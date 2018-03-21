Tullamore school do the double in basketball finals

After months of training and an unbeaten season so far, two teams from the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Tullamore have tasted final success.

The first and second year basketball teams from the school travelled to St. Mary's Hall Portlaoise for their respective Regional B Midlands finals this week.

Reaching this stage was a huge achievement for the girls and, in both games against rivals from Colaiste Iosagain Portarlington, they put their nerves aside to record historic wins.

The first year game was first and despite losing one player to injury in the semi final the girls stepped it up and held their composure to win by seven points.

The second years, regional finalists from last year and All Ireland semi finalists, knew they had to play well against a physically strong Portarlington side. This game was close with both teams trading basket for basket. The Tullamore girls got a run in the last quarter and once they had it in their grasp, they did not let the lead slip.

Two Midlands B league trophies were on their way back to SHS Tullamore. Both teams now qualify for the All Ireland Playoffs which are taking place in April.

"We are so proud of all 30 girls involved in both teams and their effort, attitude and work rate should be commended," a statement from the school read.

