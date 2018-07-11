PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning seven bedroom Gerogian house in idyllic location on the market in Offaly

Click on the arrow or swipe to scroll through the gallery

A stunning seven bedroom Georgian house in a truly idyllic location is on the market in Offaly for €395,000.

Situated in the picturesque surrounds of Shannon Harbour at the confluence of the Shannon River and the Grand Canal, 'The Harbour Master's House' has recently in use as a fine B&B specialising in fishing holidays. Prior to that it was the family home of the Harbourmaster until the canal closed commercially.

Constructed in the 19th century, the house has stood the test of time and has an overall floor area of 250 Sq. Metres (2,691 Sq. Feet)

It features 7 en-suite bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a large dining room, a fitted kitchen and various out offices, laundry room and has a walled, landscaped garden.

It has lots of potential as a hideaway home, an Airbnb investment, B&B or a waterside restaurant.

For more details on the property CLICK HERE