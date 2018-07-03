Tullamore Harriers Report (July 3)

Irish Life Health National Junior & U23 Track & Field Championships

On Saturday, June 30 in Tullamore Harriers Stadium the All Ireland Junior and Under 23 Championships took place. The standout performance on the day from a Harriers perspective was the 4 by 400m Junior Relay. The Harriers squad led from the start to finish of the race. Aaron Mangan handed over the baton well clear of the chasing pack and first Mark Milner and then James Dunne extended the lead further and further. Next came Philip King and in his first relay ever he

fought bravely to bring the team home the team as clear winners by six seconds. They ran 3m28 with the individuals splits Aaron- 51.8, Mark- 50.8, James 52.5, Philip 53.4. It's also worth noting that all these lads are underage in this competition again next year.

Aaron Mangan had earlier medalled in his individual race. His Junior 800m had gone out at a brutal pace with Fintan Stewart of Derry passing the half way mark in 53 seconds. Aaron was right on his tail and pushed him all the way to the line but just couldn't get up for gold. Still a silver medal in a National competition is a brilliant performance. Also in the race was James Dunne who just back from holidays competed well and ran 2.01.

In the Junior Women's 5000m Danielle Donegan also medalled. Her silver medal a great return for the young athlete. Having to run 12.5 laps in thirty degree heat is a tough task and you could see it as the race progressed with athletes struggling. Nadine Donegan had a great run at that distance too and was unlucky to finish fourth in the Under 23 competition. Dearbhail Cuddy and Philip King competed in Junior 3000m steeplechase races earlier in the day and again the conditions made the events tough but both athletes fought hard and came 4th and 5th respectively. Well done too to Jana Joha who won another all Ireland medal in the Junior Triple Jump taking Bronze with her best jump 10.88m.

Aaron Keane competing in his very first junior National outdoor championships, competing in two age groups above his usual competition. He put in a huge days work competing in the 100m and 200m. Aaron's 11.09 in the 100m heat and 11.14 in the final, produced a solid 6th place from a field of 29. Two very consistent sprints, slightly above his pb and into a slight breeze will carry Aaron's good form into the national juvenile championships in two weeks time. In a heavily loaded 200 heats, his 23.03 was not enough to make the final but it was a solid time on what was a scorcher of a day. Well done Aaron, keep up the

super work. Well done to all junior athletes on great performances.

Irish Life Health Juvenile Games U9/U11 & U12/U13 Field Events

The next day, Sunday, July 1, on day one of the All Ireland Athletics championships at the Tullamore Harriers Stsdium, four young girls turned up to represent their club in the u 10 girls 4 X 100 metres relay. Following success at the Leinster championship the girls put in hours of practice with their head coach Adrian Brennan in preparation for this day. On a hot sunny day Lilly Grennan, Meabh Coll, Anna McGreal and Emma Mooney did their warm up and then lined up for the relay heats. With fourteen teams competing from all corners of the country the pressure was on. The girls ran a very good heat in a time of 64.29 seconds to finish fourth. This was a good enough time to qualify for the finals. In the finals the girls put on a great performance passing the baton very well.

All four girls ran a great leg and coming into the final bend Anna handed over the baton to Emma who sprinted to the finish line in a time of 64.52 seconds to take the bronze medal. It was a great performance by the girls and the success was celebrated by their parents, grandparents and coaches.

Earlier on in the day Lilly Grennan and Anna Mc Greal took part in the u10 long jump (pairs). Against tough opposition the girls jumped well to finish in the top ten. Well done to both girls. Well done to the girls from all the members of the Harriers athletics club

Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 6– Naomh Mhuire Daingean AC

Naomh Mhuire hosted the “hottest 5k in Offaly” on Friday, June 29 and while there may have been concerns regarding racing in above normal temperatures, team Naomh Mhuire AC Daingean well and truly scored 10 out of 10 for race management. There was ample water stations on the course, and Len Owens provided wet sponges near the 2k mark, Matt Colgan had the garden hose at the 4k mark and to finish it off Brendan Donagher provided the old fashioned bucket shower for all at the finish

line. Well done to all involved and to all who supported the Daingean 5k. The race was won by Ferbane’s Mick Fogarty who continues his winning form in this Offaly 5k Road Race series. Tullamore Harriers' men Paul Mitchell and Jay Donegan took 2nd and 3rd places respectively. Aisling O’Connor (Edenderry AC) took the ladies win with Portlaoise AC Grace O’Reilly 2nd and Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore Harriers) 3rd.

Age groups 1st Junior – Tara McEvoy (Tullamore Harriers) and Ciaran Nolan (Mullingar Harriers); 1st o40 –Ursula O’Reilly and Jimmy Coughlan (both Naomh Mhuire); 1st o45- Dympna Condron and Glen Finlay (both Tullamore Harriers); 1st o50 – Rita Daly (Tullamore Harriers) and Ciaran Keenan (Ballyfin AC); 1st 060 - Mary Galvin and Johnny Feery (both Tullamore Harriers); 1st o70 –Lar Rigney (Marathon Club of Ireland).

Tullamore Harriers Results: 2nd Paul Mitchell 16.02, 03 rd Jay Donegan 16.11, 05 th Leonard Mooney 16.52, 11 th Darragh Rigney 17.41, 13 th David Fox 17.49, 16 th Darren Butler 18.07, 18 th Glen Finlay 18.14, 22 nd Conor Butler 18.35, 24 th Johnny Feery 18.41, 25 th Richie Faulkner 18.41, 26 th Rory Farrell 18.45, 31 st Fionnan Minnock 19.10, 33 rd Alan Heffernan 19.18, 38 th Dave Dunican 19.53, 39 th Nita McLoughlin 19.57, 42 nd Sean Reynolds 20.07, 50 th Lorcan Scally 20.35, 52 nd Maeve Larkin 20.39, 63 rd Dympna Fox 21.20, 64 th Rita Daly 21.22, 66 th John O Connell, 21.23, 82 nd Gary Dwyer 22.12, 84 th Mary Daly 22.25, 92 nd Mag Grennan 22.57, 100 th Mary Galvin 23.17, 101 st Ray Murray 23.21, 103 rd Andy

O’Grady 23.26, 110 th John Ward 23.54, 118 th Karen Martin 24.24, 135 th Martina Conlon 25.23, 137 th Tara McEvoy 25.24, 140 th Kevin Sampson 25.32, 154 th Paschal Naughton 26.20, 155 th Fallen Conlon 26.25, 157 th Anna Hyland 26.27, 166 th Sharon Daly 27.05, 182 nd Helen Reynolds 28.12, 183 rd Eithne Moran 28.13, 191 st Sandra Busteed 28.42, 192 nd Jim Dolan 29.16, 219 th Liz McEniff 31.16, 220 th Fidelma Grennan 32.06, 241 st Catherine Dolan 37.26, 243 rd Regina McCarthy 41.49, 246 th Jim Langan 48.19.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Entries are coming in fast for the 2018 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon, to be held on Saturday, August 25. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day...this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at: www.tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/ and entry at: www.athleticsireland.com.

Fixtures

Fri 13th July Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 7 – Clara AC

Sun 22nd July Edenderry A.C. 10 Mile Road Race (Offaly Championships)

Sun 29th July Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 8 – Banagher AC

Fri 3rd Aug Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 9 – Birr AC

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available onwww.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.

