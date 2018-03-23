PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Beautiful four-bed home for sale in Offaly

A beautiful four-bedroom detached house has hit the market at the Grove, Cloghan.

The house spans over 3,000 sq.ft on a large elevated site of 2.5 acres, offering the new owner panoramic views close to Cloghan Lake and the renowned Lough Boora Parklands.

The property is within 20minutes drive of both Tullamore, Athlone, Birr and boast many quality features including four bedrooms, three living rooms, a detached garage, landscaped gardens, tarmac drive and electronic sliding gate.

The property is offered for sale by private treaty by REA Heffernan and is listed with a price of €295,000.

You can view the full ad for the house here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.