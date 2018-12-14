Tullamore U18s down Kestrels in Offaly basketball derby

Tullamore claimed the bragging rights in the big Offaly basketball derby game on Thursday, December 13 in Colaiste Choilm.

The game saw the home side, Tullamore Ladies basketballers taking on Portarlington Kestrels Basketball Club in the Midlands Under 18 girls league.

Tullamore Under 18 girls finished 2018 unbeaten in the Midlands U18 League by defeating the Kestrels 63-31.

Kestrels had good performances from Molly Keary, Ciara and Aoibhinn Murphy, but had to give way to a Tullamore team coming off some tough games in the Under 18 National Cup.

The Under 18 Tullamore team and scorers on the night were Aoife Maher, Faith Greene 12, Emma Glavin 5, Ellie Glavin 7, Aine McDaid 2, Niamhdon 8, Aimee Bard 4, Roisin O Brien (capt) 6, Meadhbh O Brien 9, Emma Hand 10 & Aoibheann Nyhan.

Kestrels were Jade Lawlor 5, Ciara Murphy 4, Fia Shaw, Nikola Morchel 10, Ciara Woods 2, Aoibhinn Murphy, Molly Keary 10 & Ava Tobin.