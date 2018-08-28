Tullamore Harriers Notes (August 28)

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2018

Tullamore Harriers Athletic club hosted an outstanding event last weekend, on Saturday, August 25, The Annual Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. Following months and months of planning and preparation, the sell-out race proved a huge success and one to be proud of. With 1000 signed up including 53 relay teams, this race has turned into a must do race on the race calendar.

On behalf of the half marathon committee, the club would like to acknowledge the support and assistance received on race day and in the months leading up the race. Without the cooperation of many many people, the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon would not be such a success. The generous sponsors allowed us the platform to host such a top class event from start to finish. The feedback has been uplifting, to say the least. The marshals, bikers, numerous water stations, music, pacers, massage therapists, a feast of post-race food, were all commended and rightly so. Many of our junior athletes and their coaches manned the water stations along the route and gave endearing encouragement to the athletes as they passed. The Order of Malta and the Garda Síochana were on duty and provided a great service. The club is grateful to all the residents along the route who remained housebound for a few hours on the day so our competitors could get cover the course

with little or no traffic to contend with. Having a race on closed roads is a massive attraction to any race. Offaly County Council and the Gardaí formulated a road closure plan to ensure the safety of the athletes. The Tullamore Camera Club took 1000’s of photographs and captured the day. MyRunResults timed the event and provided a super service. The race incorporates both the Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships so there were prized medals up for grabs.

The race was won by recent National Half Marathon champion, David Flynn (68:44) from Clonliffe Harriers, posting a new course record in the process and also taking the Leinster title. 2nd place went to Mick Fogarty 72:12:13 (Ferbane AC). and 3rd Brian Leahy 72:12:35 (Raheny AC). 1st lady was Edenderry AC Aisling O’Connor (1:21:22) who will take the Leinster and County Half Marathon titles. 2nd place went to her club mate Caroline Donnellan 1:24:18 and 3rd Emma Boland (Newbridge AC) in 1:33:31.

The mixed team prize went to Newbridge AC with Tullamore AC 2nd, and Celbridge AC in 3rd.

Age Group prizes:

O40. 1st Paul Buckley(Ferbane AC) and Lynda Phelan(Celbridge AC)

2nd Cyril Cuddy (Portlaoise AC) and Dympna Fox(Tullamore Harriers)

O50: 1st Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire) and Irene Clements.

2nd Tom Cuddy (Rathfarnham AC) and Anne McConnell

O60: 1st Johnny Feery (Tullamore Harriers) and Mary Galvin (Tullamore Harriers)

2nd Nollaig McEntegart (Mullingar Harriers) and Kathleen Delaney (Birr AC).

1st Relay Team: Kirwan/Dunne.

Tullamore Harrier Results: Place, Name, Net Time:

8 Paul Mitchell 1.12.59; 21 Michael O’Brien 1.17.27; 27 Mark Donegan 1.18.44; 43 Eddie Garry

1.21.53; 46 Glenn Finlay 1.22.25; 51 Padraig Berry 1.23.12; 62 Darragh Rigney 1.24.32; 75 Liam Byrne

1.26.34; 80 Dermot Smith 1.27.10; 83 Johnny Feery 1.27.24, (1 st O60); 96 Kevin Corrigan 1.28.26; 101

Rory Farrell 1.29.14; 109 Darren Butler 1.29.53; 110 Gary Whittle 1.30.03; 111 Christopher Whittle

1.30.05; 125 Johnjoe Galvin 1.32.34; 135 Gerry Dunican 1.33.40; 146 Dympna Fox 1.34.37, (2 nd O40);

147 Nita McLoughlin 1.34.41; 162 Alan Heffernan 1.35.24; 169 Finian McDermott, 1.36.31; 170

Aidan Egan 1.36.39; 187 Matthew O Byrne 1.37.58; 190 Lorcan Scally 1.38.14; 194 Rob Maunsell

1.38.13; 198 Dave Dunican 1.38.39; 216 Rodge Larkin 1.39.16; 227 Rita Daly 1.39.48; 234 Tara

McKinney 1.40.55; 236 Brigid Fox 1.41.07; 242 Sean Reynolds 1.41.45; 249 Denzil Jacobs 1.41.57;

299 Gary Dwyer 1.45.34; 318 Charlotte Abbott 1.46.13; 324 Catriona O’Connell 1.46.51; 325 Martina

McCarthy 1.46.5; 330 Mags Grennan 1.47.13; 345 Tracey Kinnarney 1.47.50; 365 Avril Flynn 1.48.41;

373 Sean Spollen 1.48.57; 376 Diarmuid Finlay 1.49.08; 378 Paddy Rowland 1.49.10; 398 Mary Galvin

1.50.26, (1 st O60); 402 Una Mullen 1.50.55; 433 Aoife Marron 1.53.49, 442 Caitlin Rigney 1.54.42;

456 Emer Guilfoyle 1.54.58; 457 Nick McGowan 1.54.59; 470 Mary Hussey 1.55.24; 476 Karen Martin

1.55.30; 504 Paschal Naughton 1.56.39; 507 John Connolly 1.56.49; 511 Amanda Owens 1.57.06; 512

Alan Mitchell 1.57.23; 527 Maria Gallagher 1.57.56; 531 Tracey Stewart 1.58.08; 539 Ber Daly

1.58.33; 549 John Ward 1.58.54; 558 Declan Rosney 1.59.01; 564 Anne Daly 1.59.13; 573 Noreen

Hunt 2.00.09; 577 Tony Keegan 2.00.5; 594 Clive Young 2.02.20; 595 Ray Murray 2.02.19; 621

Patricia Kavanagh 2.04.02; 624 Josie Lalor 2.04.19; 652 Eithne Moran 2.08.15; 663 Joe White

2.08.37; 701 Dorothy Heffernan 2.12.53; 721 Richael Murtagh 2.15.31; 722 Arlene Finnerty 2.15.52;

737 Jim Dolan 2.18.55; 794 Barbara O Connell 2.35.23; 807 Mary Evans 2.55.33; 808 Liz McEniff

2.55.33; 809 Fidelma Grennan 2.55.33.

See https://www.myrunresults.com/…/tullamore_quinl…/2642/results for full results.

RSP 5 Mile Trail Race

Well done to Clive Young and Olivia Weldon who raced the RSP 5 mile trail run the previous weekend. The course was made of partly trail and using the pathways around the grounds of Malahide Castle. Clive completed the course in 43:26 and Olivia posted 48.16.

Irish Mountain Running

Danielle Donegan and Dearbhail Cuddy were in training with the Irish mountain running squad at the weekend in Glendalough. Both girls will represent Ireland in a fortnight’s time in Junior Championships between Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales, and their weekend in Glendalough was part of a team-building exercise. Best of luck girls.

Fixtures

Fri 31 st August Drumcullen GAA 6k, Rath

Sat 08th September Marian Geraghty 5k & 10k, Mountbolus

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

