Edenderry Ladies cruise to Plate success

Edenderry RFC 27

Clondalkin RFC 7

The Edenderry Ladies Rugby team were in fine form over the weekend as they cruised to an emphatic victory over Clondalkin RFC in the Paul Flood Plate in Donnybrook.

Edenderry got off to a flying start through tries from Kelsey O'Donnell and Serena Dowdall with Ciana Mangan picking up one conversion during the spell that saw the town race into a 12-0 lead.

Winger Jane Fitzpatrick then crossed the line to put 17 points between the teams before Lisa Moore also touched down during the Edenderry masterclass.

It was 27-0 at half-time after Grainne Vaugh raced over for a try as a shellshocked Clondalkin side retreated to the dressing room to regroup.

In fairness to the Dublin outfit, they managed to keep Edenderry scoreless in the second period but they could only muster a single try, meaning the game finished on a comfortable 27-7 scoreline in favour of Edenderry.

Centre Shauna O'Brien was named the woman of the match.

Edenderry Team: Annie Quinn, Jane Fitzpatrick, Serena Dowdall, Shauna O'Brien, Martina O'Rourke; Paula Harte, Grainne Vaugh; Ciana Mangan, Siobhan Cullen, Lisa Moore, Laura Cole, Emma Killeen, Kelsey O'Donnell, Anne Marie Manley, Catherine Neary

Replacements: Laurie O'Brien, Orna Lowry, Aoife Carey, Aishling Daly, Leanne Hickey, Meave Downey, Suzanne Furey

Photos courtesy of Sportsfile

