Tullamore Harriers Report (May 1)

South Leinster Schools Track & Field

Tullamore Track & Field juveniles continued their great form into the start of the outdoor season at the South Leinster Schools Track & Field Championships on Friday, April 27. Cold, windy and wet weather, and the long journey to the Waterford regional track, they were not deterred. Super performances advanced these young athletes to the Leinster Finals in May. Junior Girls

100m: Grainne Lawlor, 1st - Mountmellick Community College. Grainne also took gold in the 200m. Minor Boys 100m: Luke Burke, 2 nd - Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore. Junior Boys 100m: Daniel Dowling, 2 nd - St Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry. Junior Boys 200m: Michael Dowling, 2 nd - St Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry. Minor Boys Hurdles: Evan Farrelly, 1 st - Oakland’s Community College, Edenderry. Junior Girls Hurdles: Katelyn Farrelly, 1 st - Oakland’s Community College, Edenderry. Minor Boys Long Jump: Luke Burke, 1 st - 475cm & Evan Farrelly, 2 nd - 471cm. Junior Boys Long Jump: Diarmuid Finneran, 1 st - 516cm - Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore. Junior girls Long Jump: Katelyn Farrelly, 1 st - 500cm. Also, our other athletes that competed very well on the day but not making the cut were: Jack Saunders in High Jump, finishing joint 4 th , Evan Cunningham in Long Jump and 100m, Maeve McGreal in Long Jump and 100m, and Shauna Slattery in the 100m taking 3 rd , and making the final in the 200m. Well done to all.

Graded Meeting – Morton Stadium, Santry

There was a great start to the outdoor track season with James Dunne, Cian Martin and Aaron Mangan competing at the first Graded Meeting in Dublin on Wednesday 25th April. Aaron won the 3000m in a time of 9.01 with Cian Martin recording a time of 10.26, while James Dunne ran 2.03 for 800m.

Penn Relays Carnival, Philadelphia

Franklin Field, Philadelphia hosts one of the world’s oldest and largest track & field meets each year. The 124th running of the Penn Relays Carnival began on Thursday morning, 26th April, and continued nearly around-the- clock until Saturday evening. Tullamore Harriers was represented this year at the meet by Niamh O'Connor running for Iona College. Niamh ran in heat one of the 5000m and, finishing in 10 th place, she ran a massive PB of 16.41, knocking 12 seconds off her previous best for the distance. Well done Niamh, great running.

Peter English 625

Well done to all who lined up for the Annual Peter English race on Friday evening, 27 th April. This race, in its 27th year, is dedicated to Peter English, past member of the club and a dear friend and great athlete. Club Chairperson Adrian Curley welcomed Peter's mum Nuala, his brother John and nieces and nephew, to watch the race and present the prizes afterwards. Fastest Man was Aaron Mangan and fastest Lady was Nadine Donegan. Results Senior: 1st Aaron Mangan 1.31.1 Fastest

Man, 2nd James Dunne 1.32.0, 3rd Connor Butler 1.36.2, 4th Matthew Molloy 1.40.9, 5th Conor Dunne 1.44.0, 6th Cian Martin 1.45.9, 7th Billy Corrigan 1.54.8, 8th Nadine Donegan 1.55.6 Fastest Woman, 9th Ray Martin 1.57.0, 10th Rodge Larkin 2.12.6, 11th Arlene Finnerty 2.35.9, 12th Mary Daly 2.36.5, 13th Anna Hyland 2.48.0, 14th Angela Martin 2.52.2. Results Juvenile Girls: 1st Sinead Walsh 1.58.3, 2nd Cara Martin 2.00.0, 3rd Mette Cleary 2.03.9, 4th Aisling Cotter 2.04.2, 5th Roisin Betson 2.04.5, 6th Ava Spollen 2.04.8, 7th Ella McNally 2.09.1, 8th Polly Duffy 2.09.9, 9th Grace McNally 2.10.6, 10th Jane Maher 2.11.0, 11th Eimear Cotter 2.14.7, 12th Daniella Martin 2.41.7, 13th Áine Larkin 2.47.5, 14th Roisin Cotter 2.56.0, 15th Ailbhe Coll 3.05.3, 16th Ruby McNally 3.10.0, 17th Isabel Lawless 3.10.4, 18th Caoleann Rouse 3.24.8, 19th Molly Dillane 4.27.7, 20th Sarah Daly 4.28.3, 21st Ruby Charles 4.58.3. Results Juvenile Boys: 1st Cian Horkan 2.10.2, 2nd Conor Murtagh 2.12.4, 3rd Peter Charles 2.17.8, 4th Eoin Rouse 2.25.8, 5th JP Larkin 2.30.4, 6th Ronan

