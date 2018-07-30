Offaly Athletics Report (July 30)

BANAGHER 5K

Banagher Athletic Club hosted the 8 th race of the Offaly 5k Road Race Series 2018 on Sunday. Well done to Banagher AC who despite being a relatively new club, put on a great show for all the athletes. The race winner was yet again, Mick Fogarty from Ferbane Athletic club in 16.40. 2 nd place went to Naomh Mhuire Jimmy Coughlan who has been having an impressive season to date. 3rd was Donal Egan. 1 st lady was Edenderry’s Aisling O’Connor with her clubmate Caroline Donnellan hot on her heels. 3rd lady was Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore Harriers).

Age group winners were:

1st o40 Christina O’Meara (Birr AC) and David Fox (Tullamore Harriers)

1st o45 Dympna Fox( Tullamore Harriers) and Nicky Dunne (Birr AC)

1st o50 Claire Cellarius (Corofin AC) and Brendan Abbott (Tullamore Harriers)

1st o60 Johnny Feery (Tullamore Harriers) and Eileen Kenny (Mullingar Harriers)

1st o70 Jim Langan (Tullamore Harriers)

1st Junior Shay Evans (Edenderry AC).

Overall Results:

Mick Fogarty Ferbane AC0:16:40,04 2.Jimmy Coughlan Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:17:28,90 3.Donal Egan 0:17:31,22 4.David Fox Tullamore Harriers0:18:01,33 5.Aisling O Connor Edenderry AC0:18:35,22 6.Darren Butler Tullamore Harriers0:18:40,21 7.Caroline Donnellan Edenderry AC0:18:44,18 8.Derek Middleton 0:18:52,41 9.Johnny Feery Tullamore Harriers0:19:09,19 10.Brendan Abbott Tullamore Harriers0:19:13,49 11.Andy Masterson Birr AC0:19:14,20 12.Liam Coughlan Banagher AC0:19:35,54 13.Kevin Looby Clara AC0:19:40,45 14.Nicky Dunne Birr AC0:19:46,42 15.Thomas Phelan Limerick

AC0:19:44,25 16.Kevin Brazil Ferbane AC0:19:53,46 17.Nita Mcloughlin Tullamore Harriers0:19:57,78 18.Ger Charles 0:19:58,86 19.Patrick Parsons Birr AC0:20:04,87 20.Ultan McGuckin Raheny Shamrock AC0:20:12,47 21.Dympna Fox Tullamore Harriers0:20:19,68 22.Bridget O Sullivan Ferbane AC0:20:30,04 23.John Leahy Ferbane AC0:20:34,29 24.Sean Reynolds Tullamore Harriers0:20:36,05 25.Paul Hegarty Athenry AC0:20:39,60 26.Michael Maher Ballyskenach AC0:20:44,51 27.John Hehir Birr AC0:20:49,99 28.Peter Ormond Ballyskenach AC0:20:52,79 29.Jack Maher Ballyskenach AC0:21:01,63 30.Padraig Sheil Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:21:15,53 31.Jack Mulvey Birr AC0:21:29,73 32.Pat Mellsop Birr AC0:21:35,74 33.Quentin Mccann 0:21:50,44 34.Tim Camon Ferbane AC0:21:52,82 35.David McGrath Donore Harriers0:22:08,82 36.Brendan Kenny Ferbane AC0:22:11,30 37.Charlotte Abbott Tullamore Harriers0:22:17,71 38.Tommy Looby Clara AC0:22:19,22 39.Damien Kehoe Edenderry AC0:22:19,90 40.Carmel Murray Birr AC0:22:22,64 41.Gary Dwyer Tullamore Harriers0:22:21,81 42.john Culleton Ballyskenach AC0:22:25,52 43.Donal Mannion Birr AC0:22:26,32 44.Brian Gallagher Corofin AC0:22:29,07 45.Claire Cellarius Corofin AC0:22:33,59 46.Christina OMeara Birr AC0:22:38,95 47.Ron Handy Clara AC0:22:41,73 48.Janelle Flanagan Gowran Clara AC0:22:39,21 49.Mag Grennan Tullamore Harriers0:22:38,07 50.Eileen Kenny Mullingar Harriers0:22:38,71 51.Garrett Connolly Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:22:43,29 52.Michael Murray Birr AC0:22:48,05 53.Andy OGrady Tullamore Harriers0:22:45,62 54.Matthew Flanagan Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:22:42,38 55.Aoife Marron Tullamore Harriers0:22:48,15 56.Ger Woods Banagher AC0:22:54,26 57.John Kenny Ferbane

AC0:22:58,73 58.Ann Hanrahan Birr AC0:23:06,87 59.Willie Maher Ballyskenach AC0:23:12,28 60.Ian King Birr AC0:23:18,08 61.Noel Horan Ferbane AC0:23:19,49 62.Marie Sweeney Birr AC0:23:23,36 63.Richard Dolan Birr AC0:23:24,42 64.Karen Martin Tullamore Harriers0:23:23,23 65.John Connolly Tullamore Harriers0:23:29,10 66.Anne Mccormack Ballyskenach AC0:23:31,21 67.Callum Flannery Banagher AC0:23:33,96 68.Kenneth O'Connor Banagher AC0:23:36,66 69.Michael Guinan Ferbane AC0:23:35,78 70.Michael Connolly 0:23:43,67 71.Ger Flannery Banagher AC0:24:15,28 72.Martina Brazil Ferbane

