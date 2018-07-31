Tullamore Harriers Report (July 31)

National Senior Track and Field Championships

Four of our Senior lads represented the club at Morton Stadium on Saturday July 28 and Sunday July 29 for the National Senior Track and Field Championships. Paddy Heffernan competed in the 110m Hurdles and with a dash of 16:43 finished in 8th place. Darragh McNamara competed in the 400m sprint.

Mark Milner and Aaron Mangan qualified for the National Senior Final in the 800m. Mark and Aaron found themselves in the third of three heats at the National Seniors on Saturday. They knew that, as well as the two automatic spots for the first two across the line, there were to be four qualifiers with the fastest times outside of top two across the three heats. The first two heats had moderate winning times so the third heat went out fast as the athletes chased qualifying spots. Mark Milner ran a brilliant new PB of 1.51:6 to finish second and get an automatic spot. Aaron had finished fifth in the heat but it turned out his time of 1.54 was fast enough to qualify for the final. On the Sunday, the final was broadcast by RTE and it was great to see the two athletes wearing Tullamore's blue and white in the National final. Mark and Aaron got right into the thick of things from the gun and despite a slow first lap of 57 seconds they were able to stick with the surges that followed. In the last straight both lost touch with the leaders and finished with Mark 6th in 1.53 and Aaron in 10th in 1.54. They will have gained huge experience for the years to come.

Despite not taking medals, the club is very proud of our four men. Well done lads.

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 8 – Banagher AC

Banagher Athletics Club hosted the 8th race of the Offaly 5k Road Race Series 2018 on Sunday July 29. Well done to the club which put on a great show for all the athletes. The race winner was, yet again, Mick Fogarty from Ferbane Athletic Club in 16.40. 2nd place went to Naomh Mhuire’s Jimmy Coughlan who has been having an impressive season to date. 3rd was Donal Egan. 1st lady was Edenderry’s Aisling O’Connor with her clubmate Caroline Donnellan hot on her heels. 3rd lady was Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore Harriers).

Age group winners were:

1st O40 Christina O’Meara (Birr AC) and David Fox (Tullamore Harriers)

1st O45 Dympna Fox( Tullamore Harriers) and Nicky Dunne (Birr AC)

1st O50 Claire Cellarius (Corofin AC) and Brendan Abbott (Tullamore Harriers)

1st O60 Johnny Feery (Tullamore Harriers) and Eileen Kenny (Mullingar Harriers)

1st O70 Jim Langan (Tullamore Harriers)

1st Junior Shay Evans (Edenderry AC).

Well done to all who competed, and to Banagher A.C. for hosting the race. For full report and results see Offaly Athletics Report.

Mullingar AC 10 Mile Road Race

Mullingar Harriers AC held their annual 10 mile road race on Saturday July 29th. Taking in the roads around Dalystown and Ballinagore, the midland’s course proved popular for the 314 participants. Tullamore Harriers had 4 athletes competing. Michelle Mullaney posted 1:15:01 Una Mullen 1:21:44, Clive Young 1:32:56 and Sandra Busteed 1:48:16. Well done all and especially to Una and Clive who raced their 2nd 10 miler in a week!

Killarney Half Marathon

Well done to Leslie Buckley and Paul Hensey who raced the Killarney Half Marathon on the same day, Saturday July 28th. Leslie posted 1:29:23 and Paul 1:42:13. Helena Buckley ran the Killarney 10k with a time of 49:53. Great times guys.

Dublin Airport Central 5k

Ruth Galvin competed in the Dublin Airport Central 5k on Thursday July 26th posting 23:15. Well done Ruth.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Fixtures

Fri 3rd Aug - Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 9 – Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

