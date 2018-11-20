Tullamore Harriers Weekly Report (November 20)

Irish Universities Road Relay Championships

The Irish Universities Road Relay Championships took place in Maynooth on Saturday last. Tullamore Harriers had two members representing their colleges First up was Claire Rafter representing Trinity College Dublin. Claire ran the last leg covering the mile in a time of 5min 46sec with her team finishing second overall. Next up was the in-form Matthew Molloy was competing for DCU. Matthew ran the 1st leg and covering the 1850m in a time of 5min 37sec with his team finishing 11th

overall.

Clontarf Half Marathon and 5 Mile

The annual Clontarf Half Marathon and 5 mile road races were run off at the weekend with the usual large entry. In the 5 mile, race 4 of our ladies lined out. Ruth Galvin 37.37, Mary Galvin 37.45, Mary McIntyre 38:33 and Lavinia Leahy 39:25. In

the Half Marathon Eddie Garry finished 11th overall with a time of 1:20:57 and Declan Rosney 1:51:11.

Gingerbread 10k and Half Marathon

A large gang from the club made the short trip to Portarlington today for the Gingerbread 10k and Half Marathon. Running conditions were perfect with autumn sunshine but some testing climbs were included on the new course for 2018 making

for a harder than expected course. In the 10k David Murray was 2nd overall with a great time of 35:24. Darragh Rigney

was first Tullamore man in the Half Marathon with a time of 1.26.21.

Full Tullamore Harriers results:

10k

David Murray 35.24

Arlene Finnerty 53.18

Martina Lydon 53.29

Kevin Sampson 54.39

Tracey Stewart 55.08

Olivia Weldon 55.17

Adrian Larkin 55.13

Eithne Moran 55.37

Alma Quinn 56.13

Richel Murtagh 58.53

Sharon Larkin 1.08

Helen Larkin 1.09

Melissa Hogan 1.16

Bernard Doheny 1.05

Olive Harte 1:16

Half Marathon

Darragh Rigney 1.26.21

Robbie Westman 1.28.40

Basil Cronin 1.25.47

John O’Connell 1.31.27

Gerry Dunican 1.32.10

Leonard Owens 1.36.30

Peter Bennett 1.37.00

Dermot Smith 1.39.20

Alan Mitchell 1.43.01

Ray Murray 1.47.28

Verona Smyth 1.47.49

Sean Spollen 1.49.28

Emer Guilfoyle 1.55.13

Karen Martin 1.56.01

Pascal Naughton 1.57.59

Anne Daly 2.06.34

Amanda Owens 2.08.04

Joanne Kelly 2.08.08

Joe White 2.12.55

Mick McConigley 2.10.38

Well done everyone.

BHAA

John Todd was the winner in his age group (o/65) in the Irish Life promoted BHAA combined cross country race last weekend. John who is carrying an injury recently posted 27.31 for the 6k finishing 156th overall. Well done John.

BOOK LAUNCH

The eagerly awaited Tullamore Harriers Book – 340 pages of history, profiles, pictures and records will be launched on Thursday, November 22 at 8pm in The Tullamore Court Hotel. Special guest Catherine McKiernan will attend along with

past and present members and dignitaries. We look forward to a very successful launch. All welcome to attend.

FIXTURES

Tues November 29 @ 7pm Round 2 of Winter League. 5k.

Sunday November 25 National Senior and Junior Cross Country, Abbotstown.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member.

Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club's facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.