Tullamore Harriers Club Report (December 11)

Ballyroan 10 Mile Road Race

The Annual Ballyroan 10-Mile road race was run off last Saturday 08 th December on a miserable wintery morning. 189 athletes raced the 2 lap course with our own Pauline Curley taking the lady win in 1.04.16. Next for Tullamore Harriers, and 3 rd O50, was Finian McDermott (1.07.19) followed closely by Lorcan Scally (1.07.56) and our other lady competitor Eithne Moran (1.34.05). Well done to you all.

Kilkenny Annual Medieval Mile

The Annual Medieval Mile was run off through the streets of Kilkenny City on Friday last, 7th December. Well done to David Murray who was 2nd finisher with a time of 5.08. The race was won by Eoin Everard in 4.38. Great running David.

12ks of Christmas

Well done too to Lar Tierney who posted 52.01 for the 12ks of Christmas race in Kildare on Saturday, 8th December. He had a great race less than a week after the Waterford Half Marathon.

Clonakilty Marathon

Another marathon for Dermot Smith! Well done to Dermot who took on the Clonakilty Marathon on Saturday, 8th December. He posted 3.31 for the challenging event.

International Military Sports Council - Defence Forces Cross Country

Paul Mitchell wore the green vest in the CISM (International Military Sports Council) Cross Country Championships in Belgium on Wednesday 5th December. He was representing the Irish Defence Forces and finished 17th overall out of a large field of 650 athletes helping his team secure the bronze medal in the 9.5k race. Well done Paul.

European Prison Services Cross Country Championships

Congratulations to Mike O’Brien who also wore the green vest and had a super race in the recent European Prison Services Cross Country Championships. 10 countries were represented with over 100 athletes competing. Hosted by the Irish Prison Officers Association in the beautiful Emo Estate, Co Laois, Mike was 3rd finisher in the 8k race and also took a European team medal. He was 1st Irish man across the line leading his team to 3rd placing overall. Fantastic achievement Mike.

Offaly Sports Partnership Volunteer Recognition Award for Mick Gillespie

Congratulations to Tullamore Harrier’s Mick Gillespie who received a 'Volunteer Recognition Award' at the Offaly Sports Partnership Volunteer Recognition Awards on Thursday last, 6th December in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Mick has given a lifetime of dedication to athletics, not only to his club Tullamore Harriers, but nationally. He has served as a competitor, club officer, official and most of all, a man who will gladly help out with any event or task asked of him. Mick took up athletics as a

young child in National School in his home in Ballina, Co Mayo. He was a keen sprinter and a talented long jumper with many medals to his name. He joined Tullamore Harriers in the 1970’s and served as Chairman for many years. He was a member of the Management Committee of BLE and was Irish team manager for the European and World Cross Country Championships as well as European Indoor Track and Field Championships. With his vast knowledge he is a huge asset to any athletic club. He was Offaly Athletics Secretary from 1996 to 1998. Mick can be seen at all club and county track and field events in Tullamore Harriers and is always keen to offer his services. We congratulate him for his well-deserved award. Congratulations too to all who were honoured at the Awards.

Couch to 5K

Tullamore Harriers’s Couch to 5k returns on Monday 7th January 2019, for a duration of 10 weeks. For complete beginners, every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm at Tullamore Harriers Stadium, cost is €25. Gift vouchers are available. For more information, please contact Anna Hyland Guilfoyle, 086-8248928 or Leslie Buckley, 087-6130971. See also Tullamore Harriers Facebook page

Club Registration

We will have 3 registration nights to accommodate renewal and new club membership for 2019: Wednesday 12th December 6.30pm to 7.30pm (Juvenile/Middle Distance); Thursday 13th December 6.30pm to 7.30pm (Senior) and Tuesday 18th December 6.30pm to 7.30pm (Juvenile Track & Field). Membership forms available in the clubhouse. Please contact Club Registrar Ann Coughlan for further details.

The Tullamore Harriers Book

The recently published Tullamore Harriers History Book is available to buy in: Ready2Run, Tyrrells Bakery, Dolan's Gala Shop, and Tullamore Hardware, only €20 for a great read on the History of Tullamore Harriers. The book is also available to buy in Offaly History bookshop or online.

Fixtures

Tues 18th December Grand National, Tullamore Harriers

Tues 25th December Goal Mile, Tullamore Harriers

Mon 31st December Around the Houses, Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to the families of: Maura Wrafter, Ballyduff, Tullamore, mother of club and committee member Joe Wrafter; and Bridget Milner, Walsh Island, mother of past members Willie, Dermot, Charlie, John and Colm, and grandmother of club juvenile member Mark Milner; who passed away recently. May they rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.