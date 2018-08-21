Tullamore Harriers Report (August 21)

Irish Life Health Masters Track and Field Championships

Well done to our athletes who competed in the National Masters Track and Field Championships in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Saturday August 18. Veteran Jim Langan took gold in the M75 1500m (7.07) and silver in the 800m (3.27). Johnny Feery had a super run in the M60 500m to take the silver medal with 19.05. Norman Browne competed in the M40 100m (14.30). Mary Walsh took gold in the W70 200m (39.97). Adrian Brennan was 2nd in the M50 Long Jump with a leap of 3.99m. Hilary Duncan was 4th in the W45 Javelin (17.46). Congrats to all.

Castlepollard 5k

Jim Langan competed in the Castlepollard 5k road race held on Wednesday, August 15. He posted a time of 27.46 in the North Westmeath AC race. Well done Jim.

Porterstown Parkrun

Well done too to John Todd who competed in the Porterstown Parkrun on Saturday, August 18. John was 7th overall in a time of 20:45.

Run the Ridge

We had 4 members taking on the Ridge Challenge in Co Wicklow on Saturday, August 18. The ‘Run the Ridge’ race series consists of a 20 km mixed mountain and trail run, and an 8 km trail run taking in the spectacular Derrybawn Ridge. Well done to Mary Fox Mann who took in the 8k (1.15.23). In the 20k we had Eugene Mann (1.59.44), Aidan Egan (2.10.44) and Olivia Egan (2.25.02). Well done guys.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

The date is almost here! The Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2018 takes place this Saturday, August 25. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. The very best of luck to all competing in the race. See FAQ regarding the event at: http://tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.