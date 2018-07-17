Tullamore Harriers Report (July 17)

Success for Tullamore Harriers Juveniles the All Ireland Juvenile Track and Field Championships

Tullamore Harriers were again hosts of the All Ireland Juvenile Track and Field Championships on, Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, and were well represented. With the temperatures high and the wind almost nonexistent, it provided almost perfect conditions for racing. The young athletes put in great performances setting personal bests and bringing home All Ireland medals.

In the Boys U14 75m hurdles, Evan Farrelly got day one off to a good start by winning his heat in a time of 11.38 seconds and qualifying for the final. In the final, Evan put in a great performance running a time of 11.21 seconds to finish first and winning the gold medal. Evan also took part in the U14 Boys Long Jump finishing seventh with a jump of 4.92 metres.

In the Girls U16 80m hurdles, Katelyn Farrelly ran a good time of 12.30 seconds to finish second in her heat and qualify for the finals. In the finals, Katelyn got off to a flying start running a time of 11.86 seconds to finish second and claim a silver medal and setting a new pb. Later on in the day Katelyn took part in the girls U16 Long Jump. Again she put in a great performance jumping a distance of 5.39 metres to win a bronze medal and set a new club record. Well done Katelyn.

Michael Dowling and Diarmaid Finneran represented their club in the U16 Long Jump. Both athletes put in good performances against tough opposition with Michael jumping 5.46 metres to finish seventh and Diarmaid with a jump of 5.21 to finish tenth. Well done lads.

In the sprints, there were excellent performances from all athletes. Daniel Dowling put on a good display in the U16 Boys 100m coming second in his heat in a time of 11.75 seconds. In the final, Daniel ran a time of 11.74 seconds to finish fifth overall.

In the U13 Boys 80m, Cillian Bourke ran a great race to win his heat in a time of 10.92 seconds making it to the final. In the final, he ran a time of 10.94 seconds finishing just outside the medals.

In the Boys U18 100m, Emanuel Ilori ran a time of 11.53 seconds to finish fifth in his heat. Aaron Keane followed in the next heat with a time of 11.14 seconds to finish second in his heat, making it through to the final. In the final Aaron ran an excellent time of 11.07 seconds. With all athletes crossing the line together it took a photo finish to separate them. Aaron finished 4 th just missing out on a medal by five hundredths of a second.

Katelyn Farrelly ran a fast heat in the Girls U16 100m with a time of 12.83 seconds to go through to the final. In the final, Katelyn ran well to finish sixth in a time of 12.70 seconds. The day ended on a high with Evan Farrelly winning his heat in the Boys U14 80m in a time of 9.99 seconds. In the final against tough opposition Evan flew out of the blocks and came home in a time of 9.98 seconds to win the race and claim another gold medal.

Aaron Mangan has won a good few All Ireland medals in the past few years. This year for example he won three silver medals at the All Ireland Junior Indoor and Outdoor Championships and yet with all that success Aaron had never won an All Ireland gold before the weekend. On Saturday he cruised through his heat in the U19 800m in 2.00 and lined up in the final, confident he could get gold. He took the lead right from the starting gun and by the end of the first lap was three seconds clear of the chasing pack. In the next lap he continued to push and even though Craig Giles from Dublin and Leo Doherty from Sligo gained ground he was still a second clear at the finish. His winning time of 1.54:6 a great performance in a race where effectively time trialed.

The first Tullamore Harriers athlete out in the middle distance races was Andrea Ryan in the Under 12 600m. Andrea had great success over the winter in Cross Country and at the weekend was competing in her first track All Ireland. Her ninth place finish in a time of 1.52:3 is a great performance for the young athlete and her determination in training and competition mark her out as someone who can do well in the years ahead.

Next to line up was Ava O'Connor in the U16 800m. Aimee Hayde from Tipperary led the race out at a very fast pace and the girls got the bell at 64 seconds. Ava fought on bravely and held on for a bronze medal in what was a tough race. Also competing in the U16 age group was Kilcavan AC athlete Ronan Hyland who trains with the Harriers group. Ronan has made great improvements in the last two months and on Saturday he produced a huge PB of 2.03 when he fought his way to fifth

in the All Ireland. Ronan has huge potential and can make big improvements if he gets a good Cross Country season in.

