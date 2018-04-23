Edenderry martial arts club produces 10 champions in one weekend

Edenderry based kickboxing and martial arts club, Team Hurricane, has had a barnstorming weekend, picking up scores of medals and producing ten different champions.

The club first took part in the “Best of the Best” tournament in Kingswood where coach Claire Brennan had five athletes in attendance, Stella Walsh, Eve Doran, Leah O’Toole, Abigail Farrell and Cara Farrell. All performed magnificently, with gold for Abigail, silver for Leah and bronze for Cara.

Of course “Best of the Best” also feature point fighting and the Tornadoes and Typhoons stepped onto the mats here with huge results. A team of 10 fighters led by coaches Jay Daniels, Claire Brennan and Brandon Tait took the competition by storm winning another 12 medals.

Tyler Fetherston returning empty handed from Derry last weekend made sure this wasn't going to happen again and finished with gold and bronze medals. The Edenderry brothers Alex and Ross Keyes also won gold with Alex taking silver in a second section.

The results kept coming with gold also for Olivia Farrell and Kiefer O’Halligan. Mason Tait and JJ Hurst fought to the finals with both winning silver, Shane Farrell and Sam O’Reilly won two bronze medals each. Cathal Farrell retired injured but is hoping to be back fully fit for the next day.

On Sunday, the Offaly club made the long trip to Cork for the Munster Open. It proved another fruitful day for the team with great success all round. It was a full house at the Mayfield Sports Complex with teams from all over Ireland for this KBI event run by Colin O’Shaughnessy of the BMA Club.

Jay Daniels won the Grand Champion Open Weight division for the second week in a row after last week’s heroics in Derry. Jay had some tough fights on the way to the final, but knew from the start of the final he had the measure of his opponent, Emmet Flanagan, of White Tiger Martial Arts and ran out an easy winner on a maximum score.

Claire Brennan made it a double also taking the Grand Champion division matching her feat from Derry in beating Eadaoin McCrave of Tallaght Martial Arts. Alex Gillen was also a big winner on the day with gold for victory in one section and runner up in a second section.

Mason Tait, fighting two days in a row, lost his final by a single point to match his result from Saturday. Luke Kelly making his season debut was not allowed to continue by the medics in his semi final but finished with bronze. Sean Kelly and Nathan Tait

made up the remainder of the Team Hurricane squad on the day, but both lost out by a single point in the very competitive junior advanced section.

Next up for Team Hurricane is the Kickboxing Ireland (KBI) national championships at the Citywest hotel, a chance to win a national title and with it a place on Team Ireland for the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) World Championships in Venice, Italy, in September.

This comes on foot of news this week from the IWGA General Assembly in Bangkok Thailand, that WAKO Kickboxing was accepted as a full sport within the World Games Programme and will participate at the next games in Birmingham, USA, in 2021.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.