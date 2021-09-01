Hot Yoga Athlone celebrates 10 years

Hot Yoga Athlone is celebrating 10 successful years of business this month. The studio was first opened by Tricia Fleming back in August 2011 when there was only a small handful of hot yoga studios in Ireland.

Tricia first tried hot yoga herself after badly injuring her back in a horse-riding accident. A friend introduced her to hot yoga and told her about the many benefits of it. She couldn’t believe the incredible impact hot yoga had on her injuries, especially after she had been told she would need regular visits to osteopaths or chiropractors for the rest of her life to help with the pain.

Tricia went on to train in LA with Bikram Choudhury in 2002 and began teaching classes throughout Ireland. She’s come a long way from the first class she hosted in a meeting room in the Abbey Hotel in 2003 to opening up her own studio in 2011.

Hot yoga is known for having an incredible impact on both mental and physical health. Tricia spoke about its transformative effect, “there are some students who come in and after just one class they say the pain they’ve had for years is gone. It’s not that quick for everyone though, I always recommend that new students stick with it for at least 5 classes before they make a decision about whether it’s for them, and then they’ll start to see the difference.”

Something else that Hot Yoga Athlone offers as well as great health benefits is a wonderful sense of community. Members are very supportive of each other, and many close friendships first started in the studio. The studio’s members are also very loyal, likely because of this close-knit community that Tricia has created. There are even over 20 members who have been with Hot Yoga Athlone since the very beginning 10 years ago.

Throughout the past ten years Hot Yoga Athlone have overcome many obstacles, but none as difficult as Covid-19. Still, Tricia adapted and started doing live streams, Zoom yoga classes, virtual corporate packages, and even created two online hot yoga courses.

To mark the ten-year anniversary and celebrate everything the studio has overcome in recent years, Hot Yoga Athlone are hosting ‘10 Days of Celebration’. They will be thanking their loyal members and supportive community with new prizes and offers each day.

Website: www.hotyogaathlone.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HotYogaAthlone

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotyogaathlone/