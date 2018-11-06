Tullamore Harriers Report (November 6)

Brady and Donegan – Offaly Senior Cross Country Champions

Well done Liam Brady and Nadine Donegan who took the Offaly Cross Country Senior titles, held in Ferbane on Sunday 4th November. Well done to all who supported the blue and white and congratulations on taking the Men and Women’s team trophies. Tullamore Harrier’s Results: Ladies (6k): Nadine Donegan 25.04, Nita McLoughlin 26.32, Dympna Fox 26.51, Jennifer Burke 27.54, Brigid Fox 28.55, Evelyn Herlihy 29.49, Sarah McGonigly 29.57, Mary Hussey 32.15, Lavinia Leahy 32.48. Men (10k): Liam Brady 34.18, Paul Mitchell 36.39, Mathew Molloy 37.29, Padraig Berry 38.03, Jason Donegan 38.35, Leonard Mooney 38.51, Conor Butler 38.55, David Fox 39.33, Pauric Ennis 39.42, Mark Donegan, 41.43, Conor Mooney 42.46, Darren Butler 43.13, Alan Heffernan 43.23, Pauric Sweeney 43.37, Rory Farrell 43.39, Peter Bennett 44.32, Sean Reynolds 48.26.

National Bronze for Mary Galvin

Congratulations to Mary Galvin who was 3 rd in her age group in the National Marathon, held on Sunday 29th October in conjunction with Dublin City Marathon. Fantastic achievement Mary! Our Men's o50 team of Brendan Abbott, Finian McDermott and Liam Byrne narrowly missed out on medals with a 4th place position in the team placing. Well done lads.

Mullingar Park Run

Well done to Jim Langan who competed in the Mullingar 5k Park Run on Saturday 27th October. Jim

posted a time of 25:12, and was 1st 075.



New York Marathon

Dermot Smith yet again posted a super time in the New York Marathon on Sunday 4th November. Well done Dermot - 3.19.04. Great running.

Book Launch - The Tullamore Harriers Book

The eagerly awaited Tullamore Harriers Book – 340 pages of history, profiles, pictures and records will be launched on Thursday, November 22nd at 8pm in The Tullamore Court Hotel. Special guest, former European Cross Country, London and Berlin Champion, Catherine McKiernan will attend along with past and present members and dignitaries. We look forward to a very successful launch, all are welcome.

European Cross Country Championships for Ireland

Athletics Ireland has announced that it has secured the hosting of the European Cross Country Championships in two years’ time. The 2020 competition will be held at the National Sports Campus in Dublin on Sunday, December 13, coming 11 years after the European Cross Country Championships were successfully staged for the first time in Ireland in Santry. John Cronin, former Chairman of Tullamore Harriers, was in Budapest for the meeting with European Athletics.

Fixtures

Sun 11th November Leinster Intermediate and Uneven Ages, Adamstown, Co Wexford.

Tues 20th November Winter League Round 2 3K, Tullamore Harriers

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.