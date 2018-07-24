Tullamore Harriers Report (July 24)

Tullamore Harriers Success at the Irish Life Health National Track & Field Juvenile Championships

Sunday morning, July 22, started a bit overcast but, as the temperatures improved in the afternoon, so did the performances of athletes at Day 3 of the All Ireland Juvenile Track & Field Championships, being hosted by Tullamore Harriers. There were good performances on the day by the home athletes.

Ava O'Connor, not long home from her international competition in Scotland competed in her last race of the season in the Girls Under 16 1500m. Aimee Hayde set a blistering pace from the start and Ava was content to settle in in fifth place. Only after the first lap did she start to move up. Over the next half a mile she edged her way up to second position. While the young Tipperary athlete won and broke the record, Ava should be delighted with another silver All

Ireland medal.

Next up was James Dunne in the Boys Under 18 1500m. James took up second position right from the gun and held that spot until just before a lap to go. Then he took the lead. James and Shay McEvoy from Kilkenny broke clear and raced neck and neck until McEvoy got a slight advantage by cutting in in front of James and nearly knocking him over. James chased on though and in the final strides of the race passed McEvoy for a great win. James has won All Irelands in the past but this is his first in recent years and add this to his fine bronze in the 800m last week means that has had a great season.

Aaron Mangan was next out. Having already won the 800m, Aaron went into this All Ireland as favourite. He sat back for the first two laps but with seven hundred metres to go he attacked and quickly deprecated himself from the chasing pack. In the end he was a comfortable winner and was celebrating crossing the line.

In the Boys Under 15 200 metres, Luke Bourke ran a good heat in a time of 25.28 seconds to finish fourth in his heat. The time was good enough to qualify for the final. Unfortunately, due to a leg strain, Luke had to pull out of the final. Likewise, Daniel Dowling was also in hard luck as he picked up an injury in the warm up, and had to withdras from the Boys Under 16 200m.

Jack Saunders ran a good heat finishing third to qualify for the final of the Boys U15 250m Hurdles. In the finals, Jack ran a new pb in a time of 37.46 seconds to finish 6 th overall. Well done Jack. In the Boys U18 200m, Aaron Keane ran a great bend and was neck and neck with the opposition approaching the finish line. The race was decided by a photo finish with Aaron a good time of 22.77 seconds to win a bronze medal. Well done Aaron. Jana Joha also had a super performance in the U18 Triple Jump with 10.88m to secure a bronze medal. Well done to all the juvenile athletes, great achievements.

Schools International Track and Field

Well done to Ava O'Connor who travelled with her parents Sinead and Liam, and her coach Damian Lawlor (acting as one of Ireland’s team managers), to the Schools International Track and Field in Grangemouth in Scotland. Ava ran 4.42 in the U17 1500m to finish fifth her first track international. Significantly Ava is eligible to compete in these championships for the next two years. Huge achievement Ava, well done.

Edenderry A.C. 10 Mile Road Race (Offaly Championships)

The 3rd running of the Frank Kilrane Cup welcomed 243 athletes to Edenderry on Sunday last July 22. In most humid conditions, which tested even the strongest athletes, all were thankful for the early morning race start of 9.30am. Congratulations to Mick Fogarty of Ferbane AC and Caroline Donnellan of Edenderry AC who both took the Offaly 10 mile Road Race titles for 2018. Mick has won the 3 races so far in this Offaly Middle distance series and with the finale at the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon in August, he is looking good for the title here too. The men’s race had a very tight finish with Barry Minnock (Rathfarnham AC) 2nd and Tullamore Harriers Paul Mitchell 3rd. Barry is making an impressive return from injury and the ever solid Paul is having a super road season. Caroline Donnellan took the ladies win on home ground with a fantastic time of 1:05:42 finishing in 18th position overall. She was followed by Joan Flynn from Mullingar Harriers and 3rd Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore Harriers).

Age group winners:

1st O40 Tara Johnston (Donadea Running Club) and Peter Mooney

1st O50 Rita Daly (Tullamore Harriers) and Eddie Newman (Mullingar Harriers)

1st O60 Mary Galvin and Johnny Feery both Tullamore Harriers. See Offaly Athletics Report for full report and results.

Well done to all the athletes who competed and to Edenderry Ac for hosting the event.

Blayney Rockets 10 Mile Road Race

Well done to David Murray who raced in the Blayney Rockets A.C. 10 mile race in Co Monaghan on Saturday July 21. David was 2nd overall in a time of 58:18.

Rhode Marathon

Rodge Larkin took on another marathon on Saturday July 21 st . He posted a time of 3:51, a pb for him. Well done Rodge.

BHAA Dublin City Council 5k Race

On Wednesday July 18, John Todd competed in the combined Ladies and Men's BHAA 5km race in Irishtown. The race was promoted by Dublin City Council. John was 1st 065 in a time of 21:31. Well done John.

London Diamond League

Congrats to former Chairperson John Cronin on his selection to officiate at the IAAF London Diamond League Athletics Games held on Saturday & Sunday, JUly 21/22. Great achievement John.

