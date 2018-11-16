PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Spectacular Offaly home on the market for €425,000

This beautiful five bedroom and four bathroom home is on the market for a cool €425,000.

It is located within close proximity to the scenic town of Banagher and the village of Shannon Harbour.

Constructed in 2011 under the reputable Hoctor Smyth Architectural/Engineering, the house comes with secure and fully automatic entrance gates and exterior sensor lighting.

The interiors contain solid oak floorings and tastefully decorated rooms.

Use the arrows at the top right corner of the photograph above to see more.