Next up for Tullamore was James Dunne in the U18 800m. The race was led out by Louis O'Loughlin who had just got back from the European Youth Championships in Gyor. As he led he seemed surprised to realize that James Dunne was right behind him at the bell. James hung on for as long as possible and even when Louis started to pull clear he kept fighting. James was pipped on the line for the silver medal by Dublin lad Jack Raftery but his bronze medal and new PB of 1.55:8 are definitely

the highlights of his track season so far.

The other Harriers athlete to toe the line in a distance event was Philip King. He competed in the U18 3000m Steeplechase and got off to a great start. However early on he injured his ankle but he fought on and finished a creditable fifth.

On Sunday Danielle Donegan returned to action after a tough mountain run the previous day. She fought all the way to the line in the Girls U19 3000m and won a great bronze medal in a tough race. Congratulations and well done to all the athletes on making it to the All Irelands.

Mountain Running

Danielle Donegan and Dearbhail Cuddy travelled to Powerscourt in Wicklow on Saturday, July 14 to take part in the Irish Mountain Running trials. Both girls acquitted themselves well with Danielle winning the Junior race in a time of 27.50, while Dearbhail came third in the Youth race in a time of 30.35. They now wait to see whether they get selected to run for Ireland.

Milner and Mangan Lower 800m PBs

Over the last month Aaron Mangan and Mark Milner have run a series of races to try and lower their respective 800m PBs. Mark started off racing in Leixlip where he ran 1.54:0 for 800m, when he won the A race in very windy conditions. He followed this up by travelling to Loughborough in England where he again ran well and his time of 1.53:3 a good improvement.

At the weekend Mark ran 1.52:2 at a race in Dublin, which is a great new PB for this young Tullamore Harriers athlete. Aaron's

first race was also Leixlip and he lowered his PB to 1.54:9. He next raced in Eltham in London, where he won the E race in 1.55:7 and came back three hours later in the C race and ran 1.54:02. These are significant improvements for both young athletes who are still just 17 so hopefully they will continue to improve over the coming years.

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 7 – Clara AC

Clara AC hosted the 7th race of the Offaly Road Race series on Friday last 13 th July. Tullamore Harriers were well represented with over 40 members taking on the new route. The winner of the 5k was Ferbane’s Mick Fogarty (15.53) who has dominated the series to date and he was closely followed by Tullamore Harriers’ Paul Mitchell in 15:59. Aindriu O’Comhraide from St Michaels AC was 3rd in 16:06. 1st lady was Laura McDonnell (Tallaght AC) followed by a narrow 2nd place for Grace Mcdonnell

(Portlaoise AC) 18:26:08 ahead of Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry AC) in 18:26:20. Age group winners: O40 – Barry Minnock (Rathfarnham AC) and Ursula O’Reilly (Naomh Mhuire) O45 – Dermott Smith and Dympna Fox (Tullamore Harriers) O50- Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire) and Ann Hanrahan (Birr AC) O60 – Johnny Feery (Tullamore Harriers) and Kathleen Delaney (Birr AC) Junior – Conor Butler and Tara McEvoy (Tullamore Harriers). Well done to all who participated, and to Clara AC for a great event. See Offaly Athletics Report for full report and results.

Tolka Valley Park Run, Finglas

Well done to John Todd on another good run on Saturday 14 th July. John was 2nd overall in the 5k race in a time of 20:43.

Day of Irish PBs

Richie Faulkner competed in the Day of Irish PBs organized by Pop Up Races at Le Cheile track, Leixlip, Co Kildare on Saturday 14 th July. Richie posted 18:11 for the 12 and a half laps of the track for the paced 5k event. Well done Richie.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

With just 6 weeks to go to the Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon, and entries way up on last year - don't be disappointed so sign up now on: www.athleticsireland.com. Entries will be capped at 1,000. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at: www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Fixtures

Sun 22nd July Edenderry A.C. 10 Mile Road Race (Offaly Championships)

Sun 29th July Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 8 – Banagher AC

Fri 3rd Aug Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 9 – Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available onwww.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.