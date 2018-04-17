Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (April 17)

Junior Great Ireland Run – win for Ava O’ Connor

Congratulations to Ava O'Connor who was 1st girl and 3rd overall in the Junior Great Ireland Run in Phoenix Park on Sunday, April 15. She posted 10:13 for the 2.9k event.

Great Ireland Run – 10K

Well done to all Tullamore Harriers group who joined up to 10,000 athletes for the Great Ireland Run event. The event featured a 10km, 5km, junior and mini runs and incorporates the National 10km Championships. The men’s 10k race was won by England’s Oliver Lockley who crossed the line with an impressive time of 30:18. In the women’s race, Ireland’s Shona Heslin of Án Ríocht Athletics Club took 1st place in a time of 34:52.

Results of 10km for Tullamore Harriers: Leonard Mooney 35:54, Michael O’Brien 35:57, Darragh Rigney 38:07, David Fox 38:36, Robbie Westman 38:59, Darren Butler 39:42, Peter Bennett 40:34, Gary Whittle 40:32, Fionnan Minnock 42:05, Dympna Fox 42:26, Ray Martin 43:46, Lar Tierney 43:51, Brigid Fox 44:56, Sarah Stephens 47:22, Paul Hensey 48:23, Tracy Kinnarney 48:48, Helena Buckley 49:51, Raymond Murray 49:13, Leonard Owens 49:13, Tracy Stewart 52:54, Anne Daly 53:45, Martina Lydon 54:32, Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 55:07, Sharon Daly 55:22, Pascal Naughton 55:24, Jim Langan 58:52, Angela Martin 60:00, Helen Larkin 64:12.

Spring League

Congrats to Ray Martin, captain of the winning team in the Spring League. The league was made up of 3 races: The McNamara 4 mile, a 3000m race, and the Spring Mile (results of spring mile below). The scores were calculated on total time based on the 3 races.

Team Results: 1st Ray Martin 40:39:36, 2 nd Lavinia Leahy 41:48:08, 3 rd Angela Martin 43:04:17, 4 th Michael O’Brien 43:08:19. Team prize winners for Ray’s team: Finnian McDermott, Mary Galvin, Leslie Buckley, Rodge Larkin,

Aidan G Egan, Mary Daly, Tracy Kinnarney, Alan Mitchell. Individual Prize Winners Men: 1 st Leonard Mooney, 2 nd Michael O Brien, 3 rd Padraig Berry Individual Prize Winners Women: 1 st Hilary Duncan, 2 nd Mary Galvin, 3 rd Mary Daly Well done to everyone who supported the league and to all who compiled results and recorded times. Well done to all who competed in one or all of the league races.

Spring Mile 2018

The Spring Mile was held on Thursday April 5 th . Congrats to Leonard Mooney who posted 4.54 for the mile road race taking a comfortable win in the final leg of the Spring League. Leonard who has been running very well of late, was chased by Conor Butler 2 nd and Padraig Berry 3 rd . Nita McLoughlin was the fastest lady in 6.03 with Brigid Fox 2nd (6.11) and Sarah Stephens 3rd (6.25). Well done to all who competed in one or all of the league races. Thank to Adrian Curley, Tom Beatty, Anna Hyland Guilfoyle and John McGowan for marshalling and timing the race.

Full Results: 1 st Leonard Mooney 4.54, 2 nd Connor Butler 5.07, 3 rd Padraig Berry 5.09, 4 th Connor Mooney 5.10, 5 th Darragh Rigney 5.18, 6 th Michael O Brien 5.22, 7 th Glen Finlay 5.30, 8 th Ian O Kelly 5.34, 9 th Keith Gorry 5.36, 10 th Fionnan Minnock 5.37, 11 th Johnny Feery 5.40, 12 th Leslie Buckley 5.42, 13 th Finnian McDermott 5.48, 14 th Alan Mitchell 5.51, 15 th Aidan G Egan 5.53, 16 th Dave Dunican 5.54, 17 th Lorcan Scally 5.58, 18 th Aidan Egan 6.00, 19 th Nita Mcloughlin 6.03, 20 th Brigid Fox 6.11, 21 st Rodge Larkin 6.14, 22 nd Sarah Stephens 6.25, 23 rd Lavinia Leahy 6.32, 24 th Joe Wrafter 6.42, 25 th John O Connell 6.46, 26 th Tracy Kinnarney 6.48, 27 th Hilary Duncan 6.51, 28 th Mary Daly 6.52, 29 th Ray Murray 6.53, 30 th Michael McConigley 6.55, 31 st John Ward 7.05, 32 nd Olivia Egan 7.09, 33 rd Arlene Finnerty

7.15, 34 th Karen Martin 7.16, 35 th Andy O Grady 7.18, 36 th Anne Daly 7.30, 37 th Sharon Daly 7.43, 38 th

Martina Lydon 7.49, 39 th Trisha Shaw 7.50, 40 th Jim Dolan 8.01, 41 st Sandra Busteed 8.07.

Poppintree (Finglas) 5km Parkrun

John Todd ran in the Poppintree (Finglas) 5 km Parkrun, in Dublin on Saturday April 14 th . He was 8th overall, out of 145 finishers, in a time of 20:34. John trimmed about 3 minutes from the previous best for a 65 to 69 years old, well done John!

Tullamore Harriers 5k road race – Sunday, May 13

This is the next race in the Offaly Road Race Series. On a fast flat route, and closed roads, this race has it all. Note to all those who recently completed our C25k.....you can do this!! So keep that training going and see you on May 13.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Sign up for the 2018 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon before the end of the month to avail of the early bird option! Price increase on May 1st. Sign up and be part of a super event. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day....this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at: wwtullamoreharriers.com and entry at: www.athleticsireland.com.

Condolescences

The club offers its condolences to the family of Damien Flaherty, Screggan who passed away recently. May he rest in peace.

Membership

Please note that club membership runs for the calendar year so 2018 membership is now overdue. Membership forms are available from the club house.

Fixtures

Sun 22 nd April Offaly Junior & Senior Track & Field Championships – Tullamore Harriers

Sun 13 th May Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 4 –Tullamore Harriers AC

Fri 25 th May Killeigh Annual 4 mile Road Race (Offaly Novice Road Race Championships)

Fri 01 st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

Fri 15 th June Ballinagar 10K (Offaly 10k Championships)

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-8pm.

