletes who also travelled to Navan to compete in the National Novice Championships on Saturday last in a wet and windy Co Meath. Despite the threat of severe weather conditions, Meath Athletics and Athletics Ireland decided to go ahead with the competition and had everything under control.

Based in the National Adventure Centre, Navan the event was brilliantly organised. Underfoot conditions were good but it was a challenging course with hills and sharp turns. The meandering 2k loop was spectator friendly where many turns came back on themselves allowing supporters to move from one side to the other, seeing lots of action.

The ladies team covered 4000m (2 laps) and with the pelting rain and strong wind it certainly was a challenge. This exciting race of 151 athletes was won by Cheryl Nolan (St Abbans). First for Tullamore Ladies was Nadine Donegan (15th) followed by Nita McLoughlin (52nd), Dympna Fox (74th) and Tara McKinney (82nd).

The ladies finished 7th club overall and 10th county which is a fine result in this last cross country outing for 2018.

The last race of the day was equally thrilling with a huge field of 254 runners. The lads had 6000m to cover and supporters were treated to a super race of strength, grit and determination as the athletes manoeuvred their way around the field. Zak Hanna (Newcastle and District AC) took the Novice title - but only just.

Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers) was neck and neck with him up the finishing shoot and had to settle for 2nd place. Len Mooney was 1st man for Tullamore Harriers (121st), with David Fox next in 131st place. Along with the other team mates: Pauric Ennis (157th), Leslie Buckley (229th), Peter Bennett (238th) and Mark Harpur (243rd) the men finished with 28th club and 15th county placings.

Huge well done to both teams today who put in tremendous work for their club and county and it was certainly made more difficult with the harsh weather.

Irish Life Health National Race Walking Road Championships

Georgina Tuohey had a fine 5th place finish in the Ladies Senior race in the Irish Life Health National Race Walking Road Championships on Saturday, December 8 in St Anne's Park Raheny. Georgina posted 2:09:03 for the 20k distance. The winner was Kate Veale, West Waterford AC. Well done Georgina.

Porterstown Parkruns

John Todd competed in the Porterstown 5K Park Run in Dublin on Saturday, December 8. Not long back from injury, he was 14th overall in a time of 21:28. The following week, Saturday, December 15, he was back in Porterstown again where he finished in 4th place in a time of 21:15. Well done John.

Newmarket 5K Road Race

Well done too to Jim Langan who travelled to Co. Cork on Sunday 16th December to run the Newmarket Christmas 5K. He finished 1st 075 in a time of 26:33.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Congratulations to past Club Chairperson John Cronin who received appointment to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. John, who is now Chair of Competition & Deputy President of Athletics Ireland, will serve his first appointment with the Olympics in Toyko. Well deserved John.

Couch to 5K

Tullamore Harriers’s Couch to 5k returns on Monday, January 7, for a duration of 10 weeks. For complete beginners, every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm at Tullamore Harriers Stadium, cost is €25. Gift vouchers are available. For more information, please contact Anna Hyland Guilfoyle, 086-8248928 or Leslie Buckley, 087-6130971. See also Tullamore Harriers Facebook page

The Tullamore Harriers Book

An ideal Christmas present, the recently published Tullamore Harriers History Book is available to buy in: Ready2Run, Tyrrells Bakery, Dolan's Gala Shop, Tullamore Hardware, Cards & Things, Heatwise and Centra Fingerboard for only €20 for a great read on the History of Tullamore Harriers. The book is also available to buy in Offaly History bookshop or online, https://www.offalyhistory.com/shop

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now opens for the 2019 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday 31st August 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it. https://register.primoevents.com/…/QuinlanCupHalfMarathon20…

Full details about the race is on our website. http://tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/

Fixtures

Tues 25th December Goal Mile, Tullamore Harriers

Mon 31st December Around the Houses, Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Betty Ryan, Marian Place, Tullamore, mother of past members Robert, David, Emmett, and Samantha who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Club Registration

Membership forms for 2019 are available in the clubhouse. Please contact Club Registrar Ann Coughlan for further details.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.