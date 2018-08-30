PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning Offaly country home hits the market for €500,000

The exceptional Corkhill House in Clara, Co. Offaly, has hit the market for €525,000.

This charming and beautifully appointed period property was built at the turn of the 20th century and has since been renovated with modern kitchen, amenities and decor.

Extending to approx. 4,089 sq. feet, the property still retains all of its character and charm whilst possessing a contemporary flair, thus making it comfortable and sustainable for modern living.

The house retains original features including the unusual six-pane timber sash windows, fireplaces and the ornate ceiling roses and coving. The property has been exceptionally well maintained over the years and offers well-proportioned accommodation throughout.

The ground floor which has solid oak flooring throughout offers a reception hall with original staircase, cloakroom and WC. There are 4 fine reception rooms, all with working fireplaces, including a living room with a large log burning stove, dining room, a study which could also be used as a second sitting room and a generous drawing room filled with light from the adjoining sunroom.

The kitchen/breakfast room is, without doubt, the heart of the home and has been meticulously finished to include marble tiling, ample workspace storage cupboards.

There is a gas cooker and an enviable blue AGA range. The kitchen has been designed to effortlessly combine modern living conveniences with a country kitchen homely style. Off the kitchen is a large walk-in larder and a fully plumbed separate laundry room.

Upstairs are 5 big bedrooms, 4 of which are en-suite and the master bedroom also has a small log burning stove. On the 2nd floor is the 6th bedroom with large family bathroom and a large storeroom.

Corkhill House would make for an ideal family home and a wonderful refuge for young children growing up. Located in a serene and peaceful setting the property is surrounded by an old garden wall.

The property is approached via a gravelled avenue which is sheltered by a host of mature trees including oak and beech, affording the property complete privacy. To the side of the house is a small courtyard with two stores, workshop and open double garage.

