Stunning home overlooking Midlands golf course hits the market

This magnificent five-bedroom home in Killenard, overlooking the championship golf course at the luxurious five-star Heritage Resort in Laois, is brought to the market by Hume Auctioneers.

Set on a private large site which is not overlooked, this stunning residence offers tremendous privacy within the exclusive gated enclave on the Seve Ballesteros designed course.

*Use the arrow in the top right-hand corner or swipe to browse through the gallery*

The property boasts a superb southerly aspect and with large picture windows, glass walls, and wraparound balconies everywhere is bathed in natural light, adding to the immense feeling of space and calm that the property exudes.

The large entrance hall with its high ceilings and marble floors sets the tone for a home that impresses at every level.

There are 3 reception rooms on the ground floor ranging from the full-length dual aspect formal dining sitting room, light-filled living room to the snug drawing room complete with gas fireplaces, wool carpets and luxury drapes, all combining to create an atmosphere of sheer luxury.

The magnificent kitchen is professionally appointed with high-end appliances and bespoke cabinetry complimented with a massive island and stone worktops. A functional utility room, store and integral garage complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms all complete with designer ensuites. The master bedroom with panoramic views right across the plains of Kildare and on towards Dublin and Wicklow is truly spectacular. The room boasts a massive walk-in wardrobe and super large ensuite. Each room is bathed with light and has access to the beautiful wraparound balcony.

The first floor is complete with a large family bathroom and luxury sauna.

A beautiful winding stairs leads to the top floor with its wren's nest office room which in turn leads on to an entertaining balcony which looks right across the wonderful vistas of the Heritage Golf and Spa Resort. The high spec entertainment system which features right throughout the house extends to the balcony making it ideal for guest entertainment or private relaxation.

Such is the perfection of the finish that the owners have decided to sell the property complete with its contents and furnishings, offering an immense opportunity to walk straight into one of the finest houses in the country.

The Heritage in Killenard is a spectacular idyll located just 40 minutes from Dublin. Sitting on the only Steve Ballesteros designed championship course on these islands and with a celebrated high-end hotel and spa, everything is on hand from top restaurants to luxury beauty treatments.

There is a school and church in the village with the local pub selling everyday provisions and supermarkets in Portarlington just a five minute away.

Train stations in Portarlington and Monasterevin offer half hour Dublin commutes with the M7 just 10 minutes away and Kildare Village outlet shopping reachable in 15 minutes.

The Leix is listed with a price tag of €950,000. For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.