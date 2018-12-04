Tullamore Harriers duo selected to represent Ireland

Congratulations to Ronan Hyland and Ava O'Connor who have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Celtic Cross Country International to be held in Comber, County Down on January 19. Their selection was based on their great performances in the Autumn in Provincial and National Cross Country races.

Waterford Half Marathon

The Waterford Half Marathon is one of the most popular winter Half Marathons on the road racing calendar and often marks the last long race of the year for many athletes. On Sunday last, 02nd December, Waterford AC had another huge field of 2700 athletes with Freddie Sittuk of Raheny Shamrock first across the line in 1.08.01. First lady was Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC) in 1.18.46. While the rain stayed away and the sun peeped out, the hilly course didn’t make it for easy running. Tullamore Harriers had 10 athletes competing with David Murray 1st finisher for the club (20th place overall) in 1.16.11. Next was Pauric Ennis: 1.18.17, followed by Darragh Rigney: 1.23.41, Leslie Buckley: 1.28.48, Garry Whittle: 1.31.01, Lesley Cornally: 1.37.23, Elysia McCormack: 1.38.58, Lar Tierney: 1.42.33, Ivan Dunne: 1.44.21 and Lavinia Leahy: 1.53.13. Well done everyone.

Defence Forces 8k Cross Country

Well done to Paul Mitchell who was 2nd in the Defence Forces 8k Cross Country race in the Phoenix Park on Wednesday 28th November. Paul ran a great race finishing 4 seconds off the winner and now qualifies for the CISM (International Military Sports Council) championships in Belgium. He along with 5 others will represent the Irish Army and compete against other European teams. Best of luck Paul.

Lanzarote International Running Challenge

While we were enduring the consequences of Storm Diana here at home, some of our members were enjoying more favourable climates in Lanzarote! They competed in the Lanzarote International Running Challenge which comprised of 4 races over 4 days. They started with a 10k, then 13k, 5k and finished with a half marathon. Pauline Curley was 2nd lady overall in the series, taking her age group prize also. Mick O’Brien was 8th man overall plus taking 3rd in 40-45 age group. Adrian Curley and Jason Donegan won their age groups in the series while David Owens was 1st U20 in the 5k and 2nd in the 13k. Tullamore Harriers took 2nd place in both ladies and men team prizes. Mick, Adrian and Leonard Mooney made up the men’s team while Pauline, Nita McLoughlin and Mags Grennan made up the lady’s team. Well done to all who competed and flew the flag for Tullamore Harriers.

Harriers Results: 10k 13k 5k 21k; Men: Michael O'Brien 36.01, 51.21, 17.43, 1,15.52; Leonard Mooney 35.41, 51.24, 17.47, 1.16.53; Adrian Curley 36.20, 51.11, 18.27, 1.17.39; Jay Donegan 37.48, 52.04, 18.19, 1.17.35; Basil Cronin 43.20, 1.01.17, 21.19, 1.30.36; Leonard Owens 45.45, 1.19.29, 22.10, 1.39.53; Brendan Kennedy 53.01, 1.20.52, 28.47, 2.03.11; Bernard Doheny 68.30, 1.43.43, 35.21, 2.59.43; Mark Donegan 58.01; David Owens 1.19.29, 25.11. Ladies: Pauline Curley 38.06, 54.58, 19.52, 1.20.55; Nita McLoughlin 44.46, 1.05.35, 22.13, 1.36.24; Mags Grennan 50.20, 1.10.34, 25.20, 1.43.29; Helena Buckley 53.13, 1.15.04, 27.15, 1.55.33; AnnMarie McNamara 55.33, 1.28.27, 28.43, 2.09.24; Josie Lalor 59.01, 1.28.58 34.50, 2.08.14.

The Tullamore Harriers Book

The recently published Tullamore Harriers History Book is available to buy in: Ready2Run, Tyrrells Bakery, Dolan's Gala Shop, and Tullamore Hardware, only €20 for a great read on the History of Tullamore Harriers. The book is also available to buy in Offaly History bookshop or online.https://www.offalyhistory.com/…/tullamore-harriers-a-histor…

Fixtures

Tues 18th December Grand National, Tullamore Harriers

Tues 25th December Goal Mile, Tullamore Harriers

Mon 31st December Around the Houses, Tullamore Harriers

Condolences

The club offers its condolences to club treasurer and friend Liam Hennessy, and his family, on the recent sad passing of his dear wife Mary. May Mary rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

