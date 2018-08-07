Tullamore Harriers Report (August 7)

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 9 – Birr AC

Mick Fogarty, Ferbane AC took the win in the Birr AC 5k held on Friday August 3 adding to his other 5 victories in the Offaly 5k Road races. Birr AC hosted the final race of the 2018 series and, with a total of 293 finishers, it endorsed the success of this year’s contest. Brian Kearney (Leevale) was 2nd and Johnny Daly 3rd. The 1st Female was Siobhan O’Doherty (Borrisokane AC), with Aisling O’Connor and Caroline Donnellan both Edenderry AC taking 2nd and 3rd places.

Age group winners:

1st o 40: Ursula O’Reilly (Naomh Mhuire) and Aaron Quigley (Nenagh Olympic)

1st o45: Carmel Murray (Birr AC) and Liam Byrne (Tullamore Harriers)

1st o50: Rita Daly (Tullamore Harriers) and Angus Burke(Portlaoise AC)

1st o60: Eileen Kenny (Mullingar Harriers) and Johnny Feery (Tullamore Harriers)

1st o70: TJ Beaty (Loughrea AC)

1st Junior: Tara McEvoy (Tullamore Harriers) and Adam Holden (Mountmellick AC)

Well done to all who competed, and to Birr A.C. for hosting the race. For full report and results see Offaly Athletics Report.

Clonard 4 Mile Road Race

Lydia Buckley had a great run at the Clonard 4 Mile Road Race held on Wednesday August 1. Her time of 29.25 shows her great fitness gains in recent months. We look forward to seeing her in action this cross country season. Well done Lydia.

BHAA Dublin Fire Brigade 5k Road Race

John Todd competed in the combined ladies and men's 5k BHAA road race held on Sunday July 29. The race was promoted by Dublin Fire Brigade and held in Marino/Donnycarney. John was 25th overall and 1st O/65 in 20:58. Well done John.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Have you registered yet? The Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2018 is going to sell out very soon. With less than 3 weeks to race day and the entry list growing steadily, don't leave it too late to sign up. We have 1000 medals and 1000 t-shirts, and no more. So please sign up asap to avoid disappointment on:

www.athleticsireland.com. Entries will be capped at 1000. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon

Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Condolescences

The club offers its condolescences to the family of Peg Flynn, Ferbane, mother of Martina Flynn, who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.