Dowling 2.42.7, 7th Guy Larkin 2.43.0, 8th Joey Larkin 3.00.6, 9th Will Bagnall-Hennessey 3.04.3.

Wexford Half Marathon & 10km

Well done to John O Connell and Lavinia Leahy who competed in the Pettitt's SuperValu Wexford Half Marathon & 10km on Sunday 29th April. John posted 1:35:30 (3rd over 50) in the Half Marathon and Lavinia covered the hilly 10k course in 48:17 (4th over 40).

Run with Catherina 10k Road Race

David Murray had a super run in Cavan on Saturday 28 th April when he ran the Run with Catherina 10k road race. This race was dedicated to Catherina McKiernan who won the London Marathon 20 years ago this year. Dave was 2 nd o35 and 9 th man home in a fantastic time of 34:47. Well done Dave.

Waterford to Tramore 7.5 Mile Road Race

Melissa Hogan headed to Waterford on Saturday 28 th April to compete in the point to point Bluewall Waterford to Tramore 7.5 Mile Road Race posting a time of 1:37.22. Well done Melissa.

Sonia O'Sullivan Cobh 10 Mile Road Race

Sandra Busteed travelled to her home county to compete in the Sonia O'Sullivan 10-mile race which was hosted by Ballymore AC on Sunday 29 th April. 1000 runners joined Sonia for this sell out race which was won by Lizzy Lee (58:28) and Mick Clohisey (49:23). Well done Sandra who posted 1:47:21.

KBC Night Run

Well done to Paul Shaw who raced in the KBC Night Run on Sunday 29 th April posting a time of 45:59 in the 10k event. 4000 runners competed in the race which took in the streets of Dublin City centre.

Porterstown 5k Parkrun

John Todd competed in the Porterstown Parkrun on Saturday 21 st April, finishing 7th overall in a time of 20.39, well done John.

Kingdom Come 5k Road Race

Well done too to Jim Langan who travelled to Kerry on Sunday 22 nd April to take part in the Kingdom Come 5k road race hosted by An Riocht AC. Jim was 1st o75 in a time of 25.26.

John Cronin – Deputy President of Athletics Ireland

Congratulations to John Cronin, committee member, and former chairperson, of Tullamore Harriers, on his re-election as Deputy President of Athletics Ireland, at its’ National Congress in Carrick-on- Shannon on Saturday 28 th April. John will hold the position for another 2 year term.

Tullamore Harriers 5k road race – Sun May 13th

This is the next race in the Offaly Road Race Series. On a fast flat route, and closed roads, this race has it all. Note to all those who recently completed our C25k.....you can do this!! So keep that training going and see you on May 13 th .

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half marathon will be held on Saturday 25th August. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day....this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at: www.tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/ and enter at: www.athleticsireland.primoevents.com/ps/event/TullamoreHarriersQuinlanCupHalfMarathon2018

Membership

Please note that club membership runs for the calendar year so 2018 membership is now overdue. Membership forms are available from the club house.

Fixtures

Mon 7th May Leinster Novice & Masters Road Race – Gowran, Co. Kilkenny

Sun 13th May Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 4 – Tullamore Harriers AC

Fri 25th May Killeigh Annual 4-mile Road Race (Offaly Novice Road Race Championships)

Fri 1st June Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 5 – Ballyskenach AC

Fri 15 th June Ballinagar 10K (Offaly 10k Championships)

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-8pm.