AC0:24:24,09 73.Lorna Dardis Birr AC0:24:25,32 74.John Ward Tullamore Harriers0:24:33,66 75.Michsel Cellarius Corofin AC0:24:27,95 76.Fionnuala Shanahan Ballyskenach AC0:24:35,48 77.Niamh Mcenhill 0:24:45,02 78.Ger Brereton Ballyskenach AC0:24:53,03 79.Phil Bourke Ballyskenach AC0:25:01,34 80.Martin Mcgettrick 0:24:57,01 81.Michelle Davis Ballyskenach AC0:25:07,86 82.Tony McCormack Tullamore Harriers0:25:04,94 83.Ciaran Chamber Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:25:25,94 84.Ian Lambe 0:25:37,74 85.Brian Troy 0:25:32,06 86.Paschal Naughton Tullamore Harriers0:25:34,02 87.Tracey Stewart Tullamore Harriers0:25:38,68 88.Chris Slevin Ferbane AC0:26:04,82 89.Dave Heather Birr AC0:25:58,83 90.Patrick Hill Ferbane AC0:25:57,91 91.Jake Heather Birr AC0:25:59,67 92.Marie Nevin Birr AC0:26:04,69 93.Tara Dockery Ballyskenach AC0:26:08,59 94.Shane Mcloughlin Corofin AC0:26:06,03 95.Carmel Farrelly Birr AC0:26:23,13 96.Brendan Donagher Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:26:29,06 97.Pat Kennedy Tullamore Harriers0:26:34,35 98.Mark Lowry Clara AC0:26:37,83 99.Shay Evans Edenderry AC0:26:44,09 100.Shane Murphy Banagher AC0:26:49,84 101.Elaine Masterson Birr AC0:27:01,49 102.David Alen Edenderry AC0:27:04,37 103.Jayne Mahon 0:27:06,82 104.Oran Buckley Ferbane AC0:27:09,71 105.Roisin Woods 0:27:13,05 106.Kelley Flannery Banagher AC0:27:13,82 107.Antoinette McTigue Naomh Ciaran AC0:27:12,89 108.Siobhan Kelly Banagher AC0:27:35,69 109.Claire Kelly Banagher AC0:27:36,07 110.Gail Molloy Corofin AC0:27:39,62 111.Eileen Molloy Corofin AC0:27:44,30 112.Bernie Glavin Corofin AC0:27:54,05 113.Jim Langan Tullamore Harriers0:28:03,18 114.Tom Connor 0:28:03,07 115.Janice Kehoe Edenderry AC0:28:17,81 116.Ruth Keane Banagher AC0:28:20,57 117.Niall Fogarty 0:28:29,93 118.Jackie Mahon Banagher AC0:28:28,43 119.Aisling Lucas Banagher AC0:28:29,41 120.Duke Makim Birr AC0:28:37,82 121.Jurgita Parker Ballyskenach AC0:28:46,71 122.Laura Galvin Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:28:42,60 123.Aoife Hickey 0:28:43,42 124.Ashling Farrell Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:28:48,01 125.Debbie Ryan Corofin AC0:28:46,46 126 Mary kennedy Birr AC0:29:04,26 127.Clodagh Kelly Banagher AC0:29:04,30 128.Helen Chambers Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:29:25,77 129.Patrick O Brien Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:29:32,91 130.Martina Buckley Ferbane AC0:29:34,29 131.Claire Slevin 0:29:42,59 132.Michael Keoghan Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:29:45,25 133.Yvonne Hehir Birr AC0:29:46,57 134.Catherine Galvin Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:29:47,40 135.Nicola Mahon 0:29:51,18 136.Laura Brown Birr AC0:29:51,52 137.Elma Kinahan Tullamore Harriers0:29:55,18 138.Kathleen Delaney Birr AC0:30:13,84 139.Helen Larkin Tullamore Harriers0:30:37,82 140.Patricia Crowley Ballyskenach AC0:30:44,57 141.Lia Evans Edenderry AC0:31:04,63 142.Carmel Ormond Ballyskenach AC0:31:07,75 143.Noel Gorman 0:31:30,51 144.Olive Nugent 0:32:14,80 145.Jurgita Parker Ballyskenach AC0:32:21,56 146.Ann Marie Lawlor Tullamore Harriers0:33:09,87 147.Mary Whelan Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC0:33:07,23 148.Jurgita Parker Ballyskenach AC0:33:46,70 149 Marie Culleton Ballyskenach AC0:34:03,59 150.Nessa Gately Banagher AC0:34:52,55 151.Ann O Meara Ballyskenach AC0:35:18,74 152.Jurgita Parker Ballyskenach AC0:35:32,17

What's next?

With 1 race left in the Offaly 5k Road Race Series, all roads lead to Birr next Friday night for the finale. Race starts at 7.30pm with registration from 6pm at Birr Rugby Club.