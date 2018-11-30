The most beautiful cottage in Ireland is on sale in Offaly

This stunning home at Clonsast, Bracknagh, was built in the 1700s, and has a long history as a rambling house and a meeting point for locals to play cards and traditional Irish music.

This charming 'Spinning Wheel' comes with two large reception rooms, and three bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

The property also boasts a large garage that houses a wood pellet boiler, not to mention the characteristics of a traditional Irish cottage; the thatched roof and half doors.

This beautiful home, just five minutes away from Portarlington and ten minutes away from Rathangan, is full of character and appeal. Located in Clonsast Lower, Bracknagh, it is on the market for €255,000.