Record numbers compete in Offaly senior cross country championships

Record numbers lined out for the 2018 Cross Country County championships in Ferbane at the weekend. 65 athletes is a huge increase on previous years with 27 ladies and 38 men on the start line. Both races were run simultaneously with the ladies completing 3 laps of the 2k course and the men 5 laps.

Tullamore Harrier, Liam Brady led the field from the gun and was not under threat at any stage, putting on a super performance. He clocked 34.18 taking the County Senior title. Liam was followed by Mick Fogarty (Ferbane AC) in 36.30 and Paul Mitchell (Tullamore Harriers) 36.39 in 3rd place.

Tullamore Harriers claimed the team prize with Ferbane 2nd and Naomh Mhuire 3rd. In the Ladies race, Ann Marie McGlynn was the first finisher but because she ran as a guest Ann Marie didn’t take the county title. Ann Marie runs with Letterkenny Ac.

Nadine Donegan, who last week won the Leinster Intermediate Cross Country race, was today’s winner with another fine run. 2nd Senior was Nita McLoughlin and 3rd was Dympna Fox. Tullamore Harriers took the Martina Conlon perpetual trophy for the 2nd year with Ferbane AC 2nd and Naomh Mhuire 3rd.

"Well done to all clubs and athletes who supported the championships. We had athletes racing who just 7 days ago were covering the 26.2 miles in the Dublin Marathon so a special congratulations to them," organisers said.

Full Results (T.H = Tullamore Harriers AC, N.M = Naomh Mhuire AC):

Ann Marie McGlynn 22.27

Nadine Donegan T.H 25.04

Nita McLoughlinn T.H 26.32

Dympna Fox T.H 26.51

Jennifer Burke T.H 27.54

Brigid Fox T.H 28.55

Evelyn Herlihy T.H 29.49

Sarah McGonigly T.H 29.57

Denise Cogill 30.21

Emma Connolly N.M 30.45

Orla Nolan 31.41

Mary Hussey T.H 32.15

Catriona Daly 32.33

Lavinia Leahy T.H 32.48

Muireann Amey 32.56

Marie Sweeney 33.08

Patricia Doolan N.M 33.31

Ita Kinsella N.M 33.39

Tracey Burns N.M 33.48

Elaine Cuskelly N.M 34.02

Shirley Reynolds N.M 36.56

Ger Gallagher N.M 38.16

Mags Daly N.M 39.24

Ann Scally N.M 39.24

Helen Chambers N.M 39.57

Therese Flynn N.M 46.37

Aggie Darcy N.M 46.42

Men:

Liam Brady T.H 34.18

Mick Fogarty Ferbane 36.31

Paul Mitchell T.H 36.39

Paul Buckley Ferbane 36.47

Mathew Molloy T.H 37.29

Padraig Berry T.H 38.03

jason Donegan T.H 38.35

Leonard Mooney T.H 38.51

Conor Butler T.H 38.55

Niall Kelly Ferbane 39.05

Derek Nugent 39.13

David Fox T.H 39.33

Pauric Ennis T.H 39.42

Jimmy Coughlan N.M 40.22

Mark Donegan T.H 41.43

Paddy Dempsey Birr 42.06

Conor Mooney T.H 42.46

Darren Butler T.H 43.13

Alan Heffernan T.H 43.23

Pauric Sweeney T.H 43.37

Rory Farrell T.H 43.39

Ger Cleary N.M 44.31

Peter Bennett T.H 44.32

Kevin Looby Clara 44.34

Mark Evans 46.29

Willie Duffy N.M 46.42

Ciaran Todd N.M 46.45

Pauric Sheils N.M 46.54

Joe Mulvey Birr 46.58

Sean Reynolds T.H 48.26

Stephen Byrne N.M 48.57

Gerry Minnock N.M 50.27

Brian Betson N.M 50.59

Evan Lynam N.M 51.28

Noel Horan Ferbane 52.48

Eddie Kaye N.M 56.14

Mark Lowry Clara 57.02

Pat Donoghue guest 